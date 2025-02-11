Sundance 2025 Review: THE UGLY STEPSISTER, Grim, Grotesque, Gory Take on Grimm's Folktale

There’s a startlingly disturbing moment in Norwegian filmmaker Emilie Blichfeldt’s brilliantly inverted fairy/folk tale, The Ugly Stepsister (orig. Den stygge stesøsteren), where the unfortunate title character, Elvira (Lea Myren), the dutiful daughter of a penniless social climber, undergoes an 18th century version of a rhinoplasty (nasal reconstruction) without an anesthetic of any kind.

As the aptly named Dr. Esthétique (Adam Lundgren), a sadistic surgeon, takes hammer and wedge to Elvira’s presumably imperfect nose, each tap echoes loudly on the soundtrack, followed by Elvira’s sharp cry of physical pain, emotional agony, and mental anguish. Following the familiar parameters of narrative cinema, the audience and Elvira, however briefly, are united in her tortured experience.

Facing her mother Rebekka's (Ane Dahl Torp) impossible expectations, Elvira will go to any lengths humanly possible (and beyond) to beautify herself to society’s highest standards, win over a wealthy, if undeserving, prince, Julian (Isac Calmroth), and save her family from poverty. Elvira’s regimen includes not just the 18th-century version of cosmetic surgery, but mandatory attendance at a finishing school (movement, dance, and so forth), relentless critiques of her body, unconventional dieting, and hair, makeup, and costume stylist, all to transform herself into the ideal (i.e., male-patriarchal) version of a desirable woman.

When we first meet Elvira, however, she’s a shy, awkward young woman, naively curious, eager to ingratiate herself with her new stepsister, Agnes (Thea Sofie Loch Næss), the sole daughter of a landed aristocrat. (Agnes serves as this version’s Cinderella character, though she’s far less kind, thoughtful, or generous than in other iterations.)

That semi-happy moment lasts just long enough for Elvira, her biological sister, Alma (Flo Fagerli), seen as even less of a marriage prospect for her gender-bending ways than Elvira, and Agnes to become stepsiblings. Agnes and her aged father live in a palatial estate surrounded by major acreage and presumably, the material wealth to support their lavish, extravagant lifestyle. They don’t. It’s all pretense and pretension.

Soon step-orphaned by an ill-timed myocardial infarction, Elvira and Alma learn everything about their future was a lie: their new, recently dead stepfather owes more than he owns. Creditors arrive almost immediately to pick the metaphorical carcass clean and Elvira’s mother, desperate herself for the wealth, power, and privilege she expected and assumed was her due, presses Elvira into the painful beautification process (e.g., nose and teeth the first time, ocular alterations the next, unconventional dieting techniques the third) that will transform her from the “ugly stepsister” of the title to the Platonic ideal of (white female) physical perfection.

Laced with a wickedly dark, cringe-inducing sense of humor, less at Elvira’s expense than the mendacious, avaricious, cruel social climbers who surround her, The Ugly Stepsister cleverly upends, subverts, and ultimately inverts the familiar Brothers Grimm folktale on which it’s based, turning said folktale into one part critique, one part satire of impossible beauty standards and more importantly, the patriarchal system which depends on the maintenance of those standards for control, pitting women against each other and weakening their individual and collective defenses.

Reminiscent of Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) and her Oscar-nominated horror satire, The Substance, The Ugly Stepsister leans hard, possibly too hard for the easily revolted or repulsed, into Cronenbergian body horror. By turns gross, grotesque, and utterly disgusting, The Ugly Stepsister certainly makes (and leaves) a long-lasting, possibly permanent impression, the work of a bold, fearless filmmaker, willing to explore the darkest, grimmest, and goriest aspects of physical beauty, what it means, how it’s for, and how it’s weaponized against women. Whatever Blichfeldt writes and directs next belongs at or near the top of any must-see list.