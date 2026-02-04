SXSW 2026: Another Programming Wave Brings More Than 50 Additions

"Five ballerinas, stranded in a remote forest ... must weaponize!" If that partial quote, borrowed from a film below, doesn't get you excited for SXSW 2026, I don't know what will, my friends.

We've already covered the opening night film as well as the first wave of programming. Now comes an additional wave for the 33rd edition of the Film & TV Festival, with dozens more titles spread across film, TV, and XR.

"We’re thrilled to share more of our 2026 lineup," said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. “We've

assembled an extraordinary range of voices and visions: bold new filmmakers, high-profile

studio premieres, gripping series, powerful documentaries, and stunning international cinema.

"Every year, I'm blown away by the caliber of talent that chooses SXSW to share their work and

2026 is no exception. These projects push boundaries, take risks, and demand to be seen live

and in person. The magic of SXSW is our community and we’re counting down the days until we

come together and celebrate with the most engaged, enthusiastic crowds around. See you in

Austin!"

The festival will run from March 12-18, 2026. At least two of our writers will be attending in-person, along with several volunteers from remote corners of the world. To see what we might be covering, read onward. All verbiage below is courtesy of the festival official announcement.

FILM PROGRAM

HEADLINER

Big names, big talent featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising

names in cinema.

Pretty Lethal (United Kingdom)

Director: Vicky Jewson, Producers: Kelly McCormick, Mike Karz, William Bindley, Piers

Tempest, Screenwriter: Kate Freund

An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, stranded in a remote forest, take shelter at an

unsettling roadside inn. They must weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline,

and even pointe shoes into tools for survival. Cast: Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent

Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Uma Thurman (World Premiere)

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

Anima

Director/Screenwriter: Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Producers: Harrison Allen, Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Chloe Rahal, Alexander Lycette, Jason Pamer, Brev Moss

A young woman and an old man embark on a road trip to preserve his consciousness at an

experimental facility. Cast: Sydney Chandler, Takehiro Hira, Marin Ireland, Lili Taylor, MariaDizzia, Tom McCarthy, Emil Wakim, Maximilian Lee Piazza (World Premiere)

Basic

Director/Screenwriter: Chelsea Devantez, Producers: Marc Platt, Katie McNicol, Nadine De

Barros

Gloria spirals through her boyfriend's dating history, until she discovers the reason for all of their

problems, his very basic, very hot ex, Kaylinn, who not only just stole Gloria's boyfriend, but is

about to take her entire story from her, too. Cast: Ashley Park, Leighton Meester, Taylor John

Smith, Nelson Franklin, Kandy Muse, Ashley Nicole Black, Kenzie Elizabeth, Amber Ruffin, Jon

Gabrus, Georgia Mishak (World Premiere)

Beast Race (Corrida dos Bichos) (Brazil)

Directors: Ernesto Solis, Rodrigo Pesavento, Fernando Meirelles, Producers: Fernando

Meirelles, Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Vinicio Espinosa, Screenwriters: Ernesto Solis, Rodrigo

Lages, Eva Klaver, Marco Abujamra

In the ruins of a dystopian Rio de Janeiro—a city fractured by class conflict and addicted to

blood sport—a resistance leader is forced to enter a violent, high-stakes race to save his sister

from a fate worse than death. Cast: Matheus Abreu, Rodrigo Santoro, Isis Valverde, Bruno

Gagliasso, Thainá Duarte, Seu Jorge, Silvero Pereira, João Guilherme, Grazi Massafera, Anitta

(World Premiere)

Chili Finger

Directors: Edd Benda, Stephen Helstad, Producers: Sam Sandweiss, Jo Henriquez,

Screenwriter: Stephen Helstad

When a small town lawyer discovers a severed finger in her chili, she blackmails the restaurant

for a cash payout in an effort to regain control over her mundane life. The situation quickly

spirals out of control, and her life descends into chaos. Cast: Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan

Cranston, John Goodman, Madeline Wise, Paul Stanko, Sarah Herrman, Sara Sevigny, Dann Florek (World Premiere)

Crash Land (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Dempsey Bryk, Producers: Billy Bryk, Finn Wolfhard, Julian Geneen,

Dempsey Bryk

Two amateur stuntmen try to make a “real movie” to prove their lives have meaning. They crash

and burn. Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk, Noah Parker, Abby Quinn (World

Premiere)

