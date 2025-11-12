Video Interview: FREAKED Special Makeup Effects Wizard Bill Corso

I almost freaked out when I found out I was going to talk to special effects makeup legend Bill Corso.

That’s not a pun, although you might think so, given that the interview was in support of Umbrella Entertainment's incredible 4K Box Set of Freaked (1993) which I’ll be reviewing separately.

Any self-respecting film fan would freak out a little at the thought. He took home an Academy Award for A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) and he’s worked on almost every Jim Carey movie since. He was also Oscar nominated for both Click (2006) and Foxcatcher (2014). He’s also been a go-to guy for Harrison Ford on multiple occasions.

None of this is by accident. Check out his work on The Salton Sea (2002), Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes (2001), the Deadpool franchise, and so forth. Hell, he designed the blob effects for The Blob (1988). He’s someone you mention in the same breath as Rick Baker or Rob Bottin. In short, he’s been molding the imaginations of film fans for more than 50 years.

His transformation of Alex Winter into the two-faced Beast Boy mutant for Freaked so impressed Rick Baker that the effects icon is said to have remarked, 'I wish I had been able to do that for own version of Two-Face' in Batman Forever (1995). It turns out Corso is also eminently approachable, humble and enthusiastic in equal parts. Time spent with him is like having your imagination plugged into a lightning charger.

Check out our video interview below for proof.