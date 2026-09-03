BEYOND FEST 2026: Night Visions: The Shock and Awe of M. Night Shyamalan, a Retrospective of The Filmmaker's Work
With the arrival of September our attention turns to one of the big genre events happening this month in the U.S. - Beyond Fest.
The first big announcement is this year's retrospective program. Last year the festival celebrated the works of Guillermo Del Toro. This year they are turning our focus on the works of M. Night Shyamalan. Eleven of the filmmaker's movies will be screened during the festival with the director in attendance for at least four of them at the time of this announcement.
Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Thursday, September 3rd at 12:00 pm PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details
BEYOND FEST PRESENTS NIGHT VISIONS: THE SHOCK AND AWE OF M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN – A 12-FEATURE RETROSPECTIVE CELEBRATING CINEMA’S MOST DARING AND DISTINCTIVE VISIONARY FILMMAKERAcclaimed auteur and cinema provocateur, M. Night Shyamalan, is participating in a sweeping retrospective exploring decades of meticulously crafted suspense, superheroes, and supernatural encounters.Beyond Fest, the biggest genre film festival in the U.S. presented this year by MUBI and programmed and presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque, proudly announces a major retrospective celebrating writer, director, producer, and nightmare maker extraordinaire M. Night Shyamalan. Spanning 27 years and 12 features, Night Visions: The Shock and Awe of M. Night Shyamalan explores Shyamalan’s wholly singular oeuvre and marks the first West Coast retrospective of his work with the filmmaker in attendance.From the supernatural phenomenon THE SIXTH SENSE and the visionary superhero mythology of UNBREAKABLE, through to the nerve-rattling suspense of TRAP, few filmmakers have shaped popular cinema culture with the audacity, precision, and unmistakable identity of M. Night Shyamalan. Through sweeping stories of fractured families, superhuman abilities, alien invasions, deadly prophecies, and unseen worlds, Shyamalan has consistently transformed iconic genres to create a genre unto himself.“M. Night Shyamalan is one of the defining filmmakers of modern cinema—a fearless artist whose precision, conviction, and command of an audience are entirely his own,” said Evrim Ersoy, Head of Programming at Beyond Fest. “For nearly three decades, he has pursued a deeply personal vision on the grandest possible scale, creating films that provoke, terrify, move, and endure. To welcome Night and celebrate the extraordinary body of work he has built with this program is a profound honor.”Night Visions features twelve of Shyamalan’s most compelling and audacious features, inviting audiences into a meticulously constructed cinematic universe rich with fear, faith, and the unknown. Shyamalan will join in person for four specially curated blocks of programming, sharing insights into his deeply personal filmmaking, exploring the ideas, influences, and creative decisions behind many of modern genre cinema’s most unforgettable worlds.THE EASTRAIL 177 TRILOGY: UNBREAKABLE, SPLIT and GLASSEgyptian Theatre. Sunday, September 27th, 11 AM. Post-screening Q&A.Nearly two decades in the making, The Eastrail 177 Trilogy showcases the brilliance of Shyamalan’s radical reinvention of superhero mythology. Beginning with the restrained, emotionally charged UNBREAKABLE, Eastrail expands through the psychological labyrinth of SPLIT, before culminating in the collision of GLASS. A trilogy unlike any other, Eastrail explores belief, identity, trauma, and the dangerous consequences of recognizing the extraordinary within ourselves as only Shyamalan can.THE END OF THE WORLD IS NIGH(T): SIGNS and KNOCK AT THE CABINEgyptian Theatre. Sunday, September 27th, 7 PM. Q&A between films.Shyamalan revels in apocalyptic delights as he confronts humanity with the possibility of annihilation in The End of the World Is Nigh(t). SIGNS places an intimate crisis of faith against the backdrop of an alien invasion, while KNOCK AT THE CABIN forces one family to confront an impossible choice with potentially global consequences. Both films firmly place the end of the world within the home, using apocalyptic terror to examine sacrifice, belief, and the fragile bonds that hold us together.THE POWER OF PARANOIA: THE VISIT and TRAPEgyptian Theatre. Monday, September 28th, 7 PM. Q&A between films.The Power of Paranoia pairs two relentlessly escalating thrillers in which apparently familiar spaces become elaborate prisons. THE VISIT transforms a seemingly idyllic family reunion into a nightmare of suspicion and discovery, while TRAP turns the safe space of a pop concert into a tightly engineered cat-and-mouse tale of terror. Together, they showcase Shyamalan’s masterful creation of tension through shifting perspectives, confined environments, and the terrifying realization that nothing is what it initially appears to be.I SEE (MORE) DEAD PEOPLE: THE SIXTH SENSEEgyptian Theatre. Tuesday, September 29th, 7 PM. Introduction and post-screening Q&A.I See (More) Dead People celebrates the iconic film that instantly transformed both Shyamalan’s career and contemporary popular culture. THE SIXTH SENSE expertly explores grief, connection, mortality, and the unseen forces shaping the lives of the living, while simultaneously demonstrating Shyamalan’s extraordinary ability to find profound human emotion within the impossible. A landmark film that is as masterful today as it was when it shattered audiences and box office records alike upon release, THE SIXTH SENSE remains a milestone of cinema that has yet to be challenged.The celebration extends beyond the festival with additional presentations of THE VILLAGE, OLD, and LADY IN THE WATER at the Los Feliz 3. These films further explore Shyamalan’s preoccupation with isolated communities, environmental terror, collective fear, and the instability of the worlds we construct to make ourselves feel safe.NIGHT VISIONS: THE SHOCK AND AWE OF M. NIGHT SHYAMALANEGYPTIAN THEATREThe Eastrail 177 TrilogyUNBREAKABLESpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 mins2000SPLITSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 117 mins2016GLASSSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 129 minsGuests: M. Night Shyamalan - Post-Screening Q&A2019The End of the World Is Nigh(t) – Apocalyptic DelightsSIGNSSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 minsGuests: M. Night Shyamalan - Post-Screening Q&A2002KNOCK AT THE CABINSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 mins2023The Power of ParanoiaTHE VISITSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 94 minsGuests: M. Night Shyamalan - Post-Screening Q&A2015TRAPSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 105 mins2024I See (More) Dead PeopleTHE SIXTH SENSESpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 107 minsGuests: M. Night Shyamalan - Introduction + Q&A1999LOS FELIZ 3THE VILLAGESpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 108 mins2004OLDSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 108 mins2021LADY IN THE WATERSpecial ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 110 mins2006
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