Criterion in July 2026: CRUEL STORY OF YOUTH, THE CRYING GAME, Mike Mills Trilogy

Choices, choices, choices! The Criterion Collection presents a slew of enticing options for investing your hard-earned money into physical media in July 2026.

Let's start with Nagisa Oshima's Cruel Story of Youth (1960), described in the official release with words far better than any I could conjure up: "A scorching study of wayward youth and toxic love." I especially love the late 50's /early 60s era of Japanese films, which were determined to blaze a new, rebellious path, so this is an instant buy for me.

Yet how could anyone resist revisiting (or discovering) Neil Jordan's The Crying Game, which caused a sensation upon its release in 1992, tied to a jaw-dropping reveal.

Frankly, I don't think anything Mike Mills has made so far has caused any jaws to drop. Even so, the three films featured in I'll Remind You of Everything: The Films of Mike Mills -- Beginners, 20th Century Women, and C'mon C'mon -- are certainly fine, sharply-tuned films that showcase excellent performances and thoughtful insights into the nature of families in the modern day.

David Lynch's The Elephant Man will be released in a 4K edition. 'Nuff said. But remember: Mel Brooks produced this elegant period piece, revolving around John Hurt's amazing performance, Freddie Francis' gorgeous black and white photography, and David Lynch's touch.

Now, take your mind back to the early 1970s. Martin Scorsese has just made his startling and ferocious Mean Streets. What are you going to do next, Marty? How about a movie about a mother and her son looking to make a fresh start? Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore is full of surprises, from Ellen Burstyn's Academy Award-winning performance to Jodie Foster's supporting turn to the appearance of Harvey Keitel. I love this movie.

Finally, Martin Ritt's Hud showcases Paul Newman's underplayed star turn, and Hlynur Pálmason's The Love That Remains, described as a "tender exploration of the lives of a separating couple and their children in coastal Iceland."

See below for links to our reviews of some of these titles. And visit Criterion's official site for more information on each film and to place your orders.

