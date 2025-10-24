Camera Japan Coverage Comedies Weird Features Crime Movies Sci-Fi

Friday One Sheet: CRIME 101

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: CRIME 101

After the opening credits and marketing from HBO's True Detective, the silhouette/landscape design trope became fairly ubiquitous in movie posters. Noteworthy that the key art for Denis Villeneuve's criminally under seen Enemy kind of got there first. I am generally a fan, although it can seem a bit 'photoshop lazy' sometimes. 

For the one sheet for Bart Layton's Crime 101, I appreciate the minimalism, and the creamy negative space. Given it is more of a teaser than the full poster, no credit block, fair enough. Given that the film also stars Nick Nolte and Jennifer Jason Leigh, it looks like they ran out of space in Chris Hemsworth's head.

There is a curious aliasing around outside of the mask, that has to be intentional, but I cannot fathom why, perhaps the lay of the knit balaclava? I do like the effect of the wool texture, making the skyline sunset have a textured gradient.

Furthermore, having the chunky font and the rest of the text simply be cut out to show the same background colour as the background. Chef's kiss. We are not re-inventing the wheel here with this poster, but its restrained minimalism more than communicates the slick nature of what I expect the 2026 crime film will be.

crime_one_fridayonesheet.jpg

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
AmazonBarry KeoghanBart LaytonChris HemsworthCrimeCrime 101Don Winslowfriday one sheetHalle BerryJennifer Jason Leighkey artMark RuffaloMGMNick NolteposterSonyPeter StraughanMonica BarbaroThriller

Stream Crime 101

More about Friday One Sheet

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.