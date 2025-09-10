Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Reviews Crime Movies Indie Features Indie Interviews

Beyond Fest 2025: Park Chan-wook's NO OTHER CHOICE and Lanthimos's BUGONIA Will Bookend an Incredible Program

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Beyond Fest 2025: Park Chan-wook's NO OTHER CHOICE and Lanthimos's BUGONIA Will Bookend an Incredible Program
Look, we know that L.A. has had a fuck-off kind of year, but, jokingly now, fuck off. We have been going through this massive announcement for this year’s lineup at Beyond Fest and if watching movies makes up for all the shit that has happened in and around LA County then attending Beyond Fest will be the cure for all that has ailed you. Just check out the numbers!
 
8 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 9 U.S. Premieres, 25 West Coast Premieres for a total of 90 feature films.
 
We have already announced the Guillermo Del Toro retrospective program. A slew of genre icons will attend the festival to talk about films they made or starred in; folks like Rob Reiner, John Carpenter, Linda Blair, Al Pacino, Tim Robbins, William Petersen and Udo Keir. We are losing our minds over the announcement that Japanese cult icon Meiko Kaji will be making her first-ever U.S. appearance for a retrospective of her career. Contemporary standouts include Mickey Reese and Karyn Kusama, among others. 
 
Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice and Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia have been selected to open and close this year’s events. Other anticipated titles include Sisu: Road to Revenge, The Furious, Black Phone 2, V/H/S Halloween, Deathstalker, Fuck My Son!, New Group, and so many more.
 
Everything you need to know about this year's festival follows. We have attached links to our reviews where they are available, as well. 
 
BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL SLATE AND 
THE RETURN OF LOS ANGELES’ BIGGEST FILM FESTIVAL 
 
Beyond Fest returns to celebrate the most exciting genre films and filmmakers with an explosive 90-feature slate that includes U.S. Premieres of Opening Night film NO OTHER CHOICE, DUST BUNNY, THE FURIOUS, GOOD FORTUNE, West Coast Premieres featuring Closing Night film BUGONIA, BLACK PHONE 2, AFTER THE HUNT, SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE, NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, PRIMATE, THE SECRET AGENT, IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU and special in-person appearances including Guillermo del Toro, Luca Guadagnino, John Carpenter, Jafar Panahi, Karyn Kusama, Al Pacino, William Petersen, Tim Robbins, Butthole Surfers, and Japanese icon, Meiko Kaji. 
 
Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2025 – Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S., is proud to announce its complete slate of 2025 programming comprising 8 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 9 U.S. Premieres, 25 West Coast Premieres for a total of 90 feature films. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution. 
 
Spanning fifteen days from September 23 to October 8, Beyond Fest 2025 promises a celebration of fearless filmmaking unlike anything Los Angeles has previously experienced, delivering an epic slate of pulse-pounding premieres, electrifying restorations, and in-person encounters with some of Cinema’s most iconic and cult legends. 
 
Opening and Closing Night honors are bestowed upon two of contemporary Cinema’s most beloved auteurs: Park Chan-wook and Yorgos Lanthimos, with NO OTHER CHOICE (Opening) and BUGONIA (Closing) bookending this year’s exhaustive program. 
 
Major premieres anchor the festival once again with a blend of star power and genre thrills, including U.S. Premieres of Aziz Ansari’s GOOD FORTUNE starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer, genre maestro Bryan Fuller’s DUST BUNNY starring Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver. West Coast Premieres include the triumphant and terrifying return of Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill with BLACK PHONE 2, the maestro, Luca Guadagnino, exposes uncomfortable truths with AFTER THE HUNT, Gore Verbinski’s brings the theatrical debut with a very special screening of his action comedy GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE, and Mary Bronstein will be joined by stars Rose Byrne and Conan O’Brien as she debuts her revelatory IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU. 
 
The best International Cinema brings a dazzling array of filmmakers in attendance with highlights including Jafar Panahi and his Palme d’Or winner, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, Kleber Mendonça Filho will dissect his exhilarating THE SECRET AGENT, and Oliver Laxe brings his Cannes stunner, SIRĀT, Complementing the slate are West Coast Premieres of Radu Jude’s DRACULA, Genki Kawamura’s EXIT 8, Harris Dickinson’s URCHIN,Stillz’s dazzlingly hallucinatory BARRIO TRISTE and Bi Gan with his jaw-dropping phantasmagoria, RESURRECTION. 
 
