Exclusive: MALDOROR Trailer Debut, Fabrice du Welz's Gripping Police Procedural

Inspired by true events, Fabrice du Welz's police procedural Maldoror is heading to VOD and Digital next month, but we have the exclusive trailer debut ... now!

Our own Martin Kudlac saw the film during the 2024 Venice Film Festival; in his review, he described it as a "tense psychological action thriller that intertwines vintage aesthetics and sanity-challenging obsession." Here's the official synopsis:

"Belgium, 1995. The shocking disappearance of two young girls leads to the formation of a secret police operation known as Maldoror. Newly recruited officer Paul Chartier is tasked with monitoring a dangerous suspect but soon finds himself in a losing battle against bureaucracy and systemic dysfunction.

"As official efforts collapse and the case is closed still unsolved, Paul spirals into obsession, pushing him beyond legal and moral boundaries in a relentless pursuit for justice. Inspired by true events, Maldoror is "a propulsive, compelling thriller" (Screen Daily) about crime, punishment and the failures of institutions meant to protect society."

Directed by Fabrice du Welz (Adoration, Alleluia, Calvaire), the film stars Anthony Bajon, Alba Gaïa Bellugi, Alexis Manenti, Sergi Lopez, Laurent Lucas, David Murgia, and Béatrice Dalle. It will premiere on VOD and Digital on January 16, 2026.

Behold the trailer below. Watching it gave me chills -- and it wasn't the temperature outside. Brr! I can't wait until next month to soak it all in.

