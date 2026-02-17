STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU: New Trailer, All Action, All Familiar Faces

After the debacle that was The Big Game Spot, Lucasfilm has given us something to be excited about.

This new trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu throws lots of action shots at fans of the series, including shots of Din Djarin fighting a Hutt (Jeremy Allen White's character?) in an arena. Sigourney Weaver shows up again, as does Zeb. But what fans of the series will likely lose their minds over is possibly a new Razor Crest, with yellow markings on its hull.

It is all very... good. If Fanvreau and company have any more surprises in store for fans they're not giving anything up, they're keeping their cards close to their chest. So far.

The new trailer is below, with a large gallery of stills.