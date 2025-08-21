CHAIN REACTIONS: Trailer And Release Date For Alexandre O. Philippe's Doc About THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE

We have a new trailer and a theatrical release date for Alexandre O. Philippe's 2024 documentary, Chain Reactions. The last film from the documentary auteur had a successful and award-winning festival run, and now it is time to spread that cheer among the masses.
Dark Sky Films is putting the film into cinemas, starting with New York and L.A. on September 19th, before going nationwide on September 26th. To entice you into the cinemas, they put out a new trailer today. Check it out below.
CHAIN REACTIONS
The Latest From Alexandre O. Philippe (78/52, MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN) Is a Cinematic Deep Dive Into the Lasting Impact of Tobe Hooper's Slasher Masterpiece THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE
Featuring In-Depth Interviews with Patton Oswalt, Takashi Miike, Alexandra Heller- Nicholas, Stephen King, and Karyn Kusama
Opening in NY and LA September 19
NYC: Regal Union Square
LA: Laemmle NoHo
Expands Nationwide September 26th
Fifty years after Tobe Hooper’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE shocked the world and forever changed the face of global cinema and popular culture, CHAIN REACTIONS charts the film’s profound impact and lasting influence on five great artists – Patton Oswalt, Takashi Miike, Alexandra Heller- Nicholas, Stephen King, and Karyn Kusama – through early memories, sensory experiences, and childhood trauma. By crafting a dynamic dialogue between contemporary footage and never-before-seen outtakes and delving into personal impressions triggered by distinct audiovisual formats (16mm, 35mm, VHS, digital), CHAIN REACTIONS goes to the heart of how a scruffy, no-budget independent film wormed its way into our collective nightmares and permanently altered the zeitgeist.