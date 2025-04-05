TRON: ARES Official Trailer: Worlds Will Collide in Sci-fi Sequel
Disney has released the official trailer for TRON: Ares, the third film in the sci-fi series that started a whopping forty-three years ago.
No, YOU'RE old!
Well, it was just a matter of time. The end of the first sequel in 2010, TRON:Legacy, opened up the idea that someone from The Grid could cross over into real world. As we have become more and more immersed in the digital world since that time even we are likely more open than ever to the idea that the digital world can cross over.
So in this sequel 'they' have figured out over in The Grid how to cross over to our side and the results are explosive. We appreciate the slice and dice opening to the trailer. The Recognizer is extremely large against the cityscape as well. Is it bigger than before? Looks like it.
Then we have a first look at Jared Leto, as the title character, the Program, Ares. It is all capped off by director Joachim Rønning who has thrown in a 360 Hero Shot for good measure.
Today, Disney released the first trailer and poster for Disney’s “TRON: Ares,” the highly anticipated third installment in the groundbreaking “TRON” franchise. “TRON: Ares” is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film, “TRON” and the 2010 sequel, “TRON: Legacy.”“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.Disney’s “TRON: Ares” releases in theatres on October 10, 2025.
