Early De Palma, Ishii's ORGIES OF EDO, DJANGO, CRIMSON PEAK All Coming To Blu-ray This November From Arrow Video!

Brought together for the first time – and each newly restored – these three films offer a fascinating insight into the early careers of two American cinema’s major talents.



In 1963, Robert De Niro stepped in front of a movie camera for the first time. The resulting film, a low-budget black and white comedy called The Wedding Party, would take three years to complete, and another three years to be released, but it would also establish a hugely important working relationship for the aspiring actor. One of the filmmakers, long before he became synonymous with suspense thanks to Carrie, Dressed to Kill and other classics, was Brian De Palma. He and De Niro would team up again in the next few years for two more comedies, both with a countercultural bent.



Greetings, the first film to receive an X certificate in the United States, is a freewheeling satire focusing on a trio of twentysomething friends – a conspiracy theorist, a filmmaker, and a voyeur played by De Niro – as they try to avoid the Vietnam War draft. Hi, Mom!, originally named Son of Greetings, returns to De Niro’s voyeur, now an aspiring maker of adult films, for another humorous glimpse at late-sixties society, this time turning its attentions to experimental theatre, cinéma vérité, the African American experience, and the white middle classes.



LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

• Brand new 2K restoration of The Wedding Party from the original film negative, carried out exclusively for this release by Arrow Films

• Brand new 2K restorations of Greetings and Hi, Mom! from original film materials, carried out exclusively for this release by Arrow Films

• Original uncompressed mono soundtracks

• Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on all three films

• Brand new commentary on Greetings by Glenn Kenny, author of Robert De Niro: Anatomy of an Actor

• Brand new appreciation of Brian De Palma and Robert De Niro’s collaborations by critic and filmmaker Howard S. Berger

• Brand new interviews with Charles Hirsch, writer-producer of Greetings and Hi, Mom!

• Brand new interview with actor Gerrit Graham on Greetings, Hi, Mom! and his other collaborations with Brian De Palma

• Brand new interview with actor Peter Maloney on Hi, Mom!

• Hi, Mom! theatrical trailer

• Newly commissioned artwork by Matthew Griffin

• Limited collector’s edition booklet featuring new writing on the films by Brad Stevens, Chris Dumas and Christina Newland, plus an archive interview with Brian De Palma and Charles Hirsch