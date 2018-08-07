Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Shark Movie (Not JAWS)?

This week sees Jon Turteltaub'schomp its way into cinemas worldwide, and if the trailers do not lie it might give us a fun ride. At the very least it looks decently made, which is not what you can say about the dozens of low budget shark-horror films which have been flooding the direct-to-video-market lately.It's been 43 years since Steven Spielberg's excellentbecame a blockbuster; rumor has it it's the film which introduced that term into film marketing jargon, even. That it would spawn a host of inferior copies should not be a surprise.What IS a surprise, is how much of a joke shark films tend to be these days. Granted, the officialsequels contained some jaw-droppingly awful garbage already (thoughstill jogs a few fond memories), but whoa... the current crop all copy each other, and try to smother their budgetary restraints through sheer outrageousness.stands out for at least taking itself half-seriously.Mind you, I know people who love all the bad shark films, who even hold shark-evenings whenever a new one appears. And, well, there's nothing wrong with having a good laugh, right?So my question of the week is: what is your favorite shark film which isn't? Was it proper scary, or a spoof? Was it about a shark, a half-shark, a supernatural shark, or a shark with too many bodyparts?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!