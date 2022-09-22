KNOCK AT THE CABIN Trailer: New M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Coming in February
Knock at the Cabin is the new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan opening in cinemas on February 3rd. The first trailer arrived in the middle of the night. Check it out down below.
The way this trailer was cut and presented it certainly feels like the distributor, Universal Pictures, was taking a cue from another popular director of thrillers. Just saying, this feels like someone else's movie, no?
M. Night Shyamalan directs from a screenplay written by himself and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman who made an excellent short film called Monsters back in 2015. This thriller is based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.
Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint.
While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass) and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.
