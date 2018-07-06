Fantasia 2018: Dare to Watch The Hardcore Trailer For Dennison Ramalho's THE NIGHTSHIFTER

Thanks to Brazilian director Dennison Ramalho I have long had an intense fear of high heels and nails ever since I was on a short film jury where I first saw his 2011 film Ninjas.

If this brutal and hardcore trailer for his newest film The Nightshifter (formerly Among the Living) is anything to go by then audiences at the world premiere at Fantasia on July 17th are in for a very, very intense experience.

Head up, this trailer is very NSFW due to violent and organic content.