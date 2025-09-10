Beyond Fest 2025: Park Chan-wook's NO OTHER CHOICE and Lanthimos's BUGONIA Will Bookend an Incredible Program
Look, we know that L.A. has had a fuck-off kind of year, but, jokingly now, fuck off. We have been going through this massive announcement for this year’s lineup at Beyond Fest and if watching movies makes up for all the shit that has happened in and around LA County then attending Beyond Fest will be the cure for all that has ailed you. Just check out the numbers!
8 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 9 U.S. Premieres, 25 West Coast Premieres for a total of 90 feature films.
We have already announced the Guillermo Del Toro retrospective program. A slew of genre icons will attend the festival to talk about films they made or starred in; folks like Rob Reiner, John Carpenter, Linda Blair, Al Pacino, Tim Robbins, William Petersen and Udo Keir. We are losing our minds over the announcement that Japanese cult icon Meiko Kaji will be making her first-ever U.S. appearance for a retrospective of her career. Contemporary standouts include Mickey Reese and Karyn Kusama, among others.
Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice and Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia have been selected to open and close this year’s events. Other anticipated titles include Sisu: Road to Revenge, The Furious, Black Phone 2, V/H/S Halloween, Deathstalker, Fuck My Son!, New Group, and so many more.
Everything you need to know about this year's festival follows. We have attached links to our reviews where they are available, as well.
BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL SLATE ANDTHE RETURN OF LOS ANGELES’ BIGGEST FILM FESTIVALBeyond Fest returns to celebrate the most exciting genre films and filmmakers with an explosive 90-feature slate that includes U.S. Premieres of Opening Night film NO OTHER CHOICE, DUST BUNNY, THE FURIOUS, GOOD FORTUNE, West Coast Premieres featuring Closing Night film BUGONIA, BLACK PHONE 2, AFTER THE HUNT, SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE, NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, PRIMATE, THE SECRET AGENT, IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU and special in-person appearances including Guillermo del Toro, Luca Guadagnino, John Carpenter, Jafar Panahi, Karyn Kusama, Al Pacino, William Petersen, Tim Robbins, Butthole Surfers, and Japanese icon, Meiko Kaji.Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2025 – Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S., is proud to announce its complete slate of 2025 programming comprising 8 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 9 U.S. Premieres, 25 West Coast Premieres for a total of 90 feature films. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution.Spanning fifteen days from September 23 to October 8, Beyond Fest 2025 promises a celebration of fearless filmmaking unlike anything Los Angeles has previously experienced, delivering an epic slate of pulse-pounding premieres, electrifying restorations, and in-person encounters with some of Cinema’s most iconic and cult legends.Opening and Closing Night honors are bestowed upon two of contemporary Cinema’s most beloved auteurs: Park Chan-wook and Yorgos Lanthimos, with NO OTHER CHOICE (Opening) and BUGONIA (Closing) bookending this year’s exhaustive program.Major premieres anchor the festival once again with a blend of star power and genre thrills, including U.S. Premieres of Aziz Ansari’s GOOD FORTUNE starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer, genre maestro Bryan Fuller’s DUST BUNNY starring Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver. West Coast Premieres include the triumphant and terrifying return of Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill with BLACK PHONE 2, the maestro, Luca Guadagnino, exposes uncomfortable truths with AFTER THE HUNT, Gore Verbinski’s brings the theatrical debut with a very special screening of his action comedy GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE, and Mary Bronstein will be joined by stars Rose Byrne and Conan O’Brien as she debuts her revelatory IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU.The best International Cinema brings a dazzling array of filmmakers in attendance with highlights including Jafar Panahi and his Palme d’Or winner, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, Kleber Mendonça Filho will dissect his exhilarating THE SECRET AGENT, and Oliver Laxe brings his Cannes stunner, SIRĀT, Complementing the slate are West Coast Premieres of Radu Jude’s DRACULA, Genki Kawamura’s EXIT 8, Harris Dickinson’s URCHIN,Stillz’s dazzlingly hallucinatory BARRIO TRISTE and Bi Gan with his jaw-dropping phantasmagoria, RESURRECTION.Action Cinema is hyper-violently represented with the most electrifying films of the year. Stunt icon Kenji Tanigaki brings his instantly infamous epic-fight-fest, THE FURIOUS, to the Egyptian Theatre for its U.S. Premiere. SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE sees Jalmari Helander dispatch his bullets and bombs to the Red Army, and PSYCHO GORMAN’s Steven Kostanski reinvents the iconic DEATHSTALKER with an abundance of practical effects and gore galore.