Dreamquil

Director: Alex Prager, Producers: Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Alison Small, Vincent

Landay, Michael Mendelsohn, Screenwriters: Alex Prager, Vanessa Prager

Set in the near future, a woman returning from a virtual retreat discovers her worst nightmare

when the helper robot sent to assist her family in her absence starts to infringe on her life and

identity. Cast: Elizabeth Banks, John C. Reilly, Juliette Lewis, Sofia Boutella, Kathryn Newton,

Lamorne Morris, Toby Larsen, Anna Marie Dobbins (World Premiere)

He Bled Neon

Director: Drew Kirsch, Producers: Nate Bolotin, Lucan Toh, Screenwriters: Tim Cairo, Jake

Gibson

After discovering his brother's death by overdose may have actually been a murder, Ethan

returns to a world he left behind—the underbelly of Las Vegas—uncovering a web of corruption

and his own appetite for violence. Cast: Joe Cole, Rita Ora, Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch,

Ismael Cruz Cordova, Paul Wesley, Josh Holloway (World Premiere)

Kill Me

Director/Screenwriter: Peter Warren, Producers: Nate Bolotin, Keith Goldberg, Natalie Metzger,

Maxime Cottray, Mike Richardson, Charlie Day, Peter Warren

Jimmy didn't try to kill himself. Or at least, he's pretty sure he didn't... With the help of a reluctant

911 operator, he sets out on a darkly comedic amateur investigation to solve whether he is

being stalked by a killer or chasing himself. Cast: Charlie Day, Allison Williams, Giancarlo

Esposito, Aya Cash, Jessica Harper, David Krumholtz, Tony Cavalero (World Premiere)

Normal

Director: Ben Wheatley, Producers: Marc Provissiero, Derek Kolstad, Bob Odenkirk,

Screenwriter: Derek Kolstad

Director Ben Wheatley and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad pit a provisional sheriff against his

constituents when the exposure of a small town’s sordid secret sparks a rip-roaring firefight.

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, Lena Headey, Ryan Allen, Billy MacLellan, Brendan

Fletcher, Reena Jolly, Peter Shinkoda, Jess McLeod, Derek Barnes (U.S. Premiere)

Poetic License

Director: Maude Apatow, Producers: Judd Apatow, Josh Church, Benjamin Hung, Thalia Daniel,

Maude Apatow, Olivia Rosenbloom, Will Greenfield, Screenwriter: Raffi Donatich

Maude Apatow’s sharp and heartfelt debut feature, Poetic License follows a middle aged mother

Liz, as she becomes the unexpected point of tension between Sam and Ari, two inseparable

best friends and college seniors. Cast: Leslie Mann, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman

(U.S. Premiere)

Same Same But Different

Director: Lauren Noll, Producers: Dalia Rooni, Lauren Noll, Zein Khleif, Medalion Rahimi, Emily

Reach White, Screenwriter: Dalia Rooni

An Iranian immigrant agrees to marry her boss’s son to stay in the U.S., but their simple green

card wedding on Cape Cod gets complicated when her two Iranian best friends arrive with their

own American boyfriends and cross-cultural baggage in tow. Cast: Medalion Rahimi, Logan

Miller, Layla Mohammadi, Dalia Rooni, Richie Moriarty, Michael Baszler, Danielle Pinnock,

Lauren Noll, Nicholas Coombe, Kevin Nealon, Joey Lauren Adams (World Premiere)

The Saviors

Director: Kevin Hamedani, Producers: Matt Smith, Dan Gedman, Nicholas Weinstock, Naomi

Scott, Adam Scott, Divya D'Souza, Bradley Gallo, Michael Helfant, Screenwriters: Kevin

Hamedani, Travis Betz

An estranged couple rents out their Airbnb, but soon start to suspect their guests might be

plotting something nefarious. As the couple investigates, they rekindle their relationship and

discover something stranger than they could have imagined. Cast: Adam Scott, Danielle

Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Kate Berlant, Nazanin Boniadi, Daveed Diggs, Ron Perlman, Colleen

Camp, Greg Kinnear (World Premiere)

Sparks

Director/Screenwriter: Fergus Campbell, Producer: Lola Lafia

Urban legend has it that a Nevada reservoir is a time portal—the tease of which is enough to

keep life exciting for the Crop, an aimless but spirited group of teenage best friends, until Cleo

moves to town hell-bent on reaching 1960s Paris. Cast: Elsie Fisher, Charlie B. Foster, Denny

