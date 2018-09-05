GOODNIGHT MOMMY Remake Coming From IT FOLLOWS And SON OF SAUL Producers

Goodnight Mommy. Deadline is reporting that production studios Animal Kingdom and Playtime have begun work on remaking Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's 2014 horror thriller

In Goodnight Mommy, Elias and his twin brother Lukas arrive at their mother’s house to find her face covered in bandages − the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery. Lukas delights in their mother’s uncharacteristically lax house rules, but in Elias’ mind, a dreadful thought takes root: the sinking suspicion that this woman beneath the gauze, who’s making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn’t really their mother.

David Kaplan (It Follows and It Comes at Night) from Animal Kingdom and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert and Valery Guibal from Playtime (Son Of Saul) will produce. They have hired Take Me To The River's Matt Sobel to direct the film. He is overseeing the screenplay being written by Kyle Warren (TV's Lethal Weapon).

Sobel said, “My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist’s journey. Whether fear of abandonment, or the dreadful realization that those closest to us may not be who they seem, our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy aims to create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center.”

The orginal film's directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala will serve as executive producers on the remake.