ALIEN: EARTH: New Episodic Images And Release Date Announced

Disney+ has revealed a gallery of episodic images from FX’s upcoming series, the much anticpated Alien: Earth. The streaming platform also announced the release date for the new series.

The new drama series from Noah Hawley based on the acclaimed franchise, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12 with the first two episodes available at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on FX and Disney+ in Canada. A new episode of the eight-episode season will premiere each following Tuesday on FX and Disney+ beginning at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

More about the series follows below. The gallery can be found just below that.