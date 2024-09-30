NOSFERATU Trailer: We are, Apparently, Succumbing to the Darkness

While there are no end of variations on the vampire story, and indeed we've been able to dive into the lore of this particular monster and its incarntions across a multitude of cultures, there is something about the image of Dracula as Nosferatu that has haunts western culture. A counterpart to the more suave image presented by Bela Legosi in the Hollywood 1930s version of the Bram Stoker novel, F.W Murnau's more austere and forlorn vampire is arguably more terrifying in its sinister melancholia. As such, it's not surprising that Robert Eggers (The VVitch, The Lighthouse) would lean more towards this version in his upcoming adaptation, for which there is now an official trailer.

The trailer gives more an impression of the tone of the film, and the actors involved, than how the story will unfold - if it's more an update of the Murnau version, or if it steps closer to the original Stoker text. With its cast of Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson, to name-drop several actors, this might be all that's needed to get enough die-hard Dracula fans to the cinema.

The film will be released at Christmastime (which, for this horror fan, is an amazing idea), and you can check out the trailer below.