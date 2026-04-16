STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU: Final Trailer & Poster Arrive
The final trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrived today. It was screened first at CinemaCon, in front of attendees and exhibitors, along with the first 17 minutes of the movie, where all the snowy bits from this trailer happen.
Spoiler Alert: Scroll over the space below if you want to read this summary from Variety.
Spoiler End:
Okay? Good? Avoided anything that threaten your experience? Moving on.
What we have been picking up, on the airways, is that no one really knows what this stand alone is about, and fears have been mounting that it's just going to be one big episode. Take this synopsis.
The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.
Help to do what? If you caved and hovered over the spoiler from Variety, maybe your heart sank a bit to realize, uh, they have rehashed an old Hutt storyline from almost twenty years ago, thinking fans had forgotten about it.
The final trailer for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” just debuted to an enthusiastic crowd of CinemaCon® attendees at the annual gathering in Las Vegas. The trailer and a new poster are now available to download and share. Advance tickets for the all-new Star Wars film directed by Jon Favreau, starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, go on sale tomorrow wherever tickets are sold. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” opens exclusively in theatres May 22, 2026.Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with a score by Academy Award®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, will be available on Walt Disney Records across all digital platforms May 15. The 12-inch vinyl album, featuring 13 score cues, is set for release June 5 and is available now for pre-order. A special limited edition Mandalorian helmet-shaped 10” die-cut vinyl, which includes two new score cues from the film, will be out May 22 and is also available for pre-order.The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, p.g.a., Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., Dave Filoni, p.g.a., and Ian Bryce, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.
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