SXSW 2026: Another Programming Wave Brings More Than 50 Additions
"Five ballerinas, stranded in a remote forest ... must weaponize!" If that partial quote, borrowed from a film below, doesn't get you excited for SXSW 2026, I don't know what will, my friends.
We've already covered the opening night film as well as the first wave of programming. Now comes an additional wave for the 33rd edition of the Film & TV Festival, with dozens more titles spread across film, TV, and XR.
"We’re thrilled to share more of our 2026 lineup," said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. “We've
assembled an extraordinary range of voices and visions: bold new filmmakers, high-profile
studio premieres, gripping series, powerful documentaries, and stunning international cinema.
"Every year, I'm blown away by the caliber of talent that chooses SXSW to share their work and
2026 is no exception. These projects push boundaries, take risks, and demand to be seen live
and in person. The magic of SXSW is our community and we’re counting down the days until we
come together and celebrate with the most engaged, enthusiastic crowds around. See you in
Austin!"
The festival will run from March 12-18, 2026. At least two of our writers will be attending in-person, along with several volunteers from remote corners of the world. To see what we might be covering, read onward. All verbiage below is courtesy of the festival official announcement.
FILM PROGRAM
HEADLINER
Big names, big talent featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising
names in cinema.
Pretty Lethal (United Kingdom)
Director: Vicky Jewson, Producers: Kelly McCormick, Mike Karz, William Bindley, Piers
Tempest, Screenwriter: Kate Freund
An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, stranded in a remote forest, take shelter at an
unsettling roadside inn. They must weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline,
and even pointe shoes into tools for survival. Cast: Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent
Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Uma Thurman (World Premiere)
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.
Anima
Director/Screenwriter: Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Producers: Harrison Allen, Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Chloe Rahal, Alexander Lycette, Jason Pamer, Brev Moss
A young woman and an old man embark on a road trip to preserve his consciousness at an
experimental facility. Cast: Sydney Chandler, Takehiro Hira, Marin Ireland, Lili Taylor, MariaDizzia, Tom McCarthy, Emil Wakim, Maximilian Lee Piazza (World Premiere)
Basic
Director/Screenwriter: Chelsea Devantez, Producers: Marc Platt, Katie McNicol, Nadine De
Barros
Gloria spirals through her boyfriend's dating history, until she discovers the reason for all of their
problems, his very basic, very hot ex, Kaylinn, who not only just stole Gloria's boyfriend, but is
about to take her entire story from her, too. Cast: Ashley Park, Leighton Meester, Taylor John
Smith, Nelson Franklin, Kandy Muse, Ashley Nicole Black, Kenzie Elizabeth, Amber Ruffin, Jon
Gabrus, Georgia Mishak (World Premiere)
Beast Race (Corrida dos Bichos) (Brazil)
Directors: Ernesto Solis, Rodrigo Pesavento, Fernando Meirelles, Producers: Fernando
Meirelles, Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Vinicio Espinosa, Screenwriters: Ernesto Solis, Rodrigo
Lages, Eva Klaver, Marco Abujamra
In the ruins of a dystopian Rio de Janeiro—a city fractured by class conflict and addicted to
blood sport—a resistance leader is forced to enter a violent, high-stakes race to save his sister
from a fate worse than death. Cast: Matheus Abreu, Rodrigo Santoro, Isis Valverde, Bruno
Gagliasso, Thainá Duarte, Seu Jorge, Silvero Pereira, João Guilherme, Grazi Massafera, Anitta
(World Premiere)
Chili Finger
Directors: Edd Benda, Stephen Helstad, Producers: Sam Sandweiss, Jo Henriquez,
Screenwriter: Stephen Helstad
When a small town lawyer discovers a severed finger in her chili, she blackmails the restaurant
for a cash payout in an effort to regain control over her mundane life. The situation quickly
spirals out of control, and her life descends into chaos. Cast: Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan
Cranston, John Goodman, Madeline Wise, Paul Stanko, Sarah Herrman, Sara Sevigny, Dann Florek (World Premiere)
Crash Land (Canada)
Director/Screenwriter: Dempsey Bryk, Producers: Billy Bryk, Finn Wolfhard, Julian Geneen,
Dempsey Bryk
Two amateur stuntmen try to make a “real movie” to prove their lives have meaning. They crash
and burn. Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk, Noah Parker, Abby Quinn (World
Premiere)
Dreamquil
