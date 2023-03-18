Pretty Packaging: The SHAWSCOPE VOLUME 2 Boxset Kicks Shins Again!
In my 2022 overview article I mentioned that Arrow had released two awesome Shaw Brothers Blu-ray boxsets. I also said that as I had given the first one a "Pretty Packaging" article, the second one would get one as well, soon. Ehm...
Well, a promise is a promise so here we go! The two sets are very similar so I can almost copy the same text word by word. Ah, Shaw Brothers... In the 1970s, 80s and 90s the company was a veritable fount of genre films. From martial arts to creature features to crazy horror to sexy exploitation, the studio from China delivered, and in the hundreds of released films during that time, there was everything, from trash to gems.
This second set contains twelve films from the 1980s, many of which are martial arts classics and a few bullet ballets. A big surprise and drawing point here is the inclusion of The Boxer's Omen, a bonkers horror title which was extremely hard to get on DVD or Blu-ray after having been out-of-print for ages. And like Volume One, this box also contains a pretty nifty book, and two soundtrack CDs.
This release looks as pretty in red as the other one looked in blue, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Well, a promise is a promise so here we go! The two sets are very similar so I can almost copy the same text word by word. Ah, Shaw Brothers... In the 1970s, 80s and 90s the company was a veritable fount of genre films. From martial arts to creature features to crazy horror to sexy exploitation, the studio from China delivered, and in the hundreds of released films during that time, there was everything, from trash to gems.
This second set contains twelve films from the 1980s, many of which are martial arts classics and a few bullet ballets. A big surprise and drawing point here is the inclusion of The Boxer's Omen, a bonkers horror title which was extremely hard to get on DVD or Blu-ray after having been out-of-print for ages. And like Volume One, this box also contains a pretty nifty book, and two soundtrack CDs.
This release looks as pretty in red as the other one looked in blue, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.