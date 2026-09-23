BLOODY TENNIS New Clip: Releases on Shudder on September 25th
Nikias Chryssos' horror flick Bloody Tennis releases on Shudder this Friday, September 25th. A new clip has been sent out today. You can check it out, down below. The things that athletes to will do to win, yeesh.
Our own Martin caught Bloody Tennis when it played at Locarno this summer. You will find a link to his full review below. For now, here is a worthy excerpt.
Nikias Chryssos' English-language debut Bloody Tennis pushes the brutality of sports competition to sadistic extremes. The academy promises excellence, but its real curriculum is obedience. Every drill, humiliation and grotesque initiation becomes another bizarre step on the journey to the top.
Watch the New Clip for BLOODY TENNIS!Written/Directed by Nikias ChryssosStarring Sandra Guldberg Kampp, Elina Löwensohn, Tracy Gotoas, Helena Zengel, Zlatko Burić, Lily Taïeb, Juliana Vieira Guerra, Lucie Zhang, and Vincent RomeoReleases on Shudder September 25After being admitted to an elite tennis academy hidden deep in the youth of Europe, Sophie must contend not only with fierce competition but also with the school’s increasingly sinister undercurrents. What begins as a competitive rite of passage soon unravels into something darker, forcing Sophie to choose between chasing greatness and the connections to her friends and lovers. As the stakes rise, she must decide whether to become the player she’s always dreamed of—or keep her empathy. BLOODY TENNIS blends elite sport sports, trippy hallucinations and grotesque humor into a world filled with brutal ambition, blood-sucking leeches, hard-hitting serves and delicious nightmares.
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