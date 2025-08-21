CHAIN REACTIONS: Trailer And Release Date For Alexandre O. Philippe's Doc About THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE

We have a new trailer and a theatrical release date for Alexandre O. Philippe's 2024 documentary, Chain Reactions. The last film from the documentary auteur had a successful and award-winning festival run, and now it is time to spread that cheer among the masses.

Dark Sky Films is putting the film into cinemas, starting with New York and L.A. on September 19th, before going nationwide on September 26th. To entice you into the cinemas, they put out a new trailer today. Check it out below.