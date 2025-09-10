Beyond Fest 2025: Park Chan-wook's NO OTHER CHOICE and Lanthimos's BUGONIA Will Bookend an Incredible Program

Look, we know that L.A. has had a fuck-off kind of year, but, jokingly now, fuck off. We have been going through this massive announcement for this year’s lineup at Beyond Fest and if watching movies makes up for all the shit that has happened in and around LA County then attending Beyond Fest will be the cure for all that has ailed you. Just check out the numbers!

Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice and Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia have been selected to open and close this year’s events. Other anticipated titles include Sisu: Road to Revenge, The Furious, Black Phone 2, V/H/S Halloween, Deathstalker, Fuck My Son!, New Group, and so many more.

Everything you need to know about this year's festival follows. We have attached links to our reviews where they are available, as well.

BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL SLATE AND

THE RETURN OF LOS ANGELES’ BIGGEST FILM FESTIVAL

Beyond Fest returns to celebrate the most exciting genre films and filmmakers with an explosive 90-feature slate that includes U.S. Premieres of Opening Night film NO OTHER CHOICE, DUST BUNNY, THE FURIOUS, GOOD FORTUNE, West Coast Premieres featuring Closing Night film BUGONIA, BLACK PHONE 2, AFTER THE HUNT, SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE, NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, PRIMATE, THE SECRET AGENT, IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU and special in-person appearances including Guillermo del Toro, Luca Guadagnino, John Carpenter, Jafar Panahi, Karyn Kusama, Al Pacino, William Petersen, Tim Robbins, Butthole Surfers, and Japanese icon, Meiko Kaji.

Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2025 – Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S., is proud to announce its complete slate of 2025 programming comprising 8 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 9 U.S. Premieres, 25 West Coast Premieres for a total of 90 feature films. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution.

Spanning fifteen days from September 23 to October 8, Beyond Fest 2025 promises a celebration of fearless filmmaking unlike anything Los Angeles has previously experienced, delivering an epic slate of pulse-pounding premieres, electrifying restorations, and in-person encounters with some of Cinema’s most iconic and cult legends.

Opening and Closing Night honors are bestowed upon two of contemporary Cinema’s most beloved auteurs: Park Chan-wook and Yorgos Lanthimos, with NO OTHER CHOICE (Opening) and BUGONIA (Closing) bookending this year’s exhaustive program.

Major premieres anchor the festival once again with a blend of star power and genre thrills, including U.S. Premieres of Aziz Ansari’s GOOD FORTUNE starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer, genre maestro Bryan Fuller’s DUST BUNNY starring Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver. West Coast Premieres include the triumphant and terrifying return of Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill with BLACK PHONE 2, the maestro, Luca Guadagnino, exposes uncomfortable truths with AFTER THE HUNT, Gore Verbinski’s brings the theatrical debut with a very special screening of his action comedy GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE, and Mary Bronstein will be joined by stars Rose Byrne and Conan O’Brien as she debuts her revelatory IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU.

The best International Cinema brings a dazzling array of filmmakers in attendance with highlights including Jafar Panahi and his Palme d’Or winner, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, Kleber Mendonça Filho will dissect his exhilarating THE SECRET AGENT, and Oliver Laxe brings his Cannes stunner, SIRĀT, Complementing the slate are West Coast Premieres of Radu Jude’s DRACULA, Genki Kawamura’s EXIT 8, Harris Dickinson’s URCHIN,Stillz’s dazzlingly hallucinatory BARRIO TRISTE and Bi Gan with his jaw-dropping phantasmagoria, RESURRECTION.

Action Cinema is hyper-violently represented with the most electrifying films of the year. Stunt icon Kenji Tanigaki brings his instantly infamous epic-fight-fest, THE FURIOUS, to the Egyptian Theatre for its U.S. Premiere. SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE sees Jalmari Helander dispatch his bullets and bombs to the Red Army, and PSYCHO GORMAN’s Steven Kostanski reinvents the iconic DEATHSTALKER with an abundance of practical effects and gore galore.

“This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming. “Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre Cinema.”

