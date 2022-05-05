GLORIOUS: Rebekah McKendry's Horror Sells to Shudder Before Fantasia World Premiere

Only a few hours ago it was announced that Rebekah McKendry’s Glorious will have its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival this Summer. Sales agent AMP International has likely been working on acquisitions for a while because they've already sold Glorious to Shudder who will waste no time putting it out on their streaming service in August, mere weeks after the festival closes. Glorious stars Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Kindred) and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Being the Ricardos).

In Glorious, Kwanten plays a young man who is spiraling out of control after a bad breakup. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside a rest stop bathroom with a mysterious figure (Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As he tries to escape, he realizes he is an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could have imagined.

Touted as a Lovecraftian horror like we've never seen before Glorious will premiere on Shudder in US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, August 18. The complete announcement follows.