STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD: New Trailer Out Now
A new trailer and key art for Star Wars: Maul -- Shadow Lord came out today, and boy howdy does this one look like it will hit harder than any of its predecessors.
The immediate impression is that the action is better and the violence has been ramped up as well. Sure, Disney and LucasFilm are pitching this as a 'pulpy adventure' but the elevated saber action in this new trailer suggests something else. Something mature and darker.
See for yourself, down below.
Set after the events of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.“Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer. The voice cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar® nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David W. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.
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