McAuliffe, Madison Hu, Simon Downes Toney, Thomas Deen Baker, Julia D'Angelo (World

Premiere)

Ugly Cry

Director/Screenwriter: Emily Robinson, Producers: Sophia Sabella, Pablo Feldman, Jolene

Mendes, Rhianon Jones, Tristan Scott-Behrends, Emily Robinson

An actor loses their dream role because of their "ugly cry" causing them to spiral down the dark

and dangerous path to perfection. Cast: Emily Robinson, Ryan Simpkins, Aaron Dominguez,

Robin Tunney (World Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Incredible features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

Cornbread Mafia

Directors: Evan Mascagni, Drew Morris, Producers: Trevor Kane, Merry-Kay Poe, Evan

Mascagni, Screenwriters: Sam Wagstaff, Evan Mascagni

Cornbread Mafia is the true story of the rise and fall of Kentucky farmers who built the largest

domestic marijuana syndicate in U.S. history. Part true crime, part cartoon, a whole lot of weed.

(World Premiere)

The Dads

Director: Luchina Fisher, Producers: Stephen Chukumba, Luchina Fisher

As anti-trans legislation and hostility escalate in the United States, a group of dads, building a

nascent movement to support their trans and gender expansive kids, are forced to make an

impossible choice: stay and fight or flee the country. Featuring Stephen Chukumba, Wayne

Maines, Ed Diaz, Christoph Heinzer, Jose Trujillo, Frank Gonzales, AC Goldberg (World

Premiere)

First They Came for My College

Director: Patrick Bresnan, Producers: Holly Herrick, Harry W. Hanbury, Patrick Bresnan,

Zackary Drucker, Screenwriters: Ivete Lucas, Leah Marino

When the Governor of Florida transforms a beloved public honors college in a political coup,

students and professors confront a new reality: their campus is ground zero in a growing nation-

wide assault on academic freedom. Featuring Gaby Batista, Joshua Janniere, Libby Harrity,

Lindsey Jennings, Dylan Niner, Amy Reid (Texas Premiere)

I Got Bombed at Harvey's

Directors: Amy Bandlien Storkel, Bryan Storkel, Producers: Bo Butterworth, Karen Bowlin

1,000 pounds of dynamite. $3 million in cash. One casino at the edge of disaster. (World

Premiere)

Manhood

Director: Daniel Lombroso, Producers: Kerry Mack, Rebecca Shaid

Manhood follows Dallas businessman Bill Moore as he sets out to make penis enlargement as

commonplace as Botox. Along the way, an OnlyFans star and a father of five put their

bodies—and their insecurities—on the line. Featuring William Moore, David Smith, Ruben

Ramirez (World Premiere)

One Another

Director: Amber Love, Producer: Andrea Raby

As three of the filmmaker’s loved ones confront the possible end of close friendships, One

Another follows their life changes, heartaches, and attempts to reconnect as they find a way

forward. (World Premiere)

Serling

Director: Jonah Tulis, Producers: Leonardo DiCaprio, Phillip Watson, Jennifer Davisson, Chad

A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Paul Luba, Chad Verdi Jr, Blake J. Harris, Screenwriters: Jonah Tulis,

Blake J. Harris

The definitive and authorized documentary on Rod Serling, the creator of the iconic Twilight

Zone. Featuring Rod Serling (World Premiere)

Summer of ’94

Directors: Dave LaMattina, Chad Walker, Producers: Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Marc

Gilbar, Dave LaMattina, Chad Walker

When the World Cup landed in the U.S. in 1994, it arrived in a country with no league, no

culture, and no clue. A ragtag group of players faced an impossible task: don’t embarrass their

nation in front of the entire world. (World Premiere)

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

Director: Marina Zenovich, Producer: Evan Hayes

An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose

singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly,

toward a life cut short by murder. (World Premiere)

Your Attention Please

Director: Sara Robin, Producers: Dan Kennedy, Sara Robin, Screenwriter: Jack LeMay

A quiet revolution is underway: As AI reshapes every part of our lives, ordinary people are

pushing back against addictive tech. Your Attention Please asks whether we are willing to

reclaim autonomy and human connection before it’s too late. Featuring Kristin Bride, Trisha

Prabhu, The Offline Club, Kevin McCaskill, Tristan Harris, Cal Newport, Vivek Murthy, Sherry

Turkle, Frances Haugen, Laura Marquez-Garrett (World Premiere)

MIDNIGHTER

Exciting after-dark features for genre lovers and the terminally curious.

