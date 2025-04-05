TRON: ARES Official Trailer: Worlds Will Collide in Sci-fi Sequel

Disney has released the official trailer for TRON: Ares, the third film in the sci-fi series that started a whopping forty-three years ago.

No, YOU'RE old!

Well, it was just a matter of time. The end of the first sequel in 2010, TRON:Legacy, opened up the idea that someone from The Grid could cross over into real world. As we have become more and more immersed in the digital world since that time even we are likely more open than ever to the idea that the digital world can cross over.

So in this sequel 'they' have figured out over in The Grid how to cross over to our side and the results are explosive. We appreciate the slice and dice opening to the trailer. The Recognizer is extremely large against the cityscape as well. Is it bigger than before? Looks like it.

Then we have a first look at Jared Leto, as the title character, the Program, Ares. It is all capped off by director Joachim Rønning who has thrown in a 360 Hero Shot for good measure.