LA MANCHA (YOU'RE IT) Trailer: New Horror From The Garcia Bogliano Brothers
We have your first crack at the subtitled trailer for La Mancha (You're It), a new Latin American horror film written and directed by Adrián and Ramiro García Bogliano. Because what is better than a movie by one Garcia Bogliano brother? That's right, a movie from the pair of them, working together, uniting their powers for the good of all that is horror cinema!
It has been fifteen years since they last worked together on Gotas de sangre (Drops of Blood) so fans of their combined efforts were well overdue for a reunion. This also marks the brothers' collective return to filmmaking in Argentina. Though Ramiro has been based out of La Plata, Argentina, since their family returned when the military junta ended in the early 80s, the last movie Adrián made there was Sudor frio (Cold Sweat) in 2010.
La Mancha is a youth-led horror tale with no adult presence, following a group of children and teenagers trapped by a dark curse inside an amusement park that connects them to a parallel world. The movie stars an emerging cast of non-professional young talent, including Asia García Oliva and Babette Wallovits.
It was primarily filmed at the historic "República de los Niños" theme park, with local support from the Ministry of Culture of La Plata. The brothers returned to a place that must hold a lot of dear memories from their childhood spent in La Plata, and twisted them up in the name of horror. Huzzah!
La Mancha has been officially selected for the Noves Visions competitive section at the 57th Sitges Film Festival (running October 8–18, 2026). This follows its sold-out World Premiere at the 27th Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI).
GARCÍA BOGLIANO BROTHERS’ NEW HORROR FEATURE LAMANCHA SELECTED FOR THE COMPETITIVE "NOVES VISIONS"SECTION AT THE 57th SITGES FILM FESTIVALConceived as an adult-free youth horror film, the feature was shot entirely on location at the iconic "República de los Niños” theme park.LA PLATA, ARGENTINA — September 2026 — Following a sold-out World Premiere at the 27th Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI), La Mancha, the latest feature film by acclaimed directors Adrián and Ramiro García Bogliano, has been officially selected for the prestigious Noves Visions competitive section at the 57th Sitges Film Festival. The world’s premier genre film festival will take place from October 8 to 18, 2026, in the coastal town of Sitges, Catalonia.Directed and written by the García Bogliano brothers in close collaboration with filmmakers Catalina Oliva and Pablo Rabe, La Mancha marks a fresh, innovative direction in Latin American horror. Conceived as a youth-led horror tale devoid of adult presence, the film features a dynamic cast of emerging non-professional young talent.LOGLINE: Inside an amusement park, a group of children and teenagers become trapped in a dark curse connecting them to a parallel world.Independently produced by Salto de Fe Films, Far Away Cine, and Sync Comunicación Audiovisual, the film received local backing from the Ministry of Culture of La Plata and the historic "República de los Niños" theme park—which serves as the primary setting and central visual motif of the movie.La Mancha stars Asia García Oliva, Babette Wallovits, Ennio García Oliva, Juan Sebastián Albini, Genaro Aguilera Ocampo, and Emilia Wolcan. International sales are represented by boutique sales agency VDF Films.
The flick has been officially selected for the Noves Visions competitive section at the 57th Sitges Film Festival (running October 8–18, 2026). This follows its sold-out World Premiere at the 27th Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI).
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