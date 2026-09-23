HALLOWARRIOR Official Trailer: Shudder Original Starring Milly Shapiro Streaming This October

Ben Sottak's feature debut, Hallowarrrior, starring Milly Shapiro (Hereditary) arrives on Shudder on Friday, October 16th. The official trailer arrived today. You will find it down below.

Pumpkin, the last girl on earth and sole survivor of a humanity-ending plague, scavenges the wasteland for supplies on the eve of Halloween. Her lonely holiday ritual is interrupted by the arrival of a savage gang of raiders at her doorstep led by the fearsome Thalia. Outnumbered and armed with candy, wit and weapons, Pumpkin must ferociously fight back to survive the night.

Our own Olga caught Hallowarrior when it premiered at Tribeca. Shudder liked her review so much they saw fit to pull two quotes from it. We don't think that's been done before.