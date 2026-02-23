PAST LIFE: Trailer And Poster Drop For UK Thriller From Grimmfest's Simeon Halligan
The trailer and poster dropped earlier today for a thriller from the UK, Simeon Halligan's Past Life. The thriller will get a theatrical release on home turf from March 20th, followed by digital releases in the US on March 24th, and back in the UK on April 6th.
Jason doesn't believe in reincarnation until hypnosis reveals that he may have been a killer in his past life. He partners with hypnotist Bevan to explore secrets locked in his mind and try to solve a mystery from before he was born.
Known to us primarily as the festival director for Grimmfest in Manchester, England, Halligan has dipped their toe into filmmaking on occasion throughout the years. It has been quite a few years since their last feature film and we are excited to see what he has brought for us this time around.
PAST LIFE, the new movie from the head honchos at Grimmfest and which opened the festival back in Oct 2025, will be releasing in cinemas and on digital in late March and we can share a first look at the poster art and trailer below.In cinemas in the UK from 20th March, US digital debut on 24th March 2026 and UK digital from 6th April 2026.Step into the shadowy corridors of dark psychological thriller Past Life directed by Grimmfest’s Simeon Halligan, that boasts an all-star cast including Jeremy Piven (Mr Selfridge, Edge of Tomorrow), pop sensation Pixie Lott (Fred: The Movie, Christmas Karma), Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders, Dunkirk, Time) and Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones, Harlots, Gladiator II).This sharp and enthralling new feature twists timelines, as crimes from the past are reawakened when a traumatized journalist crosses paths with a celebrity hypnotist.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.