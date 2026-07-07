Japan Cuts 2026 Preview: A PALE VIEW OF HILLS, BURN, GOSH!!, and More

A Pale View of Hills - Ishikawa *Center Piece, featuring Cut Above Award recipient Hirose Suzu

Niki (Aiko Camilla), a half-Japanese journalist in England, is visiting her mom (Yoshida Yoh) in the countryside. Mom is selling the house that Niki and her sister Keiko grew up in. It's the 80s and everything 'Oriental' is in vogue; she is asked to write about her family origins in Nagasaki. So starts A Pale View of Hills, an understated, complex, handsome adaptation of famed English author Ishiguro Kazuo (Howard's End, Never Let Me Go)'s debut novel.

Mostly told in flashback, the story centers around Niki's mother Etsuko (Hirose Suzu) in Nagasaki in post-war Japan. The year is 1952.

As the country quickly recovered from the atomic bomb devastation and war defeat, the trauma and guilt are deeply felt in everyone. As a young woman expecting a child, Etsuko befriends Sachiko (Nikaido Fumi), a flamboyant woman with her daughter Mariko, yearning to move to America with her GI boyfriend. Mariko, who witnessed the aftermath of the atomic bomb blast and is deeply traumatized, has severe behavioral issues.

The film addresses generational conflicts, survivor's guilt, and deep-seeded traumas through an unreliable narrator. As with many of Ishiguro's books, the emotional revelation in A Pale View comes slowly and subtly, like ripples in a pond. Through her mother's story, Niki is able to understand her sister's suicide and women's choices in the modern world.

Hirose, donning a bobbed curly hairstyle, has a striking resemblance here to Hara Setsuko, a darling of classic Japanese cinema, who starred in countless Ozu films.