Beyond Fest continues its tradition of honoring Cinema icons with unforgettable in-person events. Complementing the previously announced Guillermo del Toro retrospective, Japanese icon Meiko Kaji takes center stage with her first-ever U.S. appearance, celebrating decades of legendary performances. Beyond Fest will honor her career with a rare series of 2K restorations, including LADY SNOWBLOOD, FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION, STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS, and BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE. Oscar-winner Sean Baker will join Kaji in conversation, offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the charisma, ferocity, and enduring influence of one of Japanese Cinema’s most electrifying figures.

William Petersen is celebrated with TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A. and a screening of MANHUNTER, Tim Robbins joins for the World Premiere of the 4K restoration of JACOB’S LADDER paired with Altman’s acerbic Hollywood takedown THE PLAYER, the Horror Master himself, Ryuhei Kitamura joins to celebrate his kaiju-tastic GODZILLA: FINAL WARS; John Carpenter, joins for an impossibly rare 70mm screening of BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA, Rob Reiner channels his Stephen King with a double bill of STAND BY ME and MISERY, Al Pacino takes us back to the technicolor explosion of DICK TRACY, a special screening of HOUSE with Willam Katt, we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Karyn Kusama’s THE INVITATION with a special cast and filmmaker reunion, Gore Verbinski returns to the Egyptian Theatre for a very special screening of THE RING and the legendary Butthole Surfers reunite in person for Tom Stern’s THE BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT.

New Genre titles gleefully splatter the screen with adrenaline, horror, and unrelenting creativity, including West Coast Premieres including West Coast Premieres of PRIMATE, where a group of friends’ tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival,, the viral sensation GOOD BOY, the beloved V/H/S franchise returns with V/H/S/HALLOWEEN, NIGHT PATROL exposes a sinister secret lurking the mean streets of L.A, Chris Stuckmann brings his mystery shocker SHELBY OAKS, Eli Roth and his Horror Section premiere their new nightmare DREAM EATER, and Japanese comedy sensation turned director Yuriyan Retriever’s horror debut MAG MAG will also receive its World Premiere. Fresh from its Venice bow, director David Kittredge and star Linda Blair bring the electrifying BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL, paired with an uber-rare 35mm screening of THE EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection. West Coast prems go to serial maniac Todd Rohal, who brings the most outrageous film of the decade and asks you to FUCK MY SON!, time travelers Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol desperately try to play the Rivoli with NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, and horror comedy QUEENS OF THE DEAD directed by Tina Romero and the highly anticipated World Premiere of THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS season two, hosted by Queens of Darkness Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet.

Cinematic treasures are reborn with stunning restorations, including the World Premiere of Tobe Hooper’s SALEM’S LOT in a brand new 4K restoration, exclusively at BeyondFest. Mamoru Oshii’s seminal THE RED SPECTACLES 4K restoration also gets its World Premiere, Abel Ferrara’s lightning bolt MS. 45 4K restoration receives its International Premiere, and Ruggero Deodata’s definitive downer, CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST, enjoys its World Premiere uncut and in glorious technicolor 4K courtesy of Bob Murawski’s Grindhouse Releasing, the North American Premiere of the new restoration of DAY OF THE DOLPHIN and Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie join in person to celebrate the premiere of a brand new, 20th anniversary restoration of THE DEVIL’S REJECTS.

