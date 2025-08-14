Hey Schenectady! Get Your Wuxia On with Subway Cinema's Taiwanese Retrospective
Starting today, for the next 10 days in Schenectady, Flying Sword Heroes: Gravity-Defying Tales from Taiwan will be dazzling upstate New York at the GE Theatre at Proctors. Our friends at Subway Cinema (NYAFF) are presenting digital restorations of classic and contemporary wuxia films from King Hu, Hou Hsiao-hsien, John Woo, Joseph Kuo, and more on the big screen -- where they were meant to be seen. Bonus: These screenings are 100% free.
If you are in the area, you should be running (or flying on wires) to the cinema.
Subway Cinema is a New York-based not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to the exhibition and appreciation of Asian popular cinema and the preservation of America’s Asian film exhibition heritage since 1999. Today it’s run by three of its founders, Paul Kazee, Goran Topalovic, and Grady Hendrix.