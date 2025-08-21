BEAST OF WAR Official Trailer: WWII Horror Action Flick From Kiah Roache-Turner Coming in October

Beast of War, the new film from writer/director Kiah Roache Turner (Sting, Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead) is coming to theaters and on digital on October 10th, 2025, from the fine folks at Well GO USA. Well ahead of everyone else, Well GO USA bought the rights to the flick back in February of 2024, before Beast of War even went into production in Malta. That's how on top of their game they are.
When their boat is sunk while crossing the Timor Sea during World War II, a young troop of Australian soldiers must find a way to survive the harsh seas on a quickly shrinking life raft. Hundreds of miles from anywhere, they must confront interpersonal conflicts, enemy attacks, and the advances of one very large, very hungry great white shark. From Kiah Roache-Turner, director of Wyrmwood and Sting, comes this uniquely terrifying tale.
Beast of War stars Mark Coles Smith, Joel Nankervis, Sam Delich, Lee Tiger Halley, Sam Parsonson, Maximillian Johnson, Tristan McKinnon, and Aswan Reid.