Los Feliz 3 at Beyond Fest 2025 is a powerhouse of premieres, restorations, and world-class genre Cinema and completely FREE thanks to the kind generosity of NEON. The lineup features the World Premiere of KILLING FAITH from director Ned Crowley, featuring DeWanda Wise and Bill Pullman, and US premiere’s of Eric Owen’s vicious noir IN A COLD VEIN, Brock Bodell’s tense and nail-biting HELLCAT, Julie Pacino’s extraordinary I LIVE HERE NOW, powerhouse director Alice Maio Mackay’s blistering queer horror THE SERPENT’S SKIN, William Bagley’s action filled horror-comedy HOLD THE FORT, Cristian Ponce’s new cosmic live-action animation horror THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY, Peter S. Hall and Paul Gandersman’s occult madness MAN FINDS TAPE, Mickey Reece’s pitch-black EVERY HEAVY THING, and Kenji Iwaisawa’s life-affirming anime 100 METERS bring fresh voices to the festival. Audiences can also experience West Coast premieres of Ben Wheatley’s unhinged lo-fi sci-fi epic BULK, Marco Dutra’s apocalyptic horror BURY YOUR DEAD, Xander Robin’s deranged THE PYTHON HUNT, Lucile Hadžihalilović’s elegant and impeccable THE ICE TOWER, Yuta Shimotsu’s eerily unnerving NEW GROUP, Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s perfect in every way REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND, and Josh C. Waller’s unique and stunning THE LONE SAMURAI, while rare restorations like Vaughn Christion’s SILENT DEATH – a Terror Vision Lost & Found special, Charlie Ahearn’s restored seminal film WILD STYLE in eye-popping 4k, MS. 45 in a brand new 4K restoration and Mamoru Oshii’s restored rarity ANGEL’s EGG in 4K complete a diverse, high-energy program that highlights both new talent and cult classics.

“We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer. “Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer.”

The next generation of genre filmmakers takes center stage at Beyond Fest 2025 with FIVE dedicated short film blocks at Los Feliz 3, carefully curated to showcase the best new and diverse voices in horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. Further details will be announced in the coming days.

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2025. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

BEYOND FEST 2025 PROGRAM

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Tom J. Stern

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests:

PRIMATE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Johannes Roberts

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Year: 2025

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ben Leonberg

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2024

Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor Indy

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jalmari Helander

Country: Finland / United States

Distributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen Gems

Runtime: 88 minutes

Year: 2025

EXIT 8

U.S. Premiere

Director: Genki Kawamura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

THE FURIOUS

U.S. Premiere

Director: Kenji Tanigaki

Country: Hong Kong, China

Runtime: 113 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Kenji Tanigaki

FUCK MY SON!

West Coast Premiere

Director: Todd Rohal

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

2025

Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny Ryan

TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA

Special Screening

Director: William Friedkin

Country: United States

Runtime: 123 minutes

Distributor: Park Circus

Year: 1985

Guests: William Petersen

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special Screening

Director: John Carpenter

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Year: 1986

Guests: John Carpenter, Dean Cundey

MANHUNTER

Special Screening

Director: Michael Mann

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: Rialto Pictures

Year: 1986

Guests: William Petersen

THE PLAYER

Special Screening

Director: Robert Altman

Country: United States

Runtime: 124 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1992

Guests: Tim Robbins

JACOB’S LADDER

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Adrian Lyne

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

Distributor: Rialto Pictures

Year: 1990

Guests: Tim Robbins

NIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE West Coast Premiere

Director: Matt Johnson

Country: Canada

Runtime: 100 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol

THE RING

Special Screening

Director: Gore Verbinski

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Year: 2002

Guests: Gore Verbinski

West Coast Premiere

Director: Chris Stuckmann

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2024

Guests: Chris Stuckmann

DREAM EATER

L.A. Premiere

Director: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

Distributor: The Horror Section

Year: 2025

Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli Roth

DUST BUNNY

U.S. Premiere

Director: Bryan Fuller

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Distributor: Lionsgate

Year: 2025

Guests: Bryan Fuller

MAG MAG

World Premiere

Director: Yuriyan Retriever

Country: Japan

Runtime: 118 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke Takahashi

GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE

Special Screening

Director: Gore Verbinski

Country: United States / Germany

Runtime: 100 minutes

Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment

Year: 2026

LADY SNOWBLOOD

Special Screening

Director: Toshiya Fujita

Country: Japan

Runtime: 97 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1973

Guests: Meiko Kaji

LADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE Special Screening

Director: Toshiya Fujita

Country: Japan

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1974

Guests: Meiko Kaji

FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION

Special Screening - 2K Restoration

Director: Shun’ya Itō

Country: Japan

Runtime: 87 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1972

Guests: Meiko Kaji

BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE

Special Screening

Director: Teruo Ishii

Country: Japan

Runtime: 85 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1970

Guests: Meiko Kaji

In The Mood For Love

CRIMSON PEAK – 4K Restoration

World Premiere

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 119 mins

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Year: 2015

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

NIGHTMARE ALLEY - VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT Special Screening