“This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming. “Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre Cinema.”Beyond Fest continues its tradition of honoring Cinema icons with unforgettable in-person events. Complementing the previously announced Guillermo del Toro retrospective, Japanese icon Meiko Kaji takes center stage with her first-ever U.S. appearance, celebrating decades of legendary performances. Beyond Fest will honor her career with a rare series of 2K restorations, including LADY SNOWBLOOD, FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION, STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS, and BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE. Oscar-winner Sean Baker will join Kaji in conversation, offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the charisma, ferocity, and enduring influence of one of Japanese Cinema’s most electrifying figures.William Petersen is celebrated with TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A. and a screening of MANHUNTER, Tim Robbins joins for the World Premiere of the 4K restoration of JACOB’S LADDER paired with Altman’s acerbic Hollywood takedown THE PLAYER, the Horror Master himself, Ryuhei Kitamura joins to celebrate his kaiju-tastic GODZILLA: FINAL WARS; John Carpenter, joins for an impossibly rare 70mm screening of BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA, Rob Reiner channels his Stephen King with a double bill of STAND BY ME and MISERY, Al Pacino takes us back to the technicolor explosion of DICK TRACY, a special screening of HOUSE with Willam Katt, we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Karyn Kusama’s THE INVITATION with a special cast and filmmaker reunion, Gore Verbinski returns to the Egyptian Theatre for a very special screening of THE RING and the legendary Butthole Surfers reunite in person for Tom Stern’s THE BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT.New Genre titles gleefully splatter the screen with adrenaline, horror, and unrelenting creativity, including West Coast Premieres including West Coast Premieres of PRIMATE, where a group of friends’ tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival,, the viral sensation GOOD BOY, the beloved V/H/S franchise returns with V/H/S/HALLOWEEN, NIGHT PATROL exposes a sinister secret lurking the mean streets of L.A, Chris Stuckmann brings his mystery shocker SHELBY OAKS, Eli Roth and his Horror Section premiere their new nightmare DREAM EATER, and Japanese comedy sensation turned director Yuriyan Retriever’s horror debut MAG MAG will also receive its World Premiere. Fresh from its Venice bow, director David Kittredge and star Linda Blair bring the electrifying BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL, paired with an uber-rare 35mm screening of THE EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection. West Coast prems go to serial maniac Todd Rohal, who brings the most outrageous film of the decade and asks you to FUCK MY SON!, time travelers Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol desperately try to play the Rivoli with NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, and horror comedy QUEENS OF THE DEAD directed by Tina Romero and the highly anticipated World Premiere of THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS season two, hosted by Queens of Darkness Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet.Cinematic treasures are reborn with stunning restorations, including the World Premiere of Tobe Hooper’s SALEM’S LOT in a brand new 4K restoration, exclusively at BeyondFest. Mamoru Oshii’s seminal THE RED SPECTACLES 4K restoration also gets its World Premiere, Abel Ferrara’s lightning bolt MS. 45 4K restoration receives its International Premiere, and Ruggero Deodata’s definitive downer, CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST, enjoys its World Premiere uncut and in glorious technicolor 4K courtesy of Bob Murawski’s