Criterion in June 2025: SORCERER, THE WIZ, BRAZIL, More

Just when I thought I was out (of money), Criterion pulled me back in (with their June 2025 release slate). How about William Friedkin's awesome Sorcerer for starters?

Plus Terry Gilliam's great Brazil. Plus Paul Schrader's Mishima.

Plus four more movies that I have yet to memorize: Sidney Lumet's The Wiz, Charlotte Zwerin's Thelonius Monk Straight, No Chase, Mitchell Leisen's Midnight, and François Girard's Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould.

Pardon me while I drop this mic. Hasten thee to the official Criterion site to deplete all your funds on future physical media.