Fantaspoa 2026 Review: REMANENTE: VOLTAGEM Delivers Scrappy, Lo-Fi Cosmic Horror

Two paramedics, Victor and Demian, are on their shift when they are called to pick up a woman, Sylvia, and take her to the hospital. In her burnt hands she is clutching a golden medallion, chattering hysterically that there is more where it came from.

While Victor has a playboy lifestyle to maintain, Demian has overdue bills, mounting debt, and a daughter to take care of after the illness and passing of his wife. Finding any of this treasure would help beyond measure. The pair set out to find this mystery treasure trove and bag the riches.

Beneath Sylvia’s house is the basement of an old house that belonged to a wealthy European engineer named Anton ages ago. The story goes, while Anton acquired his wealth, his wife, Hilma, fell ill and passed away. No amount of money in the world could save her, or bring her back, so Anton resorted to the dark arts of the occult in a final attempt to return her to him.

As the dark arts are wont to do, it went very bad for Anton, he was turned into a creature known as The Engineer, a being with supernatural, electromagnetic powers. He was dragged into another dimension, never to be seen again.

When Victor and Demian raid the basement they inadvertently activate a dimensional portal. In doing so, they unleash The Engineer, who is willing to do anything to recover the treasure that allows him to travel between dimensions.