Hokum (Ireland, United States)

Director/Screenwriter: Damian McCarthy, Producers: Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Derek

Dauchy, Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, Mairtín de Barra

When novelist Ohm Bauman retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, he is

consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Disturbing visions and a shocking

disappearance forces him to confront dark corners of his past. Cast: Adam Scott, Peter Coonan,

David Wilmot, Florence Ordesh, Will O'Connell, Michael Patric, Siox C, Brendan Conroy, Austin

Amelio, Ezra Carlisle (World Premiere)

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world.

American Doctor (United States, Malaysia, Qatar, Denmark, Palestine)

Director: Poh Si Teng, Producers: Poh Si Teng, Kirstine Barfod, Reem Haddad

When three American doctors–Palestinian, Jewish and Zoroastrian–enter Gaza to save lives,

they find themselves caught between medicine and politics, risking everything to expose the

truth. Featuring Thaer Ahmad, Mark Pearlmutter, Feroze Sidhwa (Texas Premiere)

Buddy

Director: Casper Kelly, Producers: Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D.

Lifshitz, Tracy Rosenblum, Screenwriters: Casper Kelly, Jamie King

A brave girl and her friends must escape a kids television show. Cast: Cristin Milioti, Delaney

Quinn, Topher Grace, Keegan-Michael Key, Michael Shannon, Patton Oswalt (Texas Premiere)

Leviticus (Australia)

Director/Screenwriter: Adrian Chiarella, Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton,

Hannah Ngo

Two teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire

most — each other. Cast: Joe Bird, Stacy Clausen, Mia Wasikowska, Jeremy Blewitt, Ewen

Leslie, Davida McKenzie, Nicholas Hope, Zahra Newman (Texas Premiere)

The Oldest Person in the World

Director: Sam Green, Producers: Alison Byrne Fields, Josh Penn

A decade-long global journey chronicles the ever-changing record holders of the title of oldest

person alive. What begins as a portrait of longevity becomes a meditation on the passage of

time, fate, and the profound human experience of being alive. (Texas Premiere)

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story

Directors: Judd Apatow, Neil Berkeley, Producers: Judd Apatow, Neil Berkeley, Amanda

Rohlke, David Heiman

A raw exploration of comic Maria Bamford who mines her own pain for comedy, blurring the line

between performance and personal crisis. (Texas Premiere)

Rock Springs

Director/Screenwriter: Vera Miao, Producers: Stephen Feder, Kiri Hart, Charles D. King, Poppy

Hanks, Greta Talia Fuentes, Jason Michael Berman, Matthew Lindner, Jordan Moldo, Vera Miao

After the death of her father, a grieving young girl moves to an isolated house in a new town

with her mother and grandmother, only to discover there is something monstrous hidden in the

town’s history and the woods behind their new home. Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Benedict Wong,

Jimmy O. Yang, Aria Kim, Fiona Fu (Texas Premiere)

The Shitheads

Director/Screenwriter: Macon Blair, Producer: Alex Orr, Brandon James, Nathan Klingher, Ford

Corbett, Mark Fasano, Joshua Harris, Macon Blair, Dave Franco

When two unqualified bozos are hired to transfer a rich teen to rehab, their straightforward gig

quickly spirals into dangerous mayhem. Cast: Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Mason

Thames, Peter Dinklage, Kiernan Shipka, Nicholas Braun, Killer Mike (Texas Premiere)

Time and Water (United States, Iceland)

Director: Sara Dosa, Producers: Shane Boris, Elijah Stevens, Jameka Autry, Sara Dosa

Facing the death of his country’s glaciers and the loss of his beloved grandparents, Icelandic

writer Andri Snær Magnason turns his archives into a time capsule to hold what is slipping away

— family, memory, time and water. (Texas Premiere)

VISIONS

Audacious, risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity.

