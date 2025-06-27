Friday One Sheet: RELAY

With some retro 1980s styling, and featuring analog technology as the off-centre focal point, the poster for David MacKenzie's tradecraft-laden whistle-blowing corporate thriller, Relay, displays like a nod to the paranoid thrillers of the 1970s, and a print advertisement for a Commodore 64 game.



Sporting a peach & pewter colour palette, Polaroid picture format, and the technology connecting lines from "Go Ahead" which is less of a tagline, and more of a mission statement, which occurs in the film like a mantra, to the touch-type relay machine of the title.



Design house B O N D have created a nice throwback (notice the tiny, nearly unreadable credit block down in the lower right corner) for a thriller that feels both modern and vintage at the same time; particularly the title graphics in the lower left.

For more of this retro vibe, I have linked the typographic and cryptic teaser trailer down below.