Director: Alex Prager, Producers: Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Alison Small, Vincent
Landay, Michael Mendelsohn, Screenwriters: Alex Prager, Vanessa Prager
Set in the near future, a woman returning from a virtual retreat discovers her worst nightmare
when the helper robot sent to assist her family in her absence starts to infringe on her life and
identity. Cast: Elizabeth Banks, John C. Reilly, Juliette Lewis, Sofia Boutella, Kathryn Newton,
Lamorne Morris, Toby Larsen, Anna Marie Dobbins (World Premiere)
He Bled Neon
Director: Drew Kirsch, Producers: Nate Bolotin, Lucan Toh, Screenwriters: Tim Cairo, Jake
Gibson
After discovering his brother's death by overdose may have actually been a murder, Ethan
returns to a world he left behind—the underbelly of Las Vegas—uncovering a web of corruption
and his own appetite for violence. Cast: Joe Cole, Rita Ora, Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch,
Ismael Cruz Cordova, Paul Wesley, Josh Holloway (World Premiere)
Kill Me
Director/Screenwriter: Peter Warren, Producers: Nate Bolotin, Keith Goldberg, Natalie Metzger,
Maxime Cottray, Mike Richardson, Charlie Day, Peter Warren
Jimmy didn't try to kill himself. Or at least, he's pretty sure he didn't... With the help of a reluctant
911 operator, he sets out on a darkly comedic amateur investigation to solve whether he is
being stalked by a killer or chasing himself. Cast: Charlie Day, Allison Williams, Giancarlo
Esposito, Aya Cash, Jessica Harper, David Krumholtz, Tony Cavalero (World Premiere)
Normal
Director: Ben Wheatley, Producers: Marc Provissiero, Derek Kolstad, Bob Odenkirk,
Screenwriter: Derek Kolstad
Director Ben Wheatley and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad pit a provisional sheriff against his
constituents when the exposure of a small town’s sordid secret sparks a rip-roaring firefight.
Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, Lena Headey, Ryan Allen, Billy MacLellan, Brendan
Fletcher, Reena Jolly, Peter Shinkoda, Jess McLeod, Derek Barnes (U.S. Premiere)
Poetic License
Director: Maude Apatow, Producers: Judd Apatow, Josh Church, Benjamin Hung, Thalia Daniel,
Maude Apatow, Olivia Rosenbloom, Will Greenfield, Screenwriter: Raffi Donatich
Maude Apatow’s sharp and heartfelt debut feature, Poetic License follows a middle aged mother
Liz, as she becomes the unexpected point of tension between Sam and Ari, two inseparable
best friends and college seniors. Cast: Leslie Mann, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman
(U.S. Premiere)
Same Same But Different
Director: Lauren Noll, Producers: Dalia Rooni, Lauren Noll, Zein Khleif, Medalion Rahimi, Emily
Reach White, Screenwriter: Dalia Rooni
An Iranian immigrant agrees to marry her boss’s son to stay in the U.S., but their simple green
card wedding on Cape Cod gets complicated when her two Iranian best friends arrive with their
own American boyfriends and cross-cultural baggage in tow. Cast: Medalion Rahimi, Logan
Miller, Layla Mohammadi, Dalia Rooni, Richie Moriarty, Michael Baszler, Danielle Pinnock,
Lauren Noll, Nicholas Coombe, Kevin Nealon, Joey Lauren Adams (World Premiere)
The Saviors
Director: Kevin Hamedani, Producers: Matt Smith, Dan Gedman, Nicholas Weinstock, Naomi
Scott, Adam Scott, Divya D'Souza, Bradley Gallo, Michael Helfant, Screenwriters: Kevin
Hamedani, Travis Betz
An estranged couple rents out their Airbnb, but soon start to suspect their guests might be
plotting something nefarious. As the couple investigates, they rekindle their relationship and
discover something stranger than they could have imagined. Cast: Adam Scott, Danielle
Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Kate Berlant, Nazanin Boniadi, Daveed Diggs, Ron Perlman, Colleen
Camp, Greg Kinnear (World Premiere)
Sparks
Director/Screenwriter: Fergus Campbell, Producer: Lola Lafia
Urban legend has it that a Nevada reservoir is a time portal—the tease of which is enough to
keep life exciting for the Crop, an aimless but spirited group of teenage best friends, until Cleo
moves to town hell-bent on reaching 1960s Paris. Cast: Elsie Fisher, Charlie B. Foster, Denny
McAuliffe, Madison Hu, Simon Downes Toney, Thomas Deen Baker, Julia D'Angelo (World
Premiere)
Ugly Cry
Director/Screenwriter: Emily Robinson, Producers: Sophia Sabella, Pablo Feldman, Jolene
Mendes, Rhianon Jones, Tristan Scott-Behrends, Emily Robinson
An actor loses their dream role because of their "ugly cry" causing them to spiral down the dark
and dangerous path to perfection. Cast: Emily Robinson, Ryan Simpkins, Aaron Dominguez,
Robin Tunney (World Premiere)
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
Incredible features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.
