THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Trailer: Marvel's First Superhero Team is Back in Retro-Action This Summer

The first trailer for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released this morning. Due for release this Summer this is our first look at the latest stab at depicting the first superhero team created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. After five films and some misfires will this be the Fantastic Four movie that Marvel fans have been aching for? Have they been aching for one? I haven't been keeping track.

Maybe it's because we haven't be squashed under a deluge of Marvel films of late. Perhaps it is the retro-futuristic setting - down to the press release that was sent out this morning (see the gallery) - a look that I've personally always been a big fan of from a design and asthetic perspective. These two things came immediately to mind when this arrived this morning, which has in kind created a mild excitement in me to check this one out this Summer.

The first trailer gives us a good look at Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing in their powers modes. We don't get to see Mister Fantastic in action yet. We also catch a couple glimpses of Galactus but not Jennifer Garner as their herald, Silver Surfer.

More will come as this is just one of the first clicks among the cogs in the promotional machinary.