Action Cinema is hyper-violently represented with the most electrifying films of the year. Stunt icon Kenji Tanigaki brings his instantly infamous epic-fight-fest, THE FURIOUS, to the Egyptian Theatre for its U.S. Premiere. SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE sees Jalmari Helander dispatch his bullets and bombs to the Red Army, and PSYCHO GORMAN’s Steven Kostanski reinvents the iconic DEATHSTALKER with an abundance of practical effects and gore galore.
 
“This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming. “Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre Cinema.” 
 
Beyond Fest continues its tradition of honoring Cinema icons with unforgettable in-person events. Complementing the previously announced Guillermo del Toro retrospective, Japanese icon Meiko Kaji takes center stage with her first-ever U.S. appearance, celebrating decades of legendary performances. Beyond Fest will honor her career with a rare series of 2K restorations, including LADY SNOWBLOOD, FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION, STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS, and BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE. Oscar-winner Sean Baker will join Kaji in conversation, offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the charisma, ferocity, and enduring influence of one of Japanese Cinema’s most electrifying figures. 
 
William Petersen is celebrated with TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A. and a screening of MANHUNTER, Tim Robbins joins for the World Premiere of the 4K restoration of JACOB’S LADDER paired with Altman’s acerbic Hollywood takedown THE PLAYER, the Horror Master himself, Ryuhei Kitamura joins to celebrate his kaiju-tastic GODZILLA: FINAL WARS; John Carpenter, joins for an impossibly rare 70mm screening of BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA, Rob Reiner channels his Stephen King with a double bill of STAND BY ME and MISERY, Al Pacino takes us back to the technicolor explosion of DICK TRACY, a special screening of HOUSE with Willam Katt, we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Karyn Kusama’s THE INVITATION with a special cast and filmmaker reunion, Gore Verbinski returns to the Egyptian Theatre for a very special screening of THE RING and the legendary Butthole Surfers reunite in person for Tom Stern’s THE BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT. 
 
New Genre titles gleefully splatter the screen with adrenaline, horror, and unrelenting creativity, including West Coast Premieres including West Coast Premieres of PRIMATE, where a group of friends’ tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival,, the viral sensation GOOD BOY, the beloved V/H/S franchise returns with V/H/S/HALLOWEEN, NIGHT PATROL exposes a sinister secret lurking the mean streets of L.A, Chris Stuckmann brings his mystery shocker SHELBY OAKS, Eli Roth and his Horror Section premiere their new nightmare DREAM EATER, and Japanese comedy sensation turned director Yuriyan Retriever’s horror debut MAG MAG will also receive its World Premiere. Fresh from its Venice bow, director David Kittredge and star Linda Blair bring the electrifying BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL, paired with an uber-rare 35mm screening of THE EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection. West Coast prems go to serial maniac Todd Rohal, who brings the most outrageous film of the decade and asks you to FUCK MY SON!, time travelers Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol desperately try to play the Rivoli with NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, and horror comedy QUEENS OF THE DEAD directed by Tina Romero and the highly anticipated World Premiere of THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS season two, hosted by Queens of Darkness Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet. 
 
Cinematic treasures are reborn with stunning restorations, including the World Premiere of Tobe Hooper’s SALEM’S LOT in a brand new 4K restoration, exclusively at BeyondFest. Mamoru Oshii’s seminal THE RED SPECTACLES 4K restoration also gets its World Premiere, Abel Ferrara’s lightning bolt MS. 45 4K restoration receives its International Premiere, and Ruggero Deodata’s definitive downer, CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST, enjoys its World Premiere uncut and in glorious technicolor 4K courtesy of Bob Murawski’s Grindhouse Releasing, the North American Premiere of the new restoration of DAY OF THE DOLPHIN and Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie join in person to celebrate the premiere of a brand new, 20th anniversary restoration of THE DEVIL’S REJECTS. 
 
