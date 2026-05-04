Udine 2026: Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Receives Golden Mulberry for Outstanding Achievement

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing received the Golden Mulberry for Outstanding Achievement at the 28th Udine Far East Film Festival on May 1, at the historic Teatro Nuovo in Udine, Italy.

The festival stated that the award is presented to artists who not only master their craft but expand its boundaries -- something Fan has consistently achieved over the past three decades. Her recent accomplishments, they noted, demonstrate that she has not rested on past success, but continues to reach new creative heights.

Fan aspired to become an actress at the age of twelve, and by seventeen had already risen to fame through the hit television series My Fair Princess . Her status as one of China’s most bankable stars was further cemented by Cell Phone , directed by Feng Xiaogang. By her twenties, she had established her own production company, continuing to expand her career in the industry.

Her presence in Udine marks a reunion with the festival, which has followed her work for nearly two decades. From Cell Phone to The Matrimony , and the raw intensity of her performance in Lost in Beijing , Fan has consistently challenged herself across a wide range of roles.

In 2010, the festival further recognised her range with a triple screening of Sophie's Revenge , Wheat , and Bodyguards and Assassins . Subsequent works such as Buddha Mountain and I Am Not Madame Bovary showcased her increasingly refined craft. Internationally, her talent and versatility have also been widely acknowledged through appearances in films such as Iron Man 3 , X-Men: Days of Future Past , and The 355 . She also served as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 and the Berlin International Film Festival in 2025.

The festival opened with a short video montage revisiting her iconic screen roles over the decades. Festival director Sabrina Baracetti and co-founder Thomas Bertacche then presented the award to Fan. She appeared visibly emotional on stage, expressing her gratitude to the audience. “This feels like one of the most important moments of my life,” she said.

Fan reflected on her three-decade career, noting that 2026 marks her 30th year as an actress, during which she has appeared in nearly 100 productions. “I started with no background, no resources, and no support from well-known directors -- just a small supporting role. But I was surrounded by people who carried light within them, who believed I would one day stand on a wonderful stage.”

She also spoke about one of the most difficult periods in her life, when she questioned whether she could continue acting. “It took me five years to finally understand one thing: life is never a smooth journey.”

Fan then walked to the centre of the stage and declared to the audience: “The lowest point is not the end, but the beginning of my rebirth. Falling is not something to fear, as long as you still dare to stand up again.” The statement was met with enthusiastic applause.