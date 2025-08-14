Hey Schenectady! Get Your Wuxia On with Subway Cinema's Taiwanese Retrospective

Starting today, for the next 10 days in Schenectady, Flying Sword Heroes: Gravity-Defying Tales from Taiwan will be dazzling upstate New York at the GE Theatre at Proctors. Our friends at Subway Cinema (NYAFF) are presenting digital restorations of classic and contemporary wuxia films from King Hu, Hou Hsiao-hsien, John Woo, Joseph Kuo, and more on the big screen -- where they were meant to be seen. Bonus: These screenings are 100% free.



If you are in the area, you should be running (or flying on wires) to the cinema.

Hou Hsiao-hsien's THE ASSASSIN (2015) 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 and Friday, Aug. 22 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 and Friday, Aug. 22



King Hu's A TOUCH OF ZEN (1971) 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24

King Hu's THE VALIANT ONES (1975) 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16

Joseph Kuo's THE SWORDSMAN OF ALL SWORDSMEN (1968) 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23

King Hu's DRAGON INN (1967) 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23

King Hu's THE FATE OF LEE KHAN (1973) 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17

John Woo's & Su Chao-bin's REIGN OF ASSASSINS (2010) 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 23 Larry Tu Chong-hsun's A CITY CALLED DRAGON (1970) 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19

Yang Shih-ching's THE GRAND PASSION (1970)



Ting Shan-hsi's THE GHOST HILL (1971) 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20



Subway Cinema is a New York-based not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to the exhibition and appreciation of Asian popular cinema and the preservation of America’s Asian film exhibition heritage since 1999. Today it’s run by three of its founders, Paul Kazee, Goran Topalovic, and Grady Hendrix.