Cornbread Mafia
Directors: Evan Mascagni, Drew Morris, Producers: Trevor Kane, Merry-Kay Poe, Evan
Mascagni, Screenwriters: Sam Wagstaff, Evan Mascagni
Cornbread Mafia is the true story of the rise and fall of Kentucky farmers who built the largest
domestic marijuana syndicate in U.S. history. Part true crime, part cartoon, a whole lot of weed.
(World Premiere)
The Dads
Director: Luchina Fisher, Producers: Stephen Chukumba, Luchina Fisher
As anti-trans legislation and hostility escalate in the United States, a group of dads, building a
nascent movement to support their trans and gender expansive kids, are forced to make an
impossible choice: stay and fight or flee the country. Featuring Stephen Chukumba, Wayne
Maines, Ed Diaz, Christoph Heinzer, Jose Trujillo, Frank Gonzales, AC Goldberg (World
Premiere)
First They Came for My College
Director: Patrick Bresnan, Producers: Holly Herrick, Harry W. Hanbury, Patrick Bresnan,
Zackary Drucker, Screenwriters: Ivete Lucas, Leah Marino
When the Governor of Florida transforms a beloved public honors college in a political coup,
students and professors confront a new reality: their campus is ground zero in a growing nation-
wide assault on academic freedom. Featuring Gaby Batista, Joshua Janniere, Libby Harrity,
Lindsey Jennings, Dylan Niner, Amy Reid (Texas Premiere)
I Got Bombed at Harvey's
Directors: Amy Bandlien Storkel, Bryan Storkel, Producers: Bo Butterworth, Karen Bowlin
1,000 pounds of dynamite. $3 million in cash. One casino at the edge of disaster. (World
Premiere)
Manhood
Director: Daniel Lombroso, Producers: Kerry Mack, Rebecca Shaid
Manhood follows Dallas businessman Bill Moore as he sets out to make penis enlargement as
commonplace as Botox. Along the way, an OnlyFans star and a father of five put their
bodies—and their insecurities—on the line. Featuring William Moore, David Smith, Ruben
Ramirez (World Premiere)
One Another
Director: Amber Love, Producer: Andrea Raby
As three of the filmmaker’s loved ones confront the possible end of close friendships, One
Another follows their life changes, heartaches, and attempts to reconnect as they find a way
forward. (World Premiere)
Serling
Director: Jonah Tulis, Producers: Leonardo DiCaprio, Phillip Watson, Jennifer Davisson, Chad
A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Paul Luba, Chad Verdi Jr, Blake J. Harris, Screenwriters: Jonah Tulis,
Blake J. Harris
The definitive and authorized documentary on Rod Serling, the creator of the iconic Twilight
Zone. Featuring Rod Serling (World Premiere)
Summer of ’94
Directors: Dave LaMattina, Chad Walker, Producers: Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Marc
Gilbar, Dave LaMattina, Chad Walker
When the World Cup landed in the U.S. in 1994, it arrived in a country with no league, no
culture, and no clue. A ragtag group of players faced an impossible task: don’t embarrass their
nation in front of the entire world. (World Premiere)
The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
Director: Marina Zenovich, Producer: Evan Hayes
An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose
singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly,
toward a life cut short by murder. (World Premiere)
Your Attention Please
Director: Sara Robin, Producers: Dan Kennedy, Sara Robin, Screenwriter: Jack LeMay
A quiet revolution is underway: As AI reshapes every part of our lives, ordinary people are
pushing back against addictive tech. Your Attention Please asks whether we are willing to
reclaim autonomy and human connection before it’s too late. Featuring Kristin Bride, Trisha
Prabhu, The Offline Club, Kevin McCaskill, Tristan Harris, Cal Newport, Vivek Murthy, Sherry
Turkle, Frances Haugen, Laura Marquez-Garrett (World Premiere)
MIDNIGHTER
Exciting after-dark features for genre lovers and the terminally curious.
