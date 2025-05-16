Friday One Sheet: GOODBYE, FAREWELL

Cannes Coverage Hollywood Features Trailers Anime Weird News

With its lush-urban greens and reds, and neon fonts, Evan Wijaya's key art design for Indonesian romantic drama Goodbye, Farewell (Sampai Jumpa, Selamat Tinggal) cannot help but evoke the 1990s cinematography work of Christopher Doyle (Chungking Express, Happy Together).

The quiet ennui and clutter, the lone illumination source, all do all there needs be done to give you the mood and the tone of Adriyanto Dewo's award winning film.  

There is no credit block here, perhaps from it saying "Coming Soon" and being a teaser poster, but more likely, because, well, 2025.

This alternate poster is in the same vein and also excellent.  