Grindhouse Releasing, the North American Premiere of the new restoration of DAY OF THE DOLPHIN and Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie join in person to celebrate the premiere of a brand new, 20th anniversary restoration of THE DEVIL’S REJECTS.Los Feliz 3 at Beyond Fest 2025 is a powerhouse of premieres, restorations, and world-class genre Cinema and completely FREE thanks to the kind generosity of NEON. The lineup features the World Premiere of KILLING FAITH from director Ned Crowley, featuring DeWanda Wise and Bill Pullman, and US premiere’s of Eric Owen’s vicious noir IN A COLD VEIN, Brock Bodell’s tense and nail-biting HELLCAT, Julie Pacino’s extraordinary I LIVE HERE NOW, powerhouse director Alice Maio Mackay’s blistering queer horror THE SERPENT’S SKIN, William Bagley’s action filled horror-comedy HOLD THE FORT, Cristian Ponce’s new cosmic live-action animation horror THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY, Peter S. Hall and Paul Gandersman’s occult madness MAN FINDS TAPE, Mickey Reece’s pitch-black EVERY HEAVY THING, and Kenji Iwaisawa’s life-affirming anime 100 METERS bring fresh voices to the festival. Audiences can also experience West Coast premieres of Ben Wheatley’s unhinged lo-fi sci-fi epic BULK, Marco Dutra’s apocalyptic horror BURY YOUR DEAD, Xander Robin’s deranged THE PYTHON HUNT, Lucile Hadžihalilović’s elegant and impeccable THE ICE TOWER, Yuta Shimotsu’s eerily unnerving NEW GROUP, Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s perfect in every way REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND, and Josh C. Waller’s unique and stunning THE LONE SAMURAI, while rare restorations like Vaughn Christion’s SILENT DEATH – a Terror Vision Lost & Found special, Charlie Ahearn’s restored seminal film WILD STYLE in eye-popping 4k, MS. 45 in a brand new 4K restoration and Mamoru Oshii’s restored rarity ANGEL’s EGG in 4K complete a diverse, high-energy program that highlights both new talent and cult classics.“We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer. “Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer.”The next generation of genre filmmakers takes center stage at Beyond Fest 2025 with FIVE dedicated short film blocks at Los Feliz 3, carefully curated to showcase the best new and diverse voices in horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. Further details will be announced in the coming days.See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2025. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.BEYOND FEST 2025 PROGRAMEGYPTIAN THEATREBUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTTWest Coast PremiereDirector: Tom J. SternCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 minutesYear: 2025Guests:PRIMATEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Johannes RobertsCountry: United StatesRuntime: 89 minutesDistributor: Paramount PicturesYear: 2025West Coast PremiereDirector: Ben LeonbergCountry: United StatesRuntime: 102 minutesDistributor: ShudderYear: 2024Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor IndySISU: ROAD TO REVENGEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jalmari HelanderCountry: Finland / United StatesDistributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen GemsRuntime: 88 minutesYear: 2025EXIT 8U.S. PremiereDirector: Genki KawamuraCountry: JapanRuntime: 95 minutesDistributor: NEONYear: 2025THE FURIOUSU.S. PremiereDirector: Kenji TanigakiCountry: Hong Kong, ChinaRuntime: 113 minutesYear: 2025Guests: Kenji TanigakiFUCK MY SON!West Coast PremiereDirector: Todd RohalCountry: United StatesRuntime: 94 minutes2025Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny RyanTO LIVE AND DIE IN LASpecial ScreeningDirector: William FriedkinCountry: United StatesRuntime: 123 minutesDistributor: Park CircusYear: 1985Guests: William PetersenBIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special ScreeningDirector: John CarpenterCountry: United StatesRuntime: 99 minutesDistributor: 20th Century FoxYear: 1986Guests: John Carpenter, Dean CundeyMANHUNTERSpecial ScreeningDirector: Michael MannCountry: United StatesRuntime: 120 minutesDistributor: Rialto PicturesYear: 1986Guests: William PetersenTHE PLAYERSpecial ScreeningDirector: Robert AltmanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 124 minutesDistributor: Janus FilmsYear: 1992Guests: Tim RobbinsJACOB’S LADDERWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Adrian LyneCountry: United StatesRuntime: 113 minutesDistributor: Rialto PicturesYear: 1990Guests: Tim RobbinsNIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE West Coast PremiereDirector: