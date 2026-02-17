STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU: New Trailer, All Action, All Familiar Faces
After the debacle that was The Big Game Spot, Lucasfilm has given us something to be excited about.
This new trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu throws lots of action shots at fans of the series, including shots of Din Djarin fighting a Hutt (Jeremy Allen White's character?) in an arena. Sigourney Weaver shows up again, as does Zeb. But what fans of the series will likely lose their minds over is possibly a new Razor Crest, with yellow markings on its hull.
It is all very... good. If Fanvreau and company have any more surprises in store for fans they're not giving anything up, they're keeping their cards close to their chest. So far.
The new trailer is below, with a large gallery of stills.
A brand-new epic, action-packed trailer for “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” has arrived! The trailer and an all-new poster are now available to download and share. Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” opens exclusively in theatres May 22, 2026.The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.
