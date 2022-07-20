GLORIOUS Teaser: Fifteen Seconds of Cosmic Chaos And Glory
Well, this looks like Rebekah MeKendry's Glorious is going to dance all over our eyeballs and brain, don't it?
Glorious will have its world premiere tomorrow at Fantasia before it is whisked away to Shudder next month. A short teaser has arrived and though it be only fifteen seconds long that fifteen seconds is jammed with a slew of cosmic and bizarre imagry. Looks like it is going to be a heck of a trip. Check it out below, our review will be up tomorrow.
Spiraling out after a bad breakup, Wes (Ryan Kwanten) ends up at a remote rest stop miles away from civilization. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure (J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As Wes tries to escape, he finds himself an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could possibly imagine…Ahead of its hotly anticipated world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec, Glorious — one of the most buzzed-about films of the festival — releases the first-look teaser. Directed by filmmaker, genre journalist, and celebrated podcast host Rebekah McKendry (All The Creatures Were Stirring, co-writer of the upcoming Bring It On: Cheer or Die), the modern-day Lovecraftian horror stars Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash). Following the Fantasia premiere on July 21st, the film will be released exclusively on Shudder on August 18th.With the majority of the film taking place in a rest stop bathroom, Glorious is an intimate indie horror full of twists and unimaginable turns that boasts one of the most jaw-dropping roles of Simmons’ career. Psychedelic, comedic, overwhelmingly messy, and surprisingly emotionally, Glorious has all the makings of a future cult hit.“Glorious speaks to my adoration of Lovecraft, gore, absurdist humor, philosophy, and the type of transgressive movies that leave you thinking I can’t believe I just saw that,” says McKendry. “It is a wild mix of horror, humor, and heady moralistic concepts about our own existential realizations of who we really are, forcing each of us to stare into our personal abyss. And sometimes, the abyss stares back… and maybe has a favor to ask.”Written by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull, and David Ian McKendry. AMP International’s Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh serve as producers along with Joe Wicker and Morgan Peter Brown from Fallback Plan Productions, Jason Scott Goldberg and Christian Armogida.
