John Carpenter's STARMAN Returns to Earth on 4K UHD

People like to debate which filmmakers have had the longest run of consecutive bangers, and while various names are tossed about, the correct answer is always John Carpenter.

The master had a ten-film run of cinematic brilliance from 1976's Assault on Precinct 13 to 1988's They Live. Ten theatrically released films in a row that are absolute, unforgettable gems.

Siting roughly in the middle of the group is Carpenter's most emotionally affecting film, 1984's Starman. Karen Allen plays a recently widowed woman stuck in grief, but her world changes again when an alien presence arrives and takes on the physical form of her deceased husband (Jeff Bridges). It's a meet-cute, of sorts, as she learns how to handle her loss while he learns about humankind, but their time together is cut short as government agents close in on the alien "invader."

So yes, Starman is like a sexier E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, but it's also its own thing, pairing drama and wonder into something very special. The rare entry in Carpenter's filmography that he didn't score himself, the movie still delivers on that front thanks to memorable work by Jack Nitzsche. The emotion's already there, thanks to both the script and the two lead performances, but the music just elevates everything that much more.

Sony previously released the film in 4K as part of their Columbia Classics Volume 4 collection, but this standalone release should be welcome news to anyone who didn't want to shell out the big bucks for that whole set. Unsurprisingly, given Sony's 4K track record so far, Starman looks stunning with this 4K upgrade. Color and detail pop even as the film embraces nighttime darkness, and it succeeds at creating an even warmer watch. The film's extras, all available on the included Blu-ray, include a trailer, still gallery, music video, and the following previously available supplements.

- Commentary with John Carpenter and Jeff Bridges

- Deleted scenes

- Behind the scenes featurettes

- They Came from Hollywood! - Interviews with Carpenter, Bridges, Charles Martin Smith, and Sandy King-Carpenter

While most period films tend to aim for historical accuracy to some degree, others throw those concerns out the window and sim simply to entertain. Brian Helgeland's A Knight's Tale belongs in the latter camp, and while its anachronistic score and atypical dialogue might turn some viewers off, it's honestly their loss.

William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) is a mere apprentice, but when the opportunity arises, he leaps atop a knight's horse and pretends to be what he isn't. He would have gotten away with it if it weren't for two things -- William's actually quite good at knightly jousting, and he's fallen head over heels for a noblewoman named Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon). Cue the class outrage and romantic sparring!

A Knight's Tale threw some audiences for a loop when it hit screens back in 2001, as Helgeland accompanies a major competition with Queen's "We Will Rock You" -- a song that the crowd joins in on. This ain't your grandpa's knight and maiden tale! The romance elements work well thanks to the charismatic pairing of Ledger and Sossamon, and the film finds humor through a handful of sidekicks, including Alan Tudyk and Paul Bettany. Add in some genuine thrills and a bad guy you love to hate (Rufus Sewell), and you have a movie that's unafraid to simply be fun.

As with Carpenter's film above, Sony's new 4K UHD of A Knight's Tale showcases a fantastic upgrade from previous releases. Action beats shine with detail as wooden weaponry splinters into fragments on impact, colors hold the eye as noble costumes pop amid the peasant drabness, and the new Dolby Atmos mix brings all of it to cracking life. The extras are mostly carried over from earlier releases, and they include trailers, a music video, and the following.

- Two cuts of the film, theatrical and extended, both remastered in 4K

- Commentary with Brian Helgeland and Paul Bettany

- *NEW* Deleted scenes

- Gag reel

- Behind the scenes featurettes

Donnie Yen's directorial work shows two distinct phases -- his 90s films like Legend of the Wolf and Ballistic Kiss are energetic, erratic, stylish (for better and worse) films, while his two efforts this decade reveal a calmer grip on tone and momentum that knows when to explode with action and violence. If 2023's Sakra showed Yen had matured as a filmmaker, then The Prosecutor confirms that with a thrilling modern action film.

Yen stars as Fok, a detective whose methods get results but also leave defendants with plenty to complain about, so he decides to pull a Dick Wolf and jump into the courtroom as a prosecutor. He's a bit dicey out of the box, but his morals and ethics lead him to discover a case where the law failed a young man -- so he steps in with his newfound law skills and his hard-hitting fists (and feet).

The Prosecutor isn't here to break any molds, and it's expectedly high on moralistic chatter, but Yen remains a charismatic performer still capable of unleashing some wicked moves. Sure, he has a stunt performer filling in for some of the action, but it's mostly flawless, and honestly? At 61, his body deserves a break. It doesn't hurt the film's action sequences, which still deliver the goods, and Yen is doing enough of his own work to confirm that he can still kick all of our collective asses any day of the week.

Well Go USA's new release is available in 4K UHD or Blu-ray -- there's no two-disc option, so know what you're getting -- and more than delivers on the visual front. It is light on extras, as in there are none, but we do get an English dubbed version of the film for those of you who can't read.

Well Go USA's other action release in the 4K UHD format may not carry the same name recognition, but 11 Rebels is still well worth the time of action fans -- especially those of us who enjoy bloody swordplay.

Japan is at war with itself, and when rebel forces threaten a local government's controlled territory, the latter decides to recruit some unlikely defenders. They pull a bunch of prisoners from death row and promise them pardons if they help defend a strategically important fortress. That promise is tenuous at best, but there's good and bad in these prisoners, and they're in for a true test of both their character and their fighting skills.

Kazuya Shiraishi's 11 Rebels will feel arguably a bit long for some at 155-minutes, but the film makes good use of its time in fleshing out these characters. We spend more time with them then most action films allow, and it gives the film a grander, deeper feel before the third-act kicks in and these people we've come to know start dying. The fights themselves are all well-choreographed and shot, offering plenty here to thrill genre fans.

The film is available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray as separate releases -- it's really the one area where Well Go USA could improve, as having both discs in the same release is always preferred. The film, and the 4K UHD, look terrific with strong details and color.

Jason Statham has been a presence in action cinema for years now, but one of his biggest hits was 2024's ridiculous and thrilling The Beekeeper. He reunited with the film's director, David Ayer, for this year's A Working Man, but while the setup is solid, the film itself underwhelms.

Levon (Statham) spent much of life doing violent deeds for Uncle Sam, but he's long-since retired to a peaceful life working in construction. He's forced to dust off his old skills, though, when his boss' daughter is abducted.

See? Simple, effective setup that's ultimately a riff on Taken and a dozen other films, but it just doesn't work this time around. The action beats are far from memorable, there's a distinct lack of fun to be found, and by the time it ends you're left feeling... nothing. It's a whiff, is what I'm saying, so here's hoping Statham and Ayer's next reunion brings back the buzzy thrills of The Beekeeper.

The disc -- 4K UHD and Blu-ray available separately -- looks good and as sharp as you'd expect a new movie to look. There are no extras on the release.

It's always nice to go out on a positive, so we're ending this 4K UHD roundup with the new 50th anniversary release of Steven Spielberg's Jaws. It's the simple story of three men and a shark brought together by circumstance, fate, and water fun.

You already know the plot of Jaws -- and the movie still rips -- so I'll just jump right to the disc specifics. The new release features several older extras from past releases (both older Blu-rays and previous UHDs) including making of documentaries, featurettes, and deleted scenes.

If you already own the film on 4K, you'll find the same terrific-looking remaster here. If you don't though, this release adds a brand new extra in "Jaws @ 50," an engaging look back at the fifty-year-old masterpiece with Spielberg, other filmmakers influenced and awed by the film, scientists, and more.



Starman Director(s) John Carpenter Writer(s) Bruce A. Evans

Raynold Gideon Cast Jeff Bridges

Karen Allen

Charles Martin Smith

A Knight's Tale Director(s) Brian Helgeland Writer(s) Brian Helgeland Cast Heath Ledger

Mark Addy

Rufus Sewell

The Prosecutor Director(s) Donnie Yen Writer(s) Pak Wai Lam

Edmond Wong Cast Donnie Yen

Julian Cheung

Francis Ng

11 Rebels Director(s) Kazuya Shiraishi Writer(s) Jun'ya Ikegami

Kazuo Kasahara Cast Takayuki Yamada

Taiga Nakano

Riho Sayashi

A Working Man Director(s) David Ayer Writer(s) Chuck Dixon

Sylvester Stallone

David Ayer Cast Jason Statham

Jason Flemyng

Merab Ninidze