Hokum (Ireland, United States)
Director/Screenwriter: Damian McCarthy, Producers: Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Derek
Dauchy, Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, Mairtín de Barra
When novelist Ohm Bauman retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, he is
consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Disturbing visions and a shocking
disappearance forces him to confront dark corners of his past. Cast: Adam Scott, Peter Coonan,
David Wilmot, Florence Ordesh, Will O'Connell, Michael Patric, Siox C, Brendan Conroy, Austin
Amelio, Ezra Carlisle (World Premiere)
FESTIVAL FAVORITE
Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world.
American Doctor (United States, Malaysia, Qatar, Denmark, Palestine)
Director: Poh Si Teng, Producers: Poh Si Teng, Kirstine Barfod, Reem Haddad
When three American doctors–Palestinian, Jewish and Zoroastrian–enter Gaza to save lives,
they find themselves caught between medicine and politics, risking everything to expose the
truth. Featuring Thaer Ahmad, Mark Pearlmutter, Feroze Sidhwa (Texas Premiere)
Buddy
Director: Casper Kelly, Producers: Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D.
Lifshitz, Tracy Rosenblum, Screenwriters: Casper Kelly, Jamie King
A brave girl and her friends must escape a kids television show. Cast: Cristin Milioti, Delaney
Quinn, Topher Grace, Keegan-Michael Key, Michael Shannon, Patton Oswalt (Texas Premiere)
Leviticus (Australia)
Director/Screenwriter: Adrian Chiarella, Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton,
Hannah Ngo
Two teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire
most — each other. Cast: Joe Bird, Stacy Clausen, Mia Wasikowska, Jeremy Blewitt, Ewen
Leslie, Davida McKenzie, Nicholas Hope, Zahra Newman (Texas Premiere)
The Oldest Person in the World
Director: Sam Green, Producers: Alison Byrne Fields, Josh Penn
A decade-long global journey chronicles the ever-changing record holders of the title of oldest
person alive. What begins as a portrait of longevity becomes a meditation on the passage of
time, fate, and the profound human experience of being alive. (Texas Premiere)
Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story
Directors: Judd Apatow, Neil Berkeley, Producers: Judd Apatow, Neil Berkeley, Amanda
Rohlke, David Heiman
A raw exploration of comic Maria Bamford who mines her own pain for comedy, blurring the line
between performance and personal crisis. (Texas Premiere)
Rock Springs
Director/Screenwriter: Vera Miao, Producers: Stephen Feder, Kiri Hart, Charles D. King, Poppy
Hanks, Greta Talia Fuentes, Jason Michael Berman, Matthew Lindner, Jordan Moldo, Vera Miao
After the death of her father, a grieving young girl moves to an isolated house in a new town
with her mother and grandmother, only to discover there is something monstrous hidden in the
town’s history and the woods behind their new home. Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Benedict Wong,
Jimmy O. Yang, Aria Kim, Fiona Fu (Texas Premiere)
The Shitheads
Director/Screenwriter: Macon Blair, Producer: Alex Orr, Brandon James, Nathan Klingher, Ford
Corbett, Mark Fasano, Joshua Harris, Macon Blair, Dave Franco
When two unqualified bozos are hired to transfer a rich teen to rehab, their straightforward gig
quickly spirals into dangerous mayhem. Cast: Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Mason
Thames, Peter Dinklage, Kiernan Shipka, Nicholas Braun, Killer Mike (Texas Premiere)
Time and Water (United States, Iceland)
Director: Sara Dosa, Producers: Shane Boris, Elijah Stevens, Jameka Autry, Sara Dosa
Facing the death of his country’s glaciers and the loss of his beloved grandparents, Icelandic
writer Andri Snær Magnason turns his archives into a time capsule to hold what is slipping away
— family, memory, time and water. (Texas Premiere)
VISIONS
Audacious, risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity.
