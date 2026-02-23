PAST LIFE: Trailer And Poster Drop For UK Thriller From Grimmfest's Simeon Halligan

The trailer and poster dropped earlier today for a thriller from the UK, Simeon Halligan's Past Life. The thriller will get a theatrical release on home turf from March 20th, followed by digital releases in the US on March 24th, and back in the UK on April 6th.

Jason doesn't believe in reincarnation until hypnosis reveals that he may have been a killer in his past life. He partners with hypnotist Bevan to explore secrets locked in his mind and try to solve a mystery from before he was born.

Known to us primarily as the festival director for Grimmfest in Manchester, England, Halligan has dipped their toe into filmmaking on occasion throughout the years. It has been quite a few years since their last feature film and we are excited to see what he has brought for us this time around.