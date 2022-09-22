KNOCK AT THE CABIN Trailer: New M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Coming in February

Knock at the Cabin is the new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan opening in cinemas on February 3rd. The first trailer arrived in the middle of the night. Check it out down below.

The way this trailer was cut and presented it certainly feels like the distributor, Universal Pictures, was taking a cue from another popular director of thrillers. Just saying, this feels like someone else's movie, no?

M. Night Shyamalan directs from a screenplay written by himself and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman who made an excellent short film called Monsters back in 2015. This thriller is based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint.