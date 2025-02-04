THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Trailer: Marvel's First Superhero Team is Back in Retro-Action This Summer
The first trailer for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released this morning. Due for release this Summer this is our first look at the latest stab at depicting the first superhero team created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. After five films and some misfires will this be the Fantastic Four movie that Marvel fans have been aching for? Have they been aching for one? I haven't been keeping track.
Maybe it's because we haven't be squashed under a deluge of Marvel films of late. Perhaps it is the retro-futuristic setting - down to the press release that was sent out this morning (see the gallery) - a look that I've personally always been a big fan of from a design and asthetic perspective. These two things came immediately to mind when this arrived this morning, which has in kind created a mild excitement in me to check this one out this Summer.
The first trailer gives us a good look at Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing in their powers modes. We don't get to see Mister Fantastic in action yet. We also catch a couple glimpses of Galactus but not Jennifer Garner as their herald, Silver Surfer.
More will come as this is just one of the first clicks among the cogs in the promotional machinary.
NEWSU.S. SPACE & ROCKET CENTERHuntsville, AlabamaFOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, FEB. 4, 2025RELEASE NO: 0004'THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' INAUGURAL TRAILER & POSTERLAUNCHED THIS MORNING BY MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY STARS PEDRO PASCAL, VANESSA KIRBY, JOSEPH QUINN & EBON MOSS-BA CHRACHMarvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" -in theatres July 25, 2025-invited a live audience and key cast members to U.S. Space & Rocket Center, HOME of Space Camp®, in Huntsville, Alabama, to officially launch the film's inaugural trailer. Fans from around the world tuned in via a Marvel livestream to catch the big debut in real time with the Saturn 5 rocket serving as the backdrop.Cast members starring as Marvel's First Family-Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn & Ebon Moss-Bachrach-commandeered the countdown and launch surrounded by fans outside the National Geographic Theater. Angelique Roche hosted the event that included a Q&A with the stars.Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retrofuturistic world, Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" introduces Marvel's First Family-Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) . And if Galactus'plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Jjohn Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis.
