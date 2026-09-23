MAGICK MTN. Trailer: A Supernatural, Rock-and-Roll Occult Horror Fairytale... So... A Bit of Everything?
Here is something for all you fans of the dark arts and the occult. Magick Mtn., described as a 'Lynchian rock & roll fairytale', a anthology film from Hana Mae Lee and Hal Satin, just had its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest. So, that calls for a celebration, in trailer form.
Lord Mmorke, a tepid and ghoulish narrator, walks us through 3 separate fables all intersecting in a realm beyond the tangible. Rituals and retellings about a Deathrock squatter jailed by a sadistic psychiatrist and the evils of regret, a pair of criminal plumbers plunging further towards Hell’s grips and the beer-soaked leather of the Sunset Strip, and an architect’s ambition built on the shaky bedrock of the Devil’s promise. What begins as a tale ends in a spell cast upon unsuspecting characters and audiences alike.
Have a look for yourself below. Our immediate thoughts about the visual style are, if Anton LeVay was not-so-secretly a fan of the avant-garde, expressionist cinema of Guy Maddin. It is at least interesting to look at no matter how you feel about the occult.
Magick Mtn. boasts a underground gothic music soundtrack featuring the late Rozz Williams (Christian Death, Shadow Project), Eva O (Christian Death, Shadow Project), Super Heroines, Aleister Crowley and more. It will be released on digital on October 13th.
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