Creature Feature Preacher Review Roundup: Kino, Warner Brothers, Mutant Records and Titan Books

Dave aka the Creature Feature Preacher here to recommend some recent books, records and movies. Nobody can keep up with the constant flood of cool stuff out there but as I always say it’s not about having all the cool stuff it’s about sharing it. Hope you find something here to share with others.

Titan Books was good enough to send a few books. The Klingon Next Door by Joey Spiotto is one of those cute little coffee table books that features a pop culture character engaged in everyday life activities. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Official Coloring Book is exactly what it sounds like. So, get on your fishnets and invite some friends over. A few quick scans and prints and you can do your own sip n’ paint! Lastly, Titan sent over this monstrously large, revised and updated, hardcover of Jaws: Memories of Martha’s Vineyard. There are lots of books on Steven Spielberg’s breakout hit but none that compete with this. Hundreds of behind the scenes phots and interviews.

Mutant sent over original soundtrack LPs of The Monkey and Longlegs. The Monkey is limited to 1000 copies comes in a matte outer sleeve that lifts to reveal a stunning lenticular cover. Longlegs comes with a separate credits insert, an extra protective two-sided sleeve and a surprise envelope.

Besides Warner Brothers 4K releases of Sinners (2025) and The Conjuring (2013), I look at a bunch of titles from Kino. First up is the hilarious The Exorcist parody, Repossessed (1990) starring Linda Blair and Leslie Nielsen, making it’s Blu-Ray debut. Think Airplane but with demons. The unintentionally bonkers action-adventure monkey’s attack movie Sands of the Kalahari (1965) and the Italian occult Horror film The Medium (1980) also showed up on Blu-Ray. The classic Western, Shane (1953) gets a 4K release as does The Coneheads (1983). Lastly, and most importantly, fans patience has been awarded with a stunning new 3D Blu-Ray release of Frankenstein’s Bloody Terror (1968). This film marks the first of several films in which Naschy played the the cursed lycanthrope, Waldemar Daninsky.

That’s it til next time. Be on the lookout for my next post. An interview with the star of Traumatika, Rebekah Kennedy.



Dave Canfield contributed to this story.