Los Feliz 3 at Beyond Fest 2025 is a powerhouse of premieres, restorations, and world-class genre Cinema and completely FREE thanks to the kind generosity of NEON. The lineup features the World Premiere of KILLING FAITH from director Ned Crowley, featuring DeWanda Wise and Bill Pullman, and US premiere’s of Eric Owen’s vicious noir IN A COLD VEIN, Brock Bodell’s tense and nail-biting HELLCAT, Julie Pacino’s extraordinary I LIVE HERE NOW, powerhouse director Alice Maio Mackay’s blistering queer horror THE SERPENT’S SKIN, William Bagley’s action filled horror-comedy HOLD THE FORT, Cristian Ponce’s new cosmic live-action animation horror THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY, Peter S. Hall and Paul Gandersman’s occult madness MAN FINDS TAPE, Mickey Reece’s pitch-black EVERY HEAVY THING, and Kenji Iwaisawa’s life-affirming anime 100 METERS bring fresh voices to the festival. Audiences can also experience West Coast premieres of Ben Wheatley’s unhinged lo-fi sci-fi epic BULK, Marco Dutra’s apocalyptic horror BURY YOUR DEAD, Xander Robin’s deranged THE PYTHON HUNT, Lucile Hadžihalilović’s elegant and impeccable THE ICE TOWER, Yuta Shimotsu’s eerily unnerving NEW GROUP, Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s perfect in every way REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND, and Josh C. Waller’s unique and stunning THE LONE SAMURAI, while rare restorations like Vaughn Christion’s SILENT DEATH – a Terror Vision Lost & Found special, Charlie Ahearn’s restored seminal film WILD STYLE in eye-popping 4k, MS. 45 in a brand new 4K restoration and Mamoru Oshii’s restored rarity ANGEL’s EGG in 4K complete a diverse, high-energy program that highlights both new talent and cult classics.
 
“We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer. “Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer.” 
 
The next generation of genre filmmakers takes center stage at Beyond Fest 2025 with FIVE dedicated short film blocks at Los Feliz 3, carefully curated to showcase the best new and diverse voices in horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. Further details will be announced in the coming days. 
See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2025. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details. 
 
BEYOND FEST 2025 PROGRAM 
 
EGYPTIAN THEATRE 
 
BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Tom J. Stern 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 106 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: 
 
PRIMATE 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Johannes Roberts 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 89 minutes 
Distributor: Paramount Pictures 
Year: 2025 
 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Ben Leonberg 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 102 minutes 
Distributor: Shudder 
Year: 2024 
Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor Indy 
 
SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Jalmari Helander 
Country: Finland / United States 
Distributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen Gems 
Runtime: 88 minutes 
Year: 2025 
 
EXIT 8 
U.S. Premiere 
Director: Genki Kawamura 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 95 minutes 
Distributor: NEON 
Year: 2025 
 
THE FURIOUS 
U.S. Premiere 
Director: Kenji Tanigaki
Country: Hong Kong, China 
Runtime: 113 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Kenji Tanigaki 
 
FUCK MY SON! 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Todd Rohal 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 94 minutes 
2025 
Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny Ryan 
 
TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA 
Special Screening 
Director: William Friedkin 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 123 minutes 
Distributor: Park Circus 
Year: 1985 
Guests: William Petersen 
 
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special Screening 
Director: John Carpenter 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 99 minutes 
Distributor: 20th Century Fox 
Year: 1986 
Guests: John Carpenter, Dean Cundey 
 
MANHUNTER 
Special Screening 
Director: Michael Mann 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 120 minutes 
Distributor: Rialto Pictures 
Year: 1986 
Guests: William Petersen 
 
THE PLAYER 
Special Screening 
Director: Robert Altman 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 124 minutes 
Distributor: Janus Films 
Year: 1992 
Guests: Tim Robbins 
 
JACOB’S LADDER 
World Premiere - 4K Restoration 
Director: Adrian Lyne 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 113 minutes 
Distributor: Rialto Pictures 
Year: 1990 
Guests: Tim Robbins 
 
NIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE West Coast Premiere 
Director: Matt Johnson 
Country: Canada
Runtime: 100 minutes 
Distributor: NEON 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol 
 
THE RING 
Special Screening 
Director: Gore Verbinski 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 115 minutes 
Distributor: Paramount Pictures 
Year: 2002 
Guests: Gore Verbinski 
 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Chris Stuckmann 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 99 minutes 
Distributor: NEON 
Year: 2024 
Guests: Chris Stuckmann 
 