Bagworm

Director: Oliver Bernsen, Producer: Zoe Rosenberg, Screenwriter: Henry Bernsen

After a sexually frustrated hammer salesman steps on a rusty nail, he must determine whether

the world’s sudden and violent turn against him is real or the result of an infection consuming his

body and mind. Cast: Peter Falls, Michelle Ortiz, Robbie Arnett, Corbin Bernsen, Stephen

Borrello, Jessy Morner-Ritt, Sydney Winbush, Francesca Galassi (North American Premiere)

Beyond The Duplex Planet

Director/Producer/Screenwriter: Beth Harrington

In 1979, artist David Greenberger's talks with senior citizens become a word-of-mouth hit 'zine,

The Duplex Planet. Four decades on, now a senior himself, he has much to tell us about the

nature of art, conversation and growing old. Featuring David Greenberger, Penn Jillette, Louie

Perez, Ed Ruscha, Michael Stipe (World Premiere)

Dead Eyes (Australia)

Director/Producer/Screenwriter: Richard E. Williams

After the death of his sister, Sean ventures into a remote forest with his friends to find his

missing father, only to discover his grief has become the bridge between the living and the

dead. Cast: Ana Thu-Nguyen, Mischa Heywood, Rijen Laine, Charles Cottier, Alea O'Shea,

Stephen Phillips, Freya Callaghan, Lewis Smith (World Premiere)

Perfect

Director: Millicent Hailes, Producers: Nathan Scherrer, Tara Sheree, Tyler Payne, Liz Cardenas,

Douglas Riggs, Millicent Hailes, Screenwriters: Millicent Hailes, Kendra Miller

In a world devastated by a contaminated water supply, a wealthy pregnant woman living in a

beautiful and shabby lakeside resort in the California mountains encounters a younger woman

who is starting her life over. Cast: Julia Fox, Ashley Moore, Lío Mehiel, Micaela Wittman, Ryder

McLaughlin, Kate Moennig, Creed Bratton (World Premiere)

The Peril at Pincer Point (United Kingdom)

Directors/Producers/Screenwriters: Jake Kuhn, Noah Stratton-Twine

On a quest to prove his competency, an inept sound recordist finds himself entangled in a

nautical prophecy on the spectral island of Pincer Point. Cast: Jack Redmayne, Alyth Ross, Os

Leanse, Mike Mackenzie, Dashiell Upton, Jason Hogan, Mat Wright, Noah Stratton-Twine,

Isobel Laidler, Oliver Woolf (World Premiere)

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Vibrant films showcasing the sounds, culture, and influence of music and musicians.

A Cowboy in London

Director/Producer: Jared L. Christopher

A Cowboy in London captures country renegade Charley Crockett's first solo shows in years -

three sold-out London nights where nerves, chaos, and triumph collide in an unguarded portrait

of a star on the brink of global fame. Featuring Charley Crockett, Taylor Day Grace-Crockett,

Joe David Walters, Simon Slater (Texas Premiere)

Agridulce (Bittersweet) (United States, Dominican Republic)

Director: Frank Pavich, Producers: Benjamin de Menil, Monica de Moya

An intimate portrait of four children coming of age and the role of music in their journey. The

children tell their stories through Bachata, a once proscribed music that has become the

Dominican Republic’s primary cultural export. Featuring Edickson Garcia Disla, Frandy Direze,

Orianny Bonilla, Yerian Castillo, Carmen Bonilla, Enrique Garcia Zapata, Jose Villa CastilloMichiline Julien, Nativida Disla, Martires de Leon (World Premiere)

Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC

Director: Emmett Malloy, Producers: Daniel Pappas, Tim Wheeler, Wyatt Daily

This intimate documentary traces Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-

renowned musician. Rare archives and present-day reflections reveal how lived experience,

friendship, & exploration shaped the sound & stories behind the music. Featuring Jack Johnson,

Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Gerry Lopez, Chris Malloy, G. Love, Ben Harper, John Florence,

Tamayo Perry, Kim Johnson (World Premiere)

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool

Director: Amy Scott, Producers: Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, Kent Kubena, Thomas Tull, Jillian

Share, Jason Owen, Jen Gorton

Follow Wilson as she redefines the modern country star, proving that staying true to yourself

can lead to major success. The film explores her personal journey, struggles, and triumphs as

she captivates fans on stages across the country. (World Premiere)

Mile End Kicks (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Chandler Levack, Producers: Matthew Miller, Pat Kiely, Julie Groleau

A 24-year-old music critic gets romantically involved with members of an indie band she decides

to publicize, set against Montreal's indie music scene in 2011. Cast: Barbie Ferreira, Devon

Bostick, Stanley Simons, Juliette Gariépy, Jay Baruchel (U.S. Premiere)

Noah Kahan: Out of Body

Director: Nick Sweeney, Producers: Samantha Mustari, Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss, Ryan