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States / Mexico / Canada

Runtime: 159 mins

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Year: 2021

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

THE SHAPE OF WATER - 4K Restoration

World Premiere

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 123 mins

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Year: 2017

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

From Sketch to Screen

HELLBOY

Special Screening – format: N/A

Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 122 mins

Distributor: Park Circus

Year: 2004

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

HELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 120 mins

Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

BLADE II

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 117 mins

Distributor: Warner Bros

Year: 2002

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

CRONOS – 4K Restoration World Premiere

Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Mexico

Runtime: 92 mins

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1993

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico

Runtime: 106 mins

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

MIMIC - Director’s Cut

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 105 mins

Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

The Revolution

PAN’S LABYRINTH

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico

Runtime: 120 mins

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Year: 2006

Guests - Guillermo Del Toro

GOOD FORTUNE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Aziz Ansari

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

Distributor: Lionsgate

Year: 2025

Guests: Aziz Ansari

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

NO OTHER CHOICE

U.S. Premiere

Director: Park Chan-wook

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 139 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL

North American Premiere

Director: David Kittredge

Country: United States

Runtime: 112 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis Stevens

EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC

Special Screening - 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John Boorman

Country: United States

Runtime: 117 minutes

Distributor: Park Circus

Year: 1977

Guests: None listed

BARRIO TRISTE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Stillz

Country: Colombia / United States

Runtime: 84 minutes

Distributor: EDGLRD

Year: 2025

THE RED SPECTACLES

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Country: Japan

Runtime: 106 minutes

Distributor: Arbelos Films

Year: 1987

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mary Bronstein

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

Distributor: A24

Year: 2025

Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary Bronstein

URCHIN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Harris Dickinson

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: 1-2 Special

Year: 2025

DRACULA

West Coast Premiere

Director: Radu Jude

Country: Romania

Runtime: 125 minutes

Distributor: 1-2 Special

Year: 2025

DICK TRACY

Special 35th Anniversary Screening

Director Warren Beatty

Country United States

Runtime 105 minutes

Distributor: Disney

Year: 1990

Guests Al Pacino

THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN - Cinematic Void Presents

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Mike Nichols

Country: United States

Runtime: 104 minutes

Distributor: Rialto Pictures

Year: 1973

SALEM'S LOT

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Tobe Hooper

Country: United States

Runtime: 183 minutes

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Year: 1979

HOUSE

Special 40th Anniversary Screening

Director: Steve Miner

Country: United States

Runtime: 93 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1985

Guests: William Katt

NIGHT PATROL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ryan Prows

Country: USA

Runtime: 104 minutes

Distributor: RLJE Films/ Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus

V/H/S/HALLOWEEN

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, Anna Zlokovic

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh Goldbloom

THE SECRET AGENT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo Kier

BACURAU

Special Screening

Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 132 minutes

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Year: 2019

THE INVITATION

Special Screening - 10th Anniversary

Director: Karyn Kusama

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 2015

Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-Green

DEATHSTALKER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Steven Kostanski

Country: Canada / United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Distributor: Shout! Studios

Year: 2025

RESURRECTION

U.S. Premiere

Director: Bi Gan

Country: China

Runtime: 160 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 2025

West Coast Premiere

Director: Oliver Laxe

Country: Spain, France

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi Lopez

GODZILLA FINAL WARS

Special Screening - 4K

Director: Ryuhei Kitamura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 125 minutes

Distributor: Toho/GKIDS

Year: 2004

Guests: Ryuhei Kitamura

AFTER THE HUNT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Country: USA

Runtime: 139 minutes

Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios

Year: 2025

Guests: Luca Guadagnino

STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS

Special Screening - 2K Restoration

Director: Toshiya Fujita

Country: Japan

Runtime: 90 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1970

Guests: Meiko Kaji

STAND BY ME

Special Screening

Director: Rob Reiner

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Sony Repertory

Year: 1986

Guests: Rob Reiner

MISERY

Special Screening

Director: Rob Reiner

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Distributor: Disney

Year: 1990

Guests: Rob Reiner

THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS - SEASON 2, EPISODE 1 World Premiere