DREAM EATER 
L.A. Premiere 
Director: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 86 minutes 
Distributor: The Horror Section 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli Roth 
 
DUST BUNNY 
U.S. Premiere 
Director: Bryan Fuller 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 106 minutes 
Distributor: Lionsgate 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Bryan Fuller 
 
MAG MAG 
World Premiere 
Director: Yuriyan Retriever 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 118 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke Takahashi 
 
GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE 
Special Screening 
Director: Gore Verbinski 
Country: United States / Germany 
Runtime: 100 minutes 
Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment 
Year: 2026 
 
LADY SNOWBLOOD 
Special Screening 
Director: Toshiya Fujita 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 97 minutes
Distributor: Janus Films 
Year: 1973 
Guests: Meiko Kaji 
 
LADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE Special Screening 
Director: Toshiya Fujita 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 89 minutes 
Distributor: Janus Films 
Year: 1974 
Guests: Meiko Kaji 
 
FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION 
Special Screening - 2K Restoration 
Director: Shun’ya Itō 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 87 minutes 
Distributor: AGFA 
Year: 1972 
Guests: Meiko Kaji 
 
BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE 
Special Screening 
Director: Teruo Ishii 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 85 minutes 
Distributor: AGFA 
Year: 1970 
Guests: Meiko Kaji 
 
In The Mood For Love 
CRIMSON PEAK – 4K Restoration 
World Premiere 
Director: Guillermo del Toro 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 119 mins 
Distributor: Universal Pictures 
Year: 2015 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
 
NIGHTMARE ALLEY - VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT Special Screening 
Director: Guillermo del Toro 
Country: United States / Mexico / Canada 
Runtime: 159 mins 
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures 
Year: 2021 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
 
THE SHAPE OF WATER - 4K Restoration 
World Premiere 
Director: Guillermo del Toro 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 123 mins 
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures 
Year: 2017 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
From Sketch to Screen 
 
HELLBOY 
Special Screening – format: N/A
Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 
Runtime: 122 mins 
Distributor: Park Circus 
Year: 2004 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
 
HELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 
Runtime: 120 mins 
Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
 
BLADE II 
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 
Runtime: 117 mins 
Distributor: Warner Bros 
Year: 2002 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
 
CRONOS – 4K Restoration World Premiere 
Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Mexico 
Runtime: 92 mins 
Distributor: Janus Films 
Year: 1993 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
 
THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE 
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico 
Runtime: 106 mins 
Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
 
MIMIC - Director’s Cut 
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 
Runtime: 105 mins 
Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro 
The Revolution 
 
PAN’S LABYRINTH 
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico 
Runtime: 120 mins 
Distributor: Warner Bros. 
Year: 2006 
Guests - Guillermo Del Toro
 
GOOD FORTUNE 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Aziz Ansari 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 98 minutes 
Distributor: Lionsgate 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Aziz Ansari 
 
AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON 
 
NO OTHER CHOICE 
U.S. Premiere 
Director: Park Chan-wook 
Country: South Korea 
Runtime: 139 minutes 
Distributor: NEON 
Year: 2025 
 
BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL 
North American Premiere 
Director: David Kittredge 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 112 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis Stevens 
 
EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC 
Special Screening - 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John Boorman 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 117 minutes 
Distributor: Park Circus 
Year: 1977 
Guests: None listed 
 
BARRIO TRISTE 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Stillz 
Country: Colombia / United States 
Runtime: 84 minutes 
Distributor: EDGLRD 
Year: 2025 
 
THE RED SPECTACLES 
World Premiere - 4K Restoration 
Director: Mamoru Oshii 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 106 minutes 
Distributor: Arbelos Films 
Year: 1987 
 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Mary Bronstein 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 113 minutes 
Distributor: A24 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary Bronstein
 
URCHIN 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Harris Dickinson 
Country: United Kingdom 
Runtime: 99 minutes 
Distributor: 1-2 Special 
Year: 2025 
 
DRACULA 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Radu Jude 
Country: Romania 
Runtime: 125 minutes 
Distributor: 1-2 Special 
Year: 2025 
 