Matt JohnsonCountry: CanadaRuntime: 100 minutesDistributor: NEONYear: 2025Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrolTHE RINGSpecial ScreeningDirector: Gore VerbinskiCountry: United StatesRuntime: 115 minutesDistributor: Paramount PicturesYear: 2002Guests: Gore VerbinskiWest Coast PremiereDirector: Chris StuckmannCountry: United StatesRuntime: 99 minutesDistributor: NEONYear: 2024Guests: Chris StuckmannDREAM EATERL.A. PremiereDirector: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee WilliamsCountry: United StatesRuntime: 86 minutesDistributor: The Horror SectionYear: 2025Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli RothDUST BUNNYU.S. PremiereDirector: Bryan FullerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 minutesDistributor: LionsgateYear: 2025Guests: Bryan FullerMAG MAGWorld PremiereDirector: Yuriyan RetrieverCountry: JapanRuntime: 118 minutesYear: 2025Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke TakahashiGOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIESpecial ScreeningDirector: Gore VerbinskiCountry: United States / GermanyRuntime: 100 minutesDistributor: Briarcliff EntertainmentYear: 2026LADY SNOWBLOODSpecial ScreeningDirector: Toshiya FujitaCountry: JapanRuntime: 97 minutesDistributor: Janus FilmsYear: 1973Guests: Meiko KajiLADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE Special ScreeningDirector: Toshiya FujitaCountry: JapanRuntime: 89 minutesDistributor: Janus FilmsYear: 1974Guests: Meiko KajiFEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPIONSpecial Screening - 2K RestorationDirector: Shun’ya ItōCountry: JapanRuntime: 87 minutesDistributor: AGFAYear: 1972Guests: Meiko KajiBLIND WOMAN’S CURSESpecial ScreeningDirector: Teruo IshiiCountry: JapanRuntime: 85 minutesDistributor: AGFAYear: 1970Guests: Meiko KajiIn The Mood For LoveCRIMSON PEAK – 4K RestorationWorld PremiereDirector: Guillermo del ToroCountry: United StatesRuntime: 119 minsDistributor: Universal PicturesYear: 2015Guests - Guillermo Del ToroNIGHTMARE ALLEY - VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT Special ScreeningDirector: Guillermo del ToroCountry: United States / Mexico / CanadaRuntime: 159 minsDistributor: Searchlight PicturesYear: 2021Guests - Guillermo Del ToroTHE SHAPE OF WATER - 4K RestorationWorld PremiereDirector: Guillermo del ToroCountry: United StatesRuntime: 123 minsDistributor: Searchlight PicturesYear: 2017Guests - Guillermo Del ToroFrom Sketch to ScreenHELLBOYSpecial Screening – format: N/ADirector: Guillermo del Toro Country: United StatesRuntime: 122 minsDistributor: Park CircusYear: 2004Guests - Guillermo Del ToroHELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United StatesRuntime: 120 minsDistributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008Guests - Guillermo Del ToroBLADE IISpecial Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United StatesRuntime: 117 minsDistributor: Warner BrosYear: 2002Guests - Guillermo Del ToroCRONOS – 4K Restoration World PremiereDirector: Guillermo del Toro Country: MexicoRuntime: 92 minsDistributor: Janus FilmsYear: 1993Guests - Guillermo Del ToroTHE DEVIL’S BACKBONESpecial Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/MexicoRuntime: 106 minsDistributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001Guests - Guillermo Del ToroMIMIC - Director’s CutSpecial Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United StatesRuntime: 105 minsDistributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997Guests - Guillermo Del ToroThe RevolutionPAN’S LABYRINTHSpecial Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/MexicoRuntime: 120 minsDistributor: Warner Bros.Year: 2006Guests - Guillermo Del ToroGOOD FORTUNEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Aziz AnsariCountry: United StatesRuntime: 98 minutesDistributor: LionsgateYear: 2025Guests: Aziz AnsariAERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEONNO OTHER CHOICEU.S. PremiereDirector: Park Chan-wookCountry: South KoreaRuntime: 139 minutesDistributor: NEONYear: 2025BOORMAN AND THE DEVILNorth American PremiereDirector: David KittredgeCountry: United StatesRuntime: 112 minutesYear: 2025Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis StevensEXORCIST II: THE HERETICSpecial Screening - 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John BoormanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 117 minutesDistributor: Park CircusYear: 1977Guests: None listedBARRIO TRISTEWest Coast PremiereDirector: StillzCountry: Colombia / United StatesRuntime: 84 minutesDistributor: EDGLRDYear: 2025THE RED SPECTACLESWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Mamoru