THE UNDERTONE: First Look at Canadian Horror, Premieres at Fantasia This Month!
We have our first look at an upcoming Canadian horror flick called The Undertone, which will have its World Premiere at Fantasia later this month. We received five brand new pictures, increasing with intensity and horror as you look through them. What the hell is going on in that last image in the gallery below? That is why your parents warned you not to sit too close to the screen!
The Undertone is the feature film debut from Montreal-born writer and director Ian Tuason and was co-produced by our friends at Black Fawn Films (It Feeds) and Slaterverse Pictures. The Undertone stars Nina Kiri, Michèle Duquet, and Kris Holden-Ried.
The host of an 'all-things-creepy' podcast moves into her mother's house and begins to receive anonymous recordings of a couple spiraling into madness. As she plays them, she realizes the woman’s story is a mirror of her own and each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape.
We first heard of The Undertone earlier this year when we were at a private screening of Black Fawn's It Feeds. Chatting with its director Chad Archibald he was telling us about this one, that it was something special. We could tell he wasn't blowing wind up our skirts, the weather that time of year was too cold for skirts.
But seriously, he was very excited about getting The Undertone out there to the masses - touting Tuason's use of the soundscape to provoke fear out of the viewer. As if these images were not enough our ears are going to be creeped out as well? Dangit.
Terrifying First Look at “The Undertone.” Unsettling horror from Slaterverse &Black Fawn to have its World Premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival.Slaterverse Pictures and Black Fawn Films have released the first look and 5 stills from their highly anticipated horror film The Undertone. The film stars Nina Kiri (The Handmaid's Tale, Fingernails), Michèle Duquet (The Virgin Suicides, Goosebumps), and Kris Holden-Ried (Lost Girl, The Umbrella Academy) who has recently joined the cast. The first look at the film accompanies the announcement that The Undertone will have its World Premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 27th in Montreal, Canada.Produced by Dan Slater (Slaterverse) and Cody Calahan (Black Fawn Films), The Undertone follows the host of an 'all-things-creepy' podcast who moves into her dying mother's house to become her primary caregiver. When her podcast is sent 10 strange audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing paranormal noises, she realizes the woman’s story is a mirror of her own while each new recording scratches at her sanity and draws her into a fate she cannot escape.The Undertone marks the feature film debut from writer/director Ian Tuason. “Having been born in Montreal and having showcased my VR horror short at Fantasia in 2016, premiering my first feature here feels like the perfect homecoming,” says Tuason. “I can’t wait to scare the hell out of the best horror audience I’ve ever seen.”At this year’s Cannes Marché du Film, it was announced that global sales for The Undertone will be handled by the newly launched world sales division of Black Fawn Distribution, led by the film’s executive producer Chad Archibald (Black Fawn Films / Black Fawn Distribution).“The Undertone taps into something hauntingly primal. It’s eerie, deeply personal, and truly unshakable,” states Archibald. “As Black Fawn Distribution continues to grow, our goal is to back filmmakers with clear, uncompromising visions. The Undertone delivers on every level and we’re proud to be presenting Ian’s impressive feature film debut at Fantasia and to the global market.”The Undertone is produced by Dan Slater and Cody Calahan and is executive produced by Chad Archibald, Daril Fannin, Brit MacRae, Anthony Eu, Douglas Lee, Al Akdari, Charles Bern, Matthew Sterling, David Sproat and Ian Tuason. The production is a first-time collaboration between Black Fawn Films, Slaterverse, and Kino Studio.Nina Kiri is repped by Play Management, Kris Holder-Ried by OAZ Management, and Michèle Duquet by The Characters Talent Agency.