DICK TRACY 
Special 35th Anniversary Screening 
Director Warren Beatty 
Country United States 
Runtime 105 minutes 
Distributor: Disney 
Year: 1990 
Guests Al Pacino 
 
THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN - Cinematic Void Presents 
World Premiere - 4K Restoration 
Director: Mike Nichols 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 104 minutes 
Distributor: Rialto Pictures 
Year: 1973 
 
SALEM'S LOT 
World Premiere - 4K Restoration 
Director: Tobe Hooper 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 183 minutes 
Distributor: Warner Bros. 
Year: 1979 
 
HOUSE 
Special 40th Anniversary Screening 
Director: Steve Miner 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 93 minutes 
Distributor: AGFA 
Year: 1985 
Guests: William Katt 
 
NIGHT PATROL 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Ryan Prows 
Country: USA 
Runtime: 104 minutes 
Distributor: RLJE Films/ Shudder 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus 
 
V/H/S/HALLOWEEN 
West Coast Premiere 
Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, Anna Zlokovic 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 115 minutes 
Distributor: Shudder 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh Goldbloom 
 
THE SECRET AGENT 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho 
Country: Brazil 
Runtime: 120 minutes 
Distributor: NEON 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo Kier 
 
BACURAU 
Special Screening 
Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles 
Country: Brazil 
Runtime: 132 minutes 
Distributor: Kino Lorber 
Year: 2019 
 
THE INVITATION 
Special Screening - 10th Anniversary 
Director: Karyn Kusama 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 100 minutes 
Distributor: AGFA 
Year: 2015 
Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-Green 
 
DEATHSTALKER 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Steven Kostanski 
Country: Canada / United States 
Runtime: 102 minutes 
Distributor: Shout! Studios 
Year: 2025 
 
RESURRECTION 
U.S. Premiere 
Director: Bi Gan 
Country: China 
Runtime: 160 minutes 
Distributor: Janus Films 
Year: 2025 
 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Oliver Laxe 
Country: Spain, France 
Runtime: 120 minutes 
Distributor: NEON 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi Lopez 
 
GODZILLA FINAL WARS 
Special Screening - 4K 
Director: Ryuhei Kitamura 
Country: Japan
Runtime: 125 minutes 
Distributor: Toho/GKIDS 
Year: 2004 
Guests: Ryuhei Kitamura 
 
AFTER THE HUNT 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Luca Guadagnino 
Country: USA 
Runtime: 139 minutes 
Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Luca Guadagnino 
 
STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS 
Special Screening - 2K Restoration 
Director: Toshiya Fujita 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 90 minutes 
Distributor: AGFA 
Year: 1970 
Guests: Meiko Kaji 
 
STAND BY ME 
Special Screening 
Director: Rob Reiner 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 89 minutes 
Distributor: Sony Repertory 
Year: 1986 
Guests: Rob Reiner 
 
MISERY 
Special Screening 
Director: Rob Reiner 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 107 minutes 
Distributor: Disney 
Year: 1990 
Guests: Rob Reiner 
 
THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS - SEASON 2, EPISODE 1 World Premiere 
Directors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula Boulet 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 65 minutes 
Distributor: Shudder 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet 
 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Tina Romero 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 99 minutes 
Distributor: Shudder 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Tina Romero, Nina West 
 
CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST 
World Premiere - 4K Restoration Uncut 
Director: Ruggero Deodato
Country: Italy 
Runtime: 96 minutes 
Distributor: Grindhouse Releasing 
Year: 1980 
Guests: None listed 
 
BLACK PHONE 2 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Scott Derrickson 
Country: Canada 
Runtime: 114 minutes 
Distributor: Universal Pictures 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill 
 
THE DEVIL'S REJECTS 
4K Restoration - Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! Director: Rob Zombie 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 107 minutes 
Distributor: Lionsgate 
Year: 2005 
Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon Zombie 
 
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Jafar Panahi 
Country: Iran 
Runtime: 105 minutes 
Distributor: NEON 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Jafar Panahi 
 
CRIMSON GOLD 
Special Screening 
Director: Jafar Panahi 
Country: Iran 
Runtime: 95 minutes 
Distributor: KimStim 
Year: 2003 
Guests: Jafar Panahi 
 
