GLORIOUS Teaser: Fifteen Seconds of Cosmic Chaos And Glory

Well, this looks like Rebekah MeKendry's Glorious is going to dance all over our eyeballs and brain, don't it?

Glorious will have its world premiere tomorrow at Fantasia before it is whisked away to Shudder next month. A short teaser has arrived and though it be only fifteen seconds long that fifteen seconds is jammed with a slew of cosmic and bizarre imagry. Looks like it is going to be a heck of a trip. Check it out below, our review will be up tomorrow.