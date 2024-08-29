THE SHADOW STRAYS Official Teaser: Tjahjanto's Next Action Epic Coming in October

13 (Aurora Ribero), an assassin determined to save a child from a crime syndicate, even if it means going against her own mentor and the organization who hires her.

Timo Tjahjanto continues his tear across the action cinema landscape with their new film, The Shadow Strays. Host streamer Netflix released the official teaser at the end of the day yesterday. You better go down below and check it out.

Looking like it occupies the same headspace as The Night Comes For Us the teaser promises more swords and knives than guns, but we expect that to change. It already has its shares of neat character designs, grimy locations and warm washes of neon. Everything looks on brand here and we cannot wait to see it.

The Shadow Strays starts streaming only on Netflix on October 17th. The action epic will have its world premiere here in Toronto at TIFF. I'd hoped to get a ticket for the matinee screening the following day, but the price of tickets before add-ons is monstorous in times like these. I can wait a few weeks.

I think I can wait.