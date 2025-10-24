Friday One Sheet: CRIME 101

After the opening credits and marketing from HBO's True Detective, the silhouette/landscape design trope became fairly ubiquitous in movie posters. Noteworthy that the key art for Denis Villeneuve's criminally under seen Enemy kind of got there first. I am generally a fan, although it can seem a bit 'photoshop lazy' sometimes.

For the one sheet for Bart Layton's Crime 101, I appreciate the minimalism, and the creamy negative space. Given it is more of a teaser than the full poster, no credit block, fair enough. Given that the film also stars Nick Nolte and Jennifer Jason Leigh, it looks like they ran out of space in Chris Hemsworth's head.



There is a curious aliasing around outside of the mask, that has to be intentional, but I cannot fathom why, perhaps the lay of the knit balaclava? I do like the effect of the wool texture, making the skyline sunset have a textured gradient.



Furthermore, having the chunky font and the rest of the text simply be cut out to show the same background colour as the background. Chef's kiss. We are not re-inventing the wheel here with this poster, but its restrained minimalism more than communicates the slick nature of what I expect the 2026 crime film will be.



