TERRESTRIAL Official Teaser: Jermaine Fowler Stars in Sci-fi Thriller, Premieres at Fantasia This Weekend

“The film centers around four college friends reuniting in Los Angeles at the beautiful and incredibly expensive mansion belonging to Allen (Fowler). Allen, a writer working on his first book, paints his life as a beautiful masterpiece, but cracks in the story begin to form. The discrepancies in his story and suspicious happenings around the house cause Allen’s friends to question the stories he tells. As his story unravels, the three friends soon learn they are involved in something they never signed up for.”

“Terrestrial,” which is set to debut at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 20, is a twisty thriller that stars Jermaine Fowler (“Sorry to Bother You,” “Coming 2 America”), James Morosini (“It’s What’s Inside,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Pauline Chalamet (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “The King of Staten Island”), Edy Modica (“Jury Duty,” “Shrinking”), Rob Yang (“Succession,” “The Menu”) and Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso,” “Elio”).