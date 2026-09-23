BLOODY TENNIS New Clip: Releases on Shudder on September 25th

Nikias Chryssos' horror flick Bloody Tennis releases on Shudder this Friday, September 25th. A new clip has been sent out today. You can check it out, down below. The things that athletes to will do to win, yeesh.

Our own Martin caught Bloody Tennis when it played at Locarno this summer. You will find a link to his full review below. For now, here is a worthy excerpt.

Nikias Chryssos' English-language debut Bloody Tennis pushes the brutality of sports competition to sadistic extremes. The academy promises excellence, but its real curriculum is obedience. Every drill, humiliation and grotesque initiation becomes another bizarre step on the journey to the top.