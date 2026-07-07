Fantasia Coverage Top 10 Lists Hollywood Interviews Indie Reviews International News NIFFF 2026

Japan Cuts 2026 Preview: A PALE VIEW OF HILLS, BURN, GOSH!!, and More

Lead Critic; Brooklyn, New York

North America’s largest festival of contemporary Japanese film returns for its 19th year this summer at Japan Society!

Take a closer look at over 30 curated films from across Japan, featuring major award-winners, indie darlings, up-and-coming filmmakers, restorations, documentaries, short films, anime and more. Japan Cuts will present lauded actress Hirose Suzu with the Cut Above Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film and host the New York Premiere of A Pale View of Hills, starring Hirose as the Centerpiece Film.

The festival will conclude with legendary director Koreeda Hirokazu appearing in-person for the North American Premiere of Sheep in the Box as the Closing Film. The festival runs July 8 through 18.

Here are the films I was able to sample in advance:

A Pale View of Hills - Ishikawa *Center Piece, featuring Cut Above Award recipient Hirose Suzu

Niki (Aiko Camilla), a half-Japanese journalist in England, is visiting her mom (Yoshida Yoh) in the countryside. Mom is selling the house that Niki and her sister Keiko grew up in. It's the 80s and everything 'Oriental' is in vogue; she is asked to write about her family origins in Nagasaki. So starts A Pale View of Hills, an understated, complex, handsome adaptation of famed English author Ishiguro Kazuo (Howard's End, Never Let Me Go)'s debut novel.

Mostly told in flashback, the story centers around Niki's mother Etsuko (Hirose Suzu) in Nagasaki in post-war Japan. The year is 1952.

As the country quickly recovered from the atomic bomb devastation and war defeat, the trauma and guilt are deeply felt in everyone. As a young woman expecting a child, Etsuko befriends Sachiko (Nikaido Fumi), a flamboyant woman with her daughter Mariko, yearning to move to America with her GI boyfriend. Mariko, who witnessed the aftermath of the atomic bomb blast and is deeply traumatized, has severe behavioral issues.

The film addresses generational conflicts, survivor's guilt, and deep-seeded traumas through an unreliable narrator. As with many of Ishiguro's books, the emotional revelation in A Pale View comes slowly and subtly, like ripples in a pond. Through her mother's story, Niki is able to understand her sister's suicide and women's choices in the modern world.

Hirose, donning a bobbed curly hairstyle, has a striking resemblance here to Hara Setsuko, a darling of classic Japanese cinema, who starred in countless Ozu films.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Japan CutsJapan Cuts 2026

More about Our Little Sister

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2026 ScreenAnarchy LLC.