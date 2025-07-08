THE UNDERTONE: First Look at Canadian Horror, Premieres at Fantasia This Month!

We have our first look at an upcoming Canadian horror flick called The Undertone, which will have its World Premiere at Fantasia later this month. We received five brand new pictures, increasing with intensity and horror as you look through them. What the hell is going on in that last image in the gallery below? That is why your parents warned you not to sit too close to the screen!

The Undertone is the feature film debut from Montreal-born writer and director Ian Tuason and was co-produced by our friends at Black Fawn Films (It Feeds) and Slaterverse Pictures. The Undertone stars Nina Kiri, Michèle Duquet, and Kris Holden-Ried.

The host of an 'all-things-creepy' podcast moves into her mother's house and begins to receive anonymous recordings of a couple spiraling into madness. As she plays them, she realizes the woman’s story is a mirror of her own and each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape.

We first heard of The Undertone earlier this year when we were at a private screening of Black Fawn's It Feeds. Chatting with its director Chad Archibald he was telling us about this one, that it was something special. We could tell he wasn't blowing wind up our skirts, the weather that time of year was too cold for skirts.

But seriously, he was very excited about getting The Undertone out there to the masses - touting Tuason's use of the soundscape to provoke fear out of the viewer. As if these images were not enough our ears are going to be creeped out as well? Dangit.