Directors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula Boulet

Country: United States

Runtime: 65 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet

West Coast Premiere

Director: Tina Romero

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Tina Romero, Nina West

CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST

World Premiere - 4K Restoration Uncut

Director: Ruggero Deodato

Country: Italy

Runtime: 96 minutes

Distributor: Grindhouse Releasing

Year: 1980

Guests: None listed

BLACK PHONE 2

West Coast Premiere

Director: Scott Derrickson

Country: Canada

Runtime: 114 minutes

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Year: 2025

Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

THE DEVIL'S REJECTS

4K Restoration - Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! Director: Rob Zombie

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Distributor: Lionsgate

Year: 2005

Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon Zombie

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jafar Panahi

Country: Iran

Runtime: 105 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

Guests: Jafar Panahi

CRIMSON GOLD

Special Screening

Director: Jafar Panahi

Country: Iran

Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: KimStim

Year: 2003

Guests: Jafar Panahi

BUGONIA

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: Focus Features

Year: 2025

- NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3 -

KILLING FAITH

World Premiere

Director: Ned Crowley

Country: United States

Runtime: 104 minutes

Distributor: Shout! Studios

Year: 2025

Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil Crowley

MS. 45

International Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Abel Ferrara

Country: United States

Runtime: 80 minutes

Distributor: Arrow Films

Year: 1981

IN A COLD VEIN

International Premiere

Director: Eric Owen

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Eric Owen

HELLCAT

Us Premiere

Director: Brock Bodell

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock Bodell

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION - JULIE PACINO

DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB Special Screening

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Country: United Kingdom / United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: Sony Repertory

Year: 1964

BULK

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ben Wheatley

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests

THE ICE TOWER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović

Country: France

Runtime: 118 minutes

Distributor: Yellow Veil Pictures

Year: 2025

BURY YOUR DEAD

West Coast Premiere. Premiere

Director: Marco Dutra

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 128 minutes

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures

Year: 2024

THE PYTHON HUNT

West Coast Premiere - Co-Presented with Killer Films

Director: Xander Robin

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Distributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025

US Premiere

Director: Julie Pacino

Country: United States

Runtime: 92 minutes

Distributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024

Guests: Julie Pacino

THE SERPENT’S SKIN

LA Premiere

Director: Alice Maio Mackay

Country: Australia

Runtime: 83 minutes

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025

Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera Drew

THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY

World Premiere

Director: Cristian Ponce

Country: Argentina

Runtime: 45 minutes

Year: 2025

NEW GROUP

U.S. Premiere

Director: Yuta Shimotsu

Country: Japan

Runtime: 82 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

U.S. Premiere

Director: William Bagley

Country: United States

Runtime: 78 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: William Bagley

WILD STYLE

West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration Director: Charlie Ahearn

Country: USA

Runtime: 82 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests:

US Premiere

Director: Mickey Reece

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025

Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter Kuplowsky

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. Hall

Country: United States

Runtime: 84 minutes

Distributor: Magnet Releasing

Year: 2025

West Coast Premiere

Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani

Country: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France

Runtime: 87 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

SILENT DEATH - TERROR VISION LOST & FOUND

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Vaughn Christion

Country: USA

Runtime: 71 minutes

Distributor: Terror Vision Records & Video

Year: 1981

Guests:

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – FRANKENSTEIN - PRESENTED BY CODA Director: James Whale

Country: United States

Runtime: 71 minutes

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Year: 1931

Guests:

ANGEL'S EGG

West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Country: Japan

Runtime: 71 minutes

Distributor: GKIDS

Year: 1985

100 METERS

US Premiere

Director: Kenji Iwaisawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 102 minutes

Distributor: GKIDS

Year: 2025

Guests: Kenji Iwaisawa

LONE SAMURAI

World Premiere

Director: Josh C. Waller

Country: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment

Year: 2025

Guests:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attend Beyond Fest:

Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

