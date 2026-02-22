BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS Interview: Director Yuen Woo-ping on Passing the Baton and Still Learning After Over 50 Years

There are few filmmaking visionaries whose work has touched more than Yuen Woo-ping.

A triple-threat stuntman, choreographer and director, his illustrious career began hand-in-hand with Jackie Chan's, helming the seminal Snake in the Eagle's Shadow and Drunken Master in 1978 and supercharging the Hong Kong film industry with a new brand astonishing martial artistry and bawdy comedy.

His eye for high-impact and idiosyncratic fighting styles took him to Hollywood, lending his talents to the Wachowski Sisters' Matrix series and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill diptych, projects which bookended the unprecedented international success of his iconic wirework in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

After a ten-year gap, we at Screen Anarchy were overjoyed to be able to talk to him a second time for the release of his new blockbuster, Blades of the Guardians, a star-studded epic graphic novel adaptation that brings together four generations of talent for the prospective launch of a massive franchise. Centring around Wu Jin's 'second most-wanted fugitive' Dao Ma, the reluctant protector of a masked revolutionary, its marriage of bombastic spectacle and old-school wuxia balletics makes it the perfect fare for audiences celebrating Lunar New Year together.

Speaking with Yuen Woo-ping about the film, our enthusiasm for the project was deepened even further...

Screen Anarchy: Hello Master Yuen Woo-ping, and happy Lunar New Year! Thank you for speaking with us about your new film, BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS. It’s a grand epic with spectacle to spare and a fantastic concept straight from the pages of Xianzhe Xu’s popular comic series - could you tell us what attracted you to adapting it for the screen?

Yuen Woo-ping: Once I read the graphic novels, I knew this world was perfect for adapting into a feature film. The challenge is that the world of the novels is vast with many characters and intertwining storylines.

What I wanted to achieve with this film was to give audiences a taste of this stylized world: some of the key characters and key set pieces. Every character in this film could have their own film.

It is a joy to adapt a graphic novel into live action, but the challenging and compressing storylines that span books into a single movie.