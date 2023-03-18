Pretty Packaging: The SHAWSCOPE VOLUME 2 Boxset Kicks Shins Again!

All discs shown. They contain:

Disc 1: The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

Disc 2: Return to the 36th Chamber and Disciples of the 36th Chamber

Disc 3: Mad Monkey Kung Fu and Five Superfighters

Disc 4: Invincible Shaolin and The Kid with the Golden Arm

Disc 5: Magnificent Ruffians and Ten Tigers of Kwangtung

Disc 6: My Young Auntie

Disc 7: Mercenaries from Hong Kong and The Boxer's Omen

Disc 8: Martial Arts of Shaolin and The Bare-footed Kid

Discs 9 and 10 are soundtrack CDs.