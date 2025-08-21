BEAST OF WAR Official Trailer: WWII Horror Action Flick From Kiah Roache-Turner Coming in October

, the new film from writer/director Kiah Roache Turner () is coming to theaters and on digital on October 10th, 2025, from the fine folks at Well GO USA.

When their boat is sunk while crossing the Timor Sea during World War II, a young troop of Australian soldiers must find a way to survive the harsh seas on a quickly shrinking life raft. Hundreds of miles from anywhere, they must confront interpersonal conflicts, enemy attacks, and the advances of one very large, very hungry great white shark. From Kiah Roache-Turner, director of Wyrmwood and Sting, comes this uniquely terrifying tale.