Bagworm
Director: Oliver Bernsen, Producer: Zoe Rosenberg, Screenwriter: Henry Bernsen
After a sexually frustrated hammer salesman steps on a rusty nail, he must determine whether
the world’s sudden and violent turn against him is real or the result of an infection consuming his
body and mind. Cast: Peter Falls, Michelle Ortiz, Robbie Arnett, Corbin Bernsen, Stephen
Borrello, Jessy Morner-Ritt, Sydney Winbush, Francesca Galassi (North American Premiere)
Beyond The Duplex Planet
Director/Producer/Screenwriter: Beth Harrington
In 1979, artist David Greenberger's talks with senior citizens become a word-of-mouth hit 'zine,
The Duplex Planet. Four decades on, now a senior himself, he has much to tell us about the
nature of art, conversation and growing old. Featuring David Greenberger, Penn Jillette, Louie
Perez, Ed Ruscha, Michael Stipe (World Premiere)
Dead Eyes (Australia)
Director/Producer/Screenwriter: Richard E. Williams
After the death of his sister, Sean ventures into a remote forest with his friends to find his
missing father, only to discover his grief has become the bridge between the living and the
dead. Cast: Ana Thu-Nguyen, Mischa Heywood, Rijen Laine, Charles Cottier, Alea O'Shea,
Stephen Phillips, Freya Callaghan, Lewis Smith (World Premiere)
Perfect
Director: Millicent Hailes, Producers: Nathan Scherrer, Tara Sheree, Tyler Payne, Liz Cardenas,
Douglas Riggs, Millicent Hailes, Screenwriters: Millicent Hailes, Kendra Miller
In a world devastated by a contaminated water supply, a wealthy pregnant woman living in a
beautiful and shabby lakeside resort in the California mountains encounters a younger woman
who is starting her life over. Cast: Julia Fox, Ashley Moore, Lío Mehiel, Micaela Wittman, Ryder
McLaughlin, Kate Moennig, Creed Bratton (World Premiere)
The Peril at Pincer Point (United Kingdom)
Directors/Producers/Screenwriters: Jake Kuhn, Noah Stratton-Twine
On a quest to prove his competency, an inept sound recordist finds himself entangled in a
nautical prophecy on the spectral island of Pincer Point. Cast: Jack Redmayne, Alyth Ross, Os
Leanse, Mike Mackenzie, Dashiell Upton, Jason Hogan, Mat Wright, Noah Stratton-Twine,
Isobel Laidler, Oliver Woolf (World Premiere)
24 BEATS PER SECOND
Vibrant films showcasing the sounds, culture, and influence of music and musicians.
A Cowboy in London
Director/Producer: Jared L. Christopher
A Cowboy in London captures country renegade Charley Crockett's first solo shows in years -
three sold-out London nights where nerves, chaos, and triumph collide in an unguarded portrait
of a star on the brink of global fame. Featuring Charley Crockett, Taylor Day Grace-Crockett,
Joe David Walters, Simon Slater (Texas Premiere)
Agridulce (Bittersweet) (United States, Dominican Republic)
Director: Frank Pavich, Producers: Benjamin de Menil, Monica de Moya
An intimate portrait of four children coming of age and the role of music in their journey. The
children tell their stories through Bachata, a once proscribed music that has become the
Dominican Republic’s primary cultural export. Featuring Edickson Garcia Disla, Frandy Direze,
Orianny Bonilla, Yerian Castillo, Carmen Bonilla, Enrique Garcia Zapata, Jose Villa CastilloMichiline Julien, Nativida Disla, Martires de Leon (World Premiere)
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
Director: Emmett Malloy, Producers: Daniel Pappas, Tim Wheeler, Wyatt Daily
This intimate documentary traces Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-
renowned musician. Rare archives and present-day reflections reveal how lived experience,
friendship, & exploration shaped the sound & stories behind the music. Featuring Jack Johnson,
Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Gerry Lopez, Chris Malloy, G. Love, Ben Harper, John Florence,
Tamayo Perry, Kim Johnson (World Premiere)
Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool
Director: Amy Scott, Producers: Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, Kent Kubena, Thomas Tull, Jillian
Share, Jason Owen, Jen Gorton
Follow Wilson as she redefines the modern country star, proving that staying true to yourself
can lead to major success. The film explores her personal journey, struggles, and triumphs as
she captivates fans on stages across the country. (World Premiere)
Mile End Kicks (Canada)
Director/Screenwriter: Chandler Levack, Producers: Matthew Miller, Pat Kiely, Julie Groleau
A 24-year-old music critic gets romantically involved with members of an indie band she decides
to publicize, set against Montreal's indie music scene in 2011. Cast: Barbie Ferreira, Devon
Bostick, Stanley Simons, Juliette Gariépy, Jay Baruchel (U.S. Premiere)
Noah Kahan: Out of Body
Director: Nick Sweeney, Producers: Samantha Mustari, Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss, Ryan
Kroft, Vaughn Trudeau, Anna Keegan, David Blackman, Jeff Ludwig, Devon Libran
As Stick Season propels Noah Kahan into global stardom, he faces the pressure of what comes
next. Buoyed by his uncanny wit, he returns to his Vermont roots and family and confronts the
personal struggles that have left him out of sync with himself. (World Premiere)
The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel
Director: Ben Feldman, Producer: Marc D'Agostino
An in-depth look at the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence
of original guitarist, Hillel Slovak. The film explores the band’s early evolution in LA and the
deep bonds forged through their friendship. (World Premiere)
GLOBAL Presented by MUBI
Artful international films, featuring premieres, festival favorites, and more.
