LA MANCHA (YOU'RE IT) Trailer: New Horror From The Garcia Bogliano Brothers

We have your first crack at the subtitled trailer for La Mancha (You're It), a new Latin American horror film written and directed by Adrián and Ramiro García Bogliano. Because what is better than a movie by one Garcia Bogliano brother? That's right, a movie from the pair of them, working together, uniting their powers for the good of all that is horror cinema!

It has been fifteen years since they last worked together on Gotas de sangre (Drops of Blood) so fans of their combined efforts were well overdue for a reunion. This also marks the brothers' collective return to filmmaking in Argentina. Though Ramiro has been based out of La Plata, Argentina, since their family returned when the military junta ended in the early 80s, the last movie Adrián made there was Sudor frio (Cold Sweat) in 2010.

La Mancha is a youth-led horror tale with no adult presence, following a group of children and teenagers trapped by a dark curse inside an amusement park that connects them to a parallel world. The movie stars an emerging cast of non-professional young talent, including Asia García Oliva and Babette Wallovits.

It was primarily filmed at the historic "República de los Niños" theme park, with local support from the Ministry of Culture of La Plata. The brothers returned to a place that must hold a lot of dear memories from their childhood spent in La Plata, and twisted them up in the name of horror. Huzzah!

La Mancha has been officially selected for the Noves Visions competitive section at the 57th Sitges Film Festival (running October 8–18, 2026). This follows its sold-out World Premiere at the 27th Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI).