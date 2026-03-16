STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD: New Trailer Out Now

A new trailer and key art for Star Wars: Maul -- Shadow Lord came out today, and boy howdy does this one look like it will hit harder than any of its predecessors.

The immediate impression is that the action is better and the violence has been ramped up as well. Sure, Disney and LucasFilm are pitching this as a 'pulpy adventure' but the elevated saber action in this new trailer suggests something else. Something mature and darker.

See for yourself, down below.