Thank you to our sponsor, MUBI: the global streaming service, production company and film
distributor dedicated to elevating great cinema, from iconic directors to emerging auteurs.
Apolo (Brazil)
Directors: Isis Broken, Tainá Müller, Producers: Bianca Villar, Eduardo Rezende, Fernando Fraiha, Henrique Sauer, Karen Castanho, Tainá Müller, Thiago Mascarenhas, Screenwriters: Tainá Müller, Tatiana Lohmann, Ísis Broken, Lourenzo Duvale
As we follow Apolo’s pregnancy, we reflect on the drama(s) of a transgender couple: Isis Broken
and Lourenzo Gabriel. The father is giving birth — and society is not prepared for it. Featuring
Lourenzo Duvale, Isis Broken, Apolo Duvale (International Premiere)
Thanks for Nothing (Germany)
Director/Screenwriter: Stella Marie Markert, Producers: Luc Vincent Hinrichsen, Marcos Kantis
Ok, what would you do if your best friend tries to kill herself, another one is being deported, the
third is in a manic episode, the fourth has stopped speaking, and your social worker is
unsuccessfully trying to cover it all up from child services? Cast: Lea Drinda, Sonja Weißer,
Safinaz Sattar, Zoe Stein, Jan Bülow (North American Premiere)
TV PROGRAM
TV PREMIERE
World premieres of prestige TV series premieres from acclaimed showrunners and directors.
The Dark Wizard
Directors/Screenwriters: Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen, Producers: Halle Johns, Olivia
Ahnemann, Zachary Barr
An unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, the influential and controversial climber, base jumper and
highline walker, who achieves jaw-dropping feats while battling his inner demons. Featuring
Dean Potter, Jen Rapp, Elizabeth Potter, Brad Lynch, Jim Hurst, Timmy O'Neill, Dean Fidelman,
Dan Duane, Eric Perlman, Alex Honnold (World Premiere)
TV SPOTLIGHT
The Comeback Season 3
Showrunner/Director: Michael Patrick King, Producers: Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow, John
Melfi, Dan Bucatinsky, Screenwriters: Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow
20 years after the first season debuted in 2005, and 10 years after season two, the HBO original
comedy series The Comeback, from Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, will return again for
a third and final season. Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young,
Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller (World Premiere)
They Called Us Outlaws - The Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and Rise of
Redneck Rock
Showrunners/Producers: Eric Geadelmann, Kelly Magelky, Director/Screenwriter: Eric
Geadelmann
What happened in Austin and in Nashville in the late 60s and early 70s was nothing less than a
tectonic shift in country music. From Tennessee to Texas, musicians were breaking rules and
flouting tradition in what the industry called Outlaw Country. (World Premiere)
XR EXPERIENCE presented by Spectacles
The immersive arts enhance and redefine how we experience the world. These projects emphasize ingenuity and storytelling across diverse industries.
XR Experience Spotlight
Masterful immersive art from around the world.
Dark Rooms (Denmark, Germany, Taiwan)
Directors: Laurits Flensted-Jensen, Mads Damsbo, Producers: Maximilian Mayrshofer, Chin
Hsuan Sung, Gayatri Parameswaran, Felix Gaedtke, Screenwriters: Anne Sofie Steen
Sverdrup, Laurits Flensted-Jensen, Mads Damsbo, Anjay, Trixie D., yaalioness, F.L.
“Dark Rooms” is an immersive documentary VR experience that immerses audiences in
personal real life stories to explore sexuality, self-discovery, and connection in a judgement-free
space. (U.S. Premiere)
Reality Looks Back (Denmark)
Directors/Producers: Anne Jeppesen, Omid Zarei, Screenwriter: Anne Jeppesen
Tactile immersive experience examining the bizarre presence of quantum duality in the context
of mundane daily life (U.S. Premiere)