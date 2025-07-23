THE UNDERTONE Official Trailer: Be Afraid of The Silence

Our friends at Black Fawn Films have sent along the official trailer and poster for Ian Tuason's debut feature film, the horror flick The Undertone.

The Undertone will have its world premiere at Fantasia this Sunday, July 27th. We will be catching the followup screening on the 29th because it is during the day and we can decompress that whole afternoon following the screening, in the daylight.

Slaterverse Pictures and Black Fawn Films have released the brand new trailer and theatrical poster for the highly anticipated horror film The Undertone. The film stars Nina Kiri (The Handmaid's Tale, Fingernails), Michèle Duquet (The Virgin Suicides, Goosebumps), and Kris Holden-Ried (Lost Girl, The Umbrella Academy) who has recently joined the cast. The trailer releases ahead of The Undertone’s sold-out World Premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival on July 27th in Montreal, Canada.

Produced by Dan Slater (Slaterverse) and Cody Calahan (Black Fawn Films), The Undertone follows the host of an 'all-things-creepy' podcast who moves into her dying mother's house to become her primary caregiver. When her podcast is sent 10 strange audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing paranormal noises, she realizes the woman’s story mirrors her own as each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape. The Undertone marks the feature film debut from writer/director Ian Tuason.

“I think what makes this movie powerful, beyond its elements of horror, is the deep and vulnerable place it came from,” explains star Nina Kiri. “It takes a lot of courage to write something based on a painful and terrifying experience. Ian’s openness, combined with the entire crew’s receptivity, created not only an amazing experience for me, but also an important and compelling story.”

“This film was born from the grief and love I carried for my mom in her final days,” explains Tuason. “To return home to Montreal where I was born and world premiere this film for Fantasia audiences - it feels like things have come full circle in the most magical way.”

The Undertone is produced by Dan Slater and Cody Calahan and is executive produced by Chad Archibald, Daril Fannin, Brit MacRae, Anthony Eu, Douglas Lee, Al Akdari, Charles Bern, Matthew Sterling, David Sproat and Ian Tuason. The production is a first-time collaboration between Black Fawn Films, Slaterverse, and Kino Studio.

Nina Kiri is repped by Play Management, Kris Holder-Ried by OAZ Management, and Michèle Duquet by The Characters Talent Agency.

World sales for The Undertone are being handled by Chad Archibald of Black Fawn Distribution.