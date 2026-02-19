THE YETI Official Trailer: Check Out This Creature Feature Starring Brittany Allen And Jim Cummings

Gene Gallerano and William Pisciotta's creature feature, The Yeti, available in select theaters and On Digital on April 10, from everyone's friends at Well Go USA. The official trailer and key art were sent out today. You can check out the trailer and a small batch of stills down below.

Merriell Sunday Sr. and Hollis Bannister vanished in Alaska. Ellie and Merriell Jr. mount a search, but an ancient threat stalks their expedition into the wilderness, hunting them as they seek the truth behind the disappearances.

Set in 1947, period-set creature features and horror flicks are the way to go. No cellphones, just folks living - and dying - in the moment. There is something so pure about it, you know?

The Yeti stars Brittany Allen, Eric Nelsen, Jim Cummings, Christina Bennett Lind, Linc Hand, with William Sadler and Corbin Bernsen.