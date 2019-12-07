THE NIGHTSHIFTER: RLJE Films Releasing The Brazilian Horror Flick on DVD This January

The good people at RLJE Films and Shudder continue their wonderous cooperative work to bring some of the great international genre fare to screens big and small. RLJE Films is preparing to release Dennison Ramalho's Brazlian horror flick, and debut feature film, The Nightshifter on DVD in the US on January 7th.

In THE NIGHTSHIFTER, Stênio (Oliveira) works the graveyard shift in the morgue of a vast, violent city. Each night he prepares the lifeless corpses for examination, but he’s never alone. For Stênio can talk to the dead…and they talk back. But when the whispers of the dead reveal secrets of his own life, Stênio unleashes a curse that brings forth unimaginable danger and darkness.

Our own Josh Hurtado caught The Nightshifter this past Summer during Fantasia. This is the final paragraph in his glowing review. Everything about The NightShifter is impressive, from the novel twist on an old idea, to the delightfully gooey autopsy gore, to the execution of the more emotional resonant elements of the story. Ramalho has made a very self-assured, but not flashy, debut with this film, and it makes it very evident that he is definitely a filmmaker to look out for. Also, keep an eye out this January because Screen Anarchy will have copies of The Nightshifter to give away in the new year.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to THE NIGHTSHIFTER from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. THE NIGHTSHIFTER will be released on January 7, 2020 on DVD. Directed by Dennison Ramalho (ABCs of Death 2), he co-wrote the script with Cláudia Jouvin (Alone Man) and Marco de Castro (Ninjas). The film stars Daniel de Oliveira (Jean Charles), Fabiula Nascimento (S.O.S.: Women to the Sea 1 & 2), Bianca Comparato (“3%”), and Marco Ricca (Delicate Crime).

Here is the trailer for The Nightshifter.