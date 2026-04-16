STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU: Final Trailer & Poster Arrive

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrived today. It was screened first at CinemaCon, in front of attendees and exhibitors, along with the first 17 minutes of the movie, where all the snowy bits from this trailer happen. Spoiler Alert: Scroll over the space below if you want to read this summary from Variety Director Jon Favreau took the CinemaCon stage to debut the opening 17 minutes of the film, which saw Mando infiltrate a secret meeting of Empire sympathizers and blow up massive AT-AT walkers on a snowy planet. The bounty hunter shot, stabbed and flamethrower-ed his way through the base full of Snowtroopers, with Grogu helping along the way. The Empire leader sends out a recon droid, which meets an explosive end when Grogu uses the Force on it. The heroes steal a mini AT-ST walker and sprint down the snow-covered cliffs, dodging AT-AT footsteps and lasers. Mando uses a bomb to trip one of the lumbering mechs, sending it crashing down the mountain, then jetpacks up to the hatch of another. The Empire baddie zooms away on an escape pod, but Mando overrides the AT-AT blasters and shoots him out of the sky. After completing their mission, Mando, Grogu and their pilot Zeb Orrelios from "Star Wars Rebels" fly back to the New Republic base and report to Weaver's Ward. She chastises them for killing their Empire target without getting any intel, but hands them their next mission: rescue Rotta the Hutt from rival gangsters. They board a shiny, brand-new ship and fly off into space.

Spoiler End:

Okay? Good? Avoided anything that threaten your experience? Moving on.

What we have been picking up, on the airways, is that no one really knows what this stand alone is about, and fears have been mounting that it's just going to be one big episode. Take this synopsis.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

Help to do what? If you caved and hovered over the spoiler from Variety, maybe your heart sank a bit to realize, uh, they have rehashed an old Hutt storyline from almost twenty years ago, thinking fans had forgotten about it.