OshiiCountry: JapanRuntime: 106 minutesDistributor: Arbelos FilmsYear: 1987West Coast PremiereDirector: Mary BronsteinCountry: United StatesRuntime: 113 minutesDistributor: A24Year: 2025Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary BronsteinURCHINWest Coast PremiereDirector: Harris DickinsonCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 99 minutesDistributor: 1-2 SpecialYear: 2025DRACULAWest Coast PremiereDirector: Radu JudeCountry: RomaniaRuntime: 125 minutesDistributor: 1-2 SpecialYear: 2025DICK TRACYSpecial 35th Anniversary ScreeningDirector Warren BeattyCountry United StatesRuntime 105 minutesDistributor: DisneyYear: 1990Guests Al PacinoTHE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN - Cinematic Void PresentsWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Mike NicholsCountry: United StatesRuntime: 104 minutesDistributor: Rialto PicturesYear: 1973SALEM'S LOTWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Tobe HooperCountry: United StatesRuntime: 183 minutesDistributor: Warner Bros.Year: 1979HOUSESpecial 40th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: Steve MinerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 93 minutesDistributor: AGFAYear: 1985Guests: William KattNIGHT PATROLWest Coast PremiereDirector: Ryan ProwsCountry: USARuntime: 104 minutesDistributor: RLJE Films/ ShudderYear: 2025Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying LotusV/H/S/HALLOWEENWest Coast PremiereDirectors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, Anna ZlokovicCountry: United StatesRuntime: 115 minutesDistributor: ShudderYear: 2025Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh GoldbloomTHE SECRET AGENTWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kleber Mendonça FilhoCountry: BrazilRuntime: 120 minutesDistributor: NEONYear: 2025Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo KierBACURAUSpecial ScreeningDirectors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano DornellesCountry: BrazilRuntime: 132 minutesDistributor: Kino LorberYear: 2019THE INVITATIONSpecial Screening - 10th AnniversaryDirector: Karyn KusamaCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 minutesDistributor: AGFAYear: 2015Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-GreenDEATHSTALKERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Steven KostanskiCountry: Canada / United StatesRuntime: 102 minutesDistributor: Shout! StudiosYear: 2025RESURRECTIONU.S. PremiereDirector: Bi GanCountry: ChinaRuntime: 160 minutesDistributor: Janus FilmsYear: 2025West Coast PremiereDirector: Oliver LaxeCountry: Spain, FranceRuntime: 120 minutesDistributor: NEONYear: 2025Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi LopezGODZILLA FINAL WARSSpecial Screening - 4KDirector: Ryuhei KitamuraCountry: JapanRuntime: 125 minutesDistributor: Toho/GKIDSYear: 2004Guests: Ryuhei KitamuraAFTER THE HUNTWest Coast PremiereDirector: Luca GuadagninoCountry: USARuntime: 139 minutesDistributor: Amazon MGM StudiosYear: 2025Guests: Luca GuadagninoSTRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSSSpecial Screening - 2K RestorationDirector: Toshiya FujitaCountry: JapanRuntime: 90 minutesDistributor: AGFAYear: 1970Guests: Meiko KajiSTAND BY MESpecial ScreeningDirector: Rob ReinerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 89 minutesDistributor: Sony RepertoryYear: 1986Guests: Rob ReinerMISERYSpecial ScreeningDirector: Rob ReinerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 107 minutesDistributor: DisneyYear: 1990Guests: Rob ReinerTHE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS - SEASON 2, EPISODE 1 World PremiereDirectors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula BouletCountry: United StatesRuntime: 65 minutesDistributor: ShudderYear: 2025Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula BouletWest Coast PremiereDirector: Tina RomeroCountry: United StatesRuntime: 99 minutesDistributor: ShudderYear: 2025Guests: Tina Romero, Nina WestCANNIBAL HOLOCAUSTWorld Premiere - 4K Restoration UncutDirector: Ruggero DeodatoCountry: ItalyRuntime: 96 minutesDistributor: Grindhouse ReleasingYear: 1980Guests: None listedBLACK PHONE 2West Coast PremiereDirector: Scott DerricksonCountry: CanadaRuntime: 114 minutesDistributor: Universal PicturesYear: 2025Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert CargillTHE DEVIL'S REJECTS4K Restoration - Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! Director: Rob ZombieCountry: United StatesRuntime: 107 minutesDistributor: LionsgateYear: 2005Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon ZombieIT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENTWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jafar PanahiCountry: IranRuntime: 105 minutesDistributor: NEONYear: 2025Guests: Jafar PanahiCRIMSON GOLDSpecial ScreeningDirector: Jafar PanahiCountry: IranRuntime: 95 minutesDistributor: KimStimYear: 2003Guests: Jafar PanahiBUGONIADirector: Yorgos LanthimosCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 120 minutesDistributor: Focus FeaturesYear: 2025- NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3 -KILLING FAITHWorld PremiereDirector: Ned CrowleyCountry: United StatesRuntime: 104 minutesDistributor: Shout! StudiosYear: 2025Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil CrowleyMS. 