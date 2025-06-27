Tribeca Coverage Indie Interviews Trailers Action Movies Dramas

Friday One Sheet: RELAY

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: RELAY

With some retro 1980s styling, and featuring analog technology as the off-centre focal point, the poster for David MacKenzie's tradecraft-laden whistle-blowing corporate thriller, Relay, displays like a nod to the paranoid thrillers of the 1970s, and a print advertisement for a Commodore 64 game.

Sporting a peach & pewter colour palette, Polaroid picture format, and the technology connecting lines from "Go Ahead" which is less of a tagline, and more of a mission statement, which occurs in the film like a mantra, to the touch-type relay machine of the title.

Design house B O N D have created a nice throwback (notice the tiny, nearly unreadable credit block down in the lower right corner) for a thriller that feels both modern and vintage at the same time; particularly the title graphics in the lower left.

FridayOneSheet-RELAY.jpg

For more of this retro vibe, I have linked the typographic and cryptic teaser trailer down below.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
BONDCorporateDavid MackenzieDeafEspionageFriday One SheetGo AheadKey ArtLily JamesNew JerseyNew YorkPosterRelayRiz AhmedSam WorthingtonSpyTeaser TrailerTradecraft

More about Relay

More about Friday One Sheet

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.