BUGONIA 
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos 
Country: United Kingdom 
Runtime: 120 minutes 
Distributor: Focus Features 
Year: 2025 
 
- NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3 -
 
KILLING FAITH 
World Premiere 
Director: Ned Crowley 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 104 minutes 
Distributor: Shout! Studios 
Year: 2025 
Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil Crowley
 
MS. 45 
International Premiere - 4K Restoration 
Director: Abel Ferrara 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 80 minutes 
Distributor: Arrow Films 
Year: 1981 
 
IN A COLD VEIN 
International Premiere 
Director: Eric Owen 
Country: USA 
Runtime: 90 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Eric Owen 
 
HELLCAT 
Us Premiere 
Director: Brock Bodell 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 91 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock Bodell 
 
SUNDAY PRINT EDITION - JULIE PACINO 
DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB Special Screening 
Director: Stanley Kubrick 
Country: United Kingdom / United States 
Runtime: 95 minutes 
Distributor: Sony Repertory 
Year: 1964 
 
BULK 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Ben Wheatley 
Country: United Kingdom 
Runtime: 95 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests 
 
THE ICE TOWER 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović 
Country: France 
Runtime: 118 minutes 
Distributor: Yellow Veil Pictures 
Year: 2025 
 
BURY YOUR DEAD 
West Coast Premiere. Premiere 
Director: Marco Dutra 
Country: Brazil 
Runtime: 128 minutes 
Distributor: Dark Star Pictures 
Year: 2024 
 
THE PYTHON HUNT 
West Coast Premiere - Co-Presented with Killer Films 
Director: Xander Robin 
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes 
Distributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025 
 
US Premiere 
Director: Julie Pacino 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 92 minutes 
Distributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024 
Guests: Julie Pacino 
 
THE SERPENT’S SKIN 
LA Premiere 
Director: Alice Maio Mackay 
Country: Australia 
Runtime: 83 minutes 
Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025 
Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera Drew 
 
THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY 
World Premiere 
Director: Cristian Ponce 
Country: Argentina 
Runtime: 45 minutes 
Year: 2025 
 
NEW GROUP 
U.S. Premiere 
Director: Yuta Shimotsu 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 82 minutes 
Distributor: Shudder 
Year: 2025 
 
U.S. Premiere 
Director: William Bagley 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 78 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: William Bagley 
 
WILD STYLE 
West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration Director: Charlie Ahearn 
Country: USA 
Runtime: 82 minutes 
Year: 2025 
Guests: 
 
US Premiere 
Director: Mickey Reece 
Country: USA 
Runtime: 89 minutes 
Distributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025 
Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter Kuplowsky
 
West Coast Premiere 
Directors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. Hall 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 84 minutes 
Distributor: Magnet Releasing 
Year: 2025 
 
West Coast Premiere 
Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani 
Country: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France 
Runtime: 87 minutes 
Distributor: Shudder 
Year: 2025 
 
SILENT DEATH - TERROR VISION LOST & FOUND 
World Premiere - 4K Restoration 
Director: Vaughn Christion 
Country: USA 
Runtime: 71 minutes 
Distributor: Terror Vision Records & Video 
Year: 1981 
Guests: 
 
SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – FRANKENSTEIN - PRESENTED BY CODA Director: James Whale 
Country: United States 
Runtime: 71 minutes 
Distributor: Universal Pictures 
Year: 1931 
Guests: 
 
ANGEL'S EGG 
West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration 
Director: Mamoru Oshii 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 71 minutes 
Distributor: GKIDS 
Year: 1985 
 
100 METERS 
US Premiere 
Director: Kenji Iwaisawa 
Country: Japan 
Runtime: 102 minutes 
Distributor: GKIDS 
Year: 2025 
Guests: Kenji Iwaisawa 
 
LONE SAMURAI 
World Premiere 
Director: Josh C. Waller 
Country: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutes 
Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment 
Year: 2025 
Guests: 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Attend Beyond Fest: 
Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.
 
For the latest developments, visit the Beyond Fest official site www.beyondfest.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook & X. 
 
We are now accepting press credential applications for Beyond Fest 2025. To apply, please send your name and outlet as well as a letter of assignment from your editor or a business card to Katrina Wan at katrina@katrinawanpr.com for consideration. Please note all applications are subject to approval. 
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.