45International Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Abel FerraraCountry: United StatesRuntime: 80 minutesDistributor: Arrow FilmsYear: 1981IN A COLD VEINInternational PremiereDirector: Eric OwenCountry: USARuntime: 90 minutesYear: 2025Guests: Eric OwenHELLCATUs PremiereDirector: Brock BodellCountry: United StatesRuntime: 91 minutesYear: 2025Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock BodellSUNDAY PRINT EDITION - JULIE PACINODR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB Special ScreeningDirector: Stanley KubrickCountry: United Kingdom / United StatesRuntime: 95 minutesDistributor: Sony RepertoryYear: 1964BULKWest Coast PremiereDirector: Ben WheatleyCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 95 minutesYear: 2025GuestsTHE ICE TOWERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Lucile HadžihalilovićCountry: FranceRuntime: 118 minutesDistributor: Yellow Veil PicturesYear: 2025BURY YOUR DEADWest Coast Premiere. PremiereDirector: Marco DutraCountry: BrazilRuntime: 128 minutesDistributor: Dark Star PicturesYear: 2024THE PYTHON HUNTWest Coast Premiere - Co-Presented with Killer FilmsDirector: Xander RobinCountry: United StatesRuntime: 91 minutesDistributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025US PremiereDirector: Julie PacinoCountry: United StatesRuntime: 92 minutesDistributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024Guests: Julie PacinoTHE SERPENT’S SKINLA PremiereDirector: Alice Maio MackayCountry: AustraliaRuntime: 83 minutesDistributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera DrewTHE KIRLIAN FREQUENCYWorld PremiereDirector: Cristian PonceCountry: ArgentinaRuntime: 45 minutesYear: 2025NEW GROUPU.S. PremiereDirector: Yuta ShimotsuCountry: JapanRuntime: 82 minutesDistributor: ShudderYear: 2025U.S. PremiereDirector: William BagleyCountry: United StatesRuntime: 78 minutesYear: 2025Guests: William BagleyWILD STYLEWest Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration Director: Charlie AhearnCountry: USARuntime: 82 minutesYear: 2025Guests:US PremiereDirector: Mickey ReeceCountry: USARuntime: 89 minutesDistributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter KuplowskyWest Coast PremiereDirectors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. HallCountry: United StatesRuntime: 84 minutesDistributor: Magnet ReleasingYear: 2025West Coast PremiereDirector: Hélène Cattet and Bruno ForzaniCountry: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, FranceRuntime: 87 minutesDistributor: ShudderYear: 2025SILENT DEATH - TERROR VISION LOST & FOUNDWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Vaughn ChristionCountry: USARuntime: 71 minutesDistributor: Terror Vision Records & VideoYear: 1981Guests:SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – FRANKENSTEIN - PRESENTED BY CODA Director: James WhaleCountry: United StatesRuntime: 71 minutesDistributor: Universal PicturesYear: 1931Guests:ANGEL'S EGGWest Coast Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Mamoru OshiiCountry: JapanRuntime: 71 minutesDistributor: GKIDSYear: 1985100 METERSUS PremiereDirector: Kenji IwaisawaCountry: JapanRuntime: 102 minutesDistributor: GKIDSYear: 2025Guests: Kenji IwaisawaLONE SAMURAIWorld PremiereDirector: Josh C. WallerCountry: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutesDistributor: Well Go USA EntertainmentYear: 2025Guests:----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attend Beyond Fest:Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.For the latest developments, visit the Beyond Fest official site www.beyondfest.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook & X.We are now accepting press credential applications for Beyond Fest 2025. To apply, please send your name and outlet as well as a letter of assignment from your editor or a business card to Katrina Wan at katrina@katrinawanpr.com for consideration. Please note all applications are subject to approval.
