THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Review: Marvel's First Family Finally Gets The Big-Screen Treatment It Deserves

Only seven months after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human being to orbit the earth in 1961, transforming the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union from the Space Age into the Space Race (Destination: Moon), Marvel Comics's editor-in-chief/writer Stan Lee and artist Jack “King” Kirby introduced a brand-new superhero team, the Fantastic Four -- Reed Richards, a genius-level scientist and serial inventor, Sue Storm, Richard’s soon-to-be wife and equal in practically every respect, Johnny Storm, Sue’s naturally gifted, quick-tempered brother, and Ben Grimm, Reed’s rock-steady best friend and from all in-comic accounts, an ace-level airplane/space jet pilot -- to comic-book audiences.

Soon dubbed Marvel’s "First Family" by the super-team's fanbase, the Fantastic Four reflected the hope, optimism, and positivity of early 60s America. (More myth than reality, but one Lee and Kirby earnestly embraced in the superhero comics they created together.) T

hey were the science-heroes-turned-superheroes comic-book readers didn’t realize they needed or wanted. Once in two-dimensional, comic-book form, however, the Fantastic Four became the cornerstone of Marvel Comics’s science- and magic-powered superheroes, eventually surpassing their older, more established counterparts across town at DC Comics.

Despite the new super-team’s popularity among Silver Age fans and a rapidly expanding stable of superheroes ripe for merchandising, branding, and non-comic-book media, the Fantastic Four’s multiple big-screen appearances, specifically Roger Corman’s 1994 unreleased effort, solely produced to hold onto the characters's expiring film rights, middling mid-oughts series (2005 and 2007) that ended abruptly, and the misguided 2015 one-and-down franchise-ender, it appeared Marvel’s First Family was doomed to remain unrealized except as a Platonic ideal.

Until now, that is. Thanks to uber-producer Kevin Feige, director Matt Shakman (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, WandaVision, The Great), and a four-deep screenwriting team (Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer), plus theme park attraction-ready, retro-futuristic world-building courtesy of production designer Kasra Farahani, Alexandra Payne’s bright, pop-flavored costumes, and composer Michael Giacchino’s properly bombastic score, The Fantastic Four: First Steps unequivocally lives up to the “fantastic” in the title and practically every superlative that can — and should — be mentioned in the same breath.

Like James Gunn’s weeks-old Superman reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps thankfully sets aside the super-team’s oft-told origin story and their subsequent adjustment to their new superpowers, instead opening four years after Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny (Joseph Quinn), and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) returned from outer space transformed by cosmic rays into Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing have been saving the world from a variety of threats, including the global kind. Introduced in the opening moments of The Fantastic Four: First Steps via an Ed Sullivan-inspired linear TV show hosted by Ted Gilbert (Mark Gatiss), the Fantastic Four, celebrities constantly in the public eye sans otherwise obligatory secret identities, exemplify resource-rich superheroes in their purest, ideal form at their benevolent best: Not only keeping their version of Earth (828, not the 616 prime universe) safe from supervillains, but also using their diplomatic skills to establish global peace and their scientific talents to make the world a better place overall.

Shakman leans heavily on Farahani’s production design to inform utopian world-building from the sleekly designed Baxter Building where the Fantastic Four live and work, to a familiar 60s-era Times Square updated to include flying cars, including the Fantastic Four’s Fantasticar, all, of course, in various shades of the Four’s favorite color, blue, tech advanced from 60s-era analogues, and everything in between.

Despite the Fantastic Four’s reputation as a sometimes squabbling, sometimes dysfunctional family, there’s little of that here. Instead, there’s healthy disagreement, usually resolved through the equivalent of talk therapy, before tackling the next personal or professional problem. All of which stops working the moment Shall-Ball (Julie Garner) appears in the skies over Times Square, heralding doom and destruction when Galactus (Ralph Ineson), an insatiably hungry, god-like being billions of years old reaches Earth in several weeks.

Pitting the Fantastic Four versus inarguably their biggest (size-wise) comic-book foe in Galactus proves, like the decision to set their first entry in the MCU in a utopian 60s-era alternate universe, a brilliant narrative move by Marvel’s Powers-That-Be and not just because of the world-level stakes. Shakman and his screenwriting team still deliver on an effects-heavy punch-em-up in the finale typical of MCU fare, emphasizing teamwork, logic/reasoning, and science, while also thoughtfully exploring an ethical, moral, and political conundrum that turns on sacrificing one life to save the world and its inhabitants.

While it might have taken five films, four decades, and three reboots (the last thanks Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox six years ago), to finally give Marvel’s First Family the big-screen treatment they’ve long deserved, lifelong and casual comic-book fans alike should be happy, possibly even ecstatic, at The Fantastic Four: First Steps refreshingly irony-free blend of superheroes, epic-scaled world-building, and stakes-heavy comic-book action.