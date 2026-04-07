ALIEN: EARTH's Noah Hawley to Direct Remake of Demián Rugna's TERRIFIED

Atterados (Terrified) the Argentine supernatural spectacular that introduced the world to writer-director Demián Rugna. Well, well, well. THR is reporting that Noah Hawley is set to remake) the Argentine supernatural spectacular that introduced the world to writer-director Demián Rugna.

One of the best supernatural horror flicks to come from the LatAm region in recent years, Rugna followed that first hit with the equally incredible When Evil Lurks. Hawley has been enjying a good run on television/streaming of late with hits Fargo and Alien: Earth.

Previous attempts at remaking Terrified were made with GDT and the Muschietti siblings. Rugna will work with Hawley on developing this new project.

Third times the charm, as they say.

Noah Hawley — the Emmy-winning creative behind Fargo and Alien: Earth — has set his next film project with Warner Bros., a remake of the Argentine supernatural horror Terrified. Hawley is set to direct and produce the feature, which is being developed with Demián Rugna, the writer-director behind the original Spanish-language feature, Aterrados. The project will be a reimagining of the 2017 film, which centers on a police officer and a series of paranormal researchers and investigators who attempt to get to the bottom of supernatural occurrences that are centered in one neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

As soon as we read the news we reached out to our friend in Argentina and Rugna had this to say...