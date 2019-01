And here it is: a sturdy and gorgeous box. The box, opened, shows a ribbon to easily dislodge its contents. The contents taken out. There is an 80-page hardcover booklet, a set of cards, a poster, and the bottom of the box is the disc-holder. All contents opened and displayed. The poster and cards are reversible. A closer look at the hardcover booklet. Its eighty pages are filled with essays, interviews and design art. A great extra! The back of the box. The (back-)end of this gorgeous release. Well done, Arrow!

It's been a while since I put an Arrow release up for a Pretty Packaging article, but their recent Special Edition of Guillermo Del Toro'ssure convinced me to write one up. Their release comes with plenty of extras, on-disc and off-disc, but most importantly for this topic: it looks damn good.So here is a closer look at the splendid packaging job Arrow did, by way of a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.