Kroft, Vaughn Trudeau, Anna Keegan, David Blackman, Jeff Ludwig, Devon Libran

As Stick Season propels Noah Kahan into global stardom, he faces the pressure of what comes

next. Buoyed by his uncanny wit, he returns to his Vermont roots and family and confronts the

personal struggles that have left him out of sync with himself. (World Premiere)

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

Director: Ben Feldman, Producer: Marc D'Agostino

An in-depth look at the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence

of original guitarist, Hillel Slovak. The film explores the band’s early evolution in LA and the

deep bonds forged through their friendship. (World Premiere)

GLOBAL Presented by MUBI

Artful international films, featuring premieres, festival favorites, and more.

Apolo (Brazil)

Directors: Isis Broken, Tainá Müller, Producers: Bianca Villar, Eduardo Rezende, Fernando Fraiha, Henrique Sauer, Karen Castanho, Tainá Müller, Thiago Mascarenhas, Screenwriters: Tainá Müller, Tatiana Lohmann, Ísis Broken, Lourenzo Duvale

As we follow Apolo’s pregnancy, we reflect on the drama(s) of a transgender couple: Isis Broken

and Lourenzo Gabriel. The father is giving birth — and society is not prepared for it. Featuring

Lourenzo Duvale, Isis Broken, Apolo Duvale (International Premiere)

Thanks for Nothing (Germany)

Director/Screenwriter: Stella Marie Markert, Producers: Luc Vincent Hinrichsen, Marcos Kantis

Ok, what would you do if your best friend tries to kill herself, another one is being deported, the

third is in a manic episode, the fourth has stopped speaking, and your social worker is

unsuccessfully trying to cover it all up from child services? Cast: Lea Drinda, Sonja Weißer,

Safinaz Sattar, Zoe Stein, Jan Bülow (North American Premiere)



TV PROGRAM

TV PREMIERE

World premieres of prestige TV series premieres from acclaimed showrunners and directors.

The Dark Wizard

Directors/Screenwriters: Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen, Producers: Halle Johns, Olivia

Ahnemann, Zachary Barr

An unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, the influential and controversial climber, base jumper and

highline walker, who achieves jaw-dropping feats while battling his inner demons. Featuring

Dean Potter, Jen Rapp, Elizabeth Potter, Brad Lynch, Jim Hurst, Timmy O'Neill, Dean Fidelman,

Dan Duane, Eric Perlman, Alex Honnold (World Premiere)



TV SPOTLIGHT

The Comeback Season 3

Showrunner/Director: Michael Patrick King, Producers: Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow, John

Melfi, Dan Bucatinsky, Screenwriters: Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow

20 years after the first season debuted in 2005, and 10 years after season two, the HBO original

comedy series The Comeback, from Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, will return again for

a third and final season. Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young,

Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller (World Premiere)

They Called Us Outlaws - The Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and Rise of

Redneck Rock

Showrunners/Producers: Eric Geadelmann, Kelly Magelky, Director/Screenwriter: Eric

Geadelmann

What happened in Austin and in Nashville in the late 60s and early 70s was nothing less than a

tectonic shift in country music. From Tennessee to Texas, musicians were breaking rules and

flouting tradition in what the industry called Outlaw Country. (World Premiere)

XR EXPERIENCE presented by Spectacles

The immersive arts enhance and redefine how we experience the world. These projects emphasize ingenuity and storytelling across diverse industries.

XR Experience Spotlight

Masterful immersive art from around the world.

Dark Rooms (Denmark, Germany, Taiwan)

Directors: Laurits Flensted-Jensen, Mads Damsbo, Producers: Maximilian Mayrshofer, Chin

Hsuan Sung, Gayatri Parameswaran, Felix Gaedtke, Screenwriters: Anne Sofie Steen

Sverdrup, Laurits Flensted-Jensen, Mads Damsbo, Anjay, Trixie D., yaalioness, F.L.

“Dark Rooms” is an immersive documentary VR experience that immerses audiences in

personal real life stories to explore sexuality, self-discovery, and connection in a judgement-free

space. (U.S. Premiere)

Reality Looks Back (Denmark)

Directors/Producers: Anne Jeppesen, Omid Zarei, Screenwriter: Anne Jeppesen

Tactile immersive experience examining the bizarre presence of quantum duality in the context

of mundane daily life (U.S. Premiere)