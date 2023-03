Pretty Packaging: The SHAWSCOPE VOLUME 2 Boxset Kicks Shins Again!

Here is the outer box: a nicely shimmering cassette (but in red this time). Inside are a big disc-holder and the book. The contents taken out of the cassette. The contents opened up. That disc-holder is really pretty. Each double-page in the holder holds a Blu-ray and a short description of the films on them. All discs shown. They contain:

Disc 1: The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

Disc 2: Return to the 36th Chamber and Disciples of the 36th Chamber

Disc 3: Mad Monkey Kung Fu and Five Superfighters

Disc 4: Invincible Shaolin and The Kid with the Golden Arm

Disc 5: Magnificent Ruffians and Ten Tigers of Kwangtung

Disc 6: My Young Auntie

Disc 7: Mercenaries from Hong Kong and The Boxer's Omen

Disc 8: Martial Arts of Shaolin and The Bare-footed Kid Discs 9 and 10 are soundtrack CDs. The book is about 60 pages. In it you get information about all films, lots of pictures, background information about the actors and indeed the studio. Splendid! The back of the disc-holder. The (back)end of this release. A fine set indeed. Any bets on whether Volume Three will be green or yellow?

In my 2022 overview article I mentioned that Arrow had released two awesome Shaw Brothers Blu-ray boxsets. I also said that as I had given the first one a "Pretty Packaging" article , the second one would get one as well, soon. Ehm...Well, a promise is a promise so here we go! The two sets are very similar so I can almost copy the same text word by word. Ah, Shaw Brothers... In the 1970s, 80s and 90s the company was a veritable fount of genre films. From martial arts to creature features to crazy horror to sexy exploitation, the studio from China delivered, and in the hundreds of released films during that time, there was everything, from trash to gems.This second set contains twelve films from the 1980s, many of which are martial arts classics and a few bullet ballets. A big surprise and drawing point here is the inclusion of, a bonkers horror title which was extremely hard to get on DVD or Blu-ray after having been out-of-print for ages. And like Volume One, this box also contains a pretty nifty book, and two soundtrack CDs.This release looks as pretty in red as the other one looked in blue, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.