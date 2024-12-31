Now Streaming: HORROR'S GREATEST on Shudder, Season 2 Smashes Our Nostalgia Button

The second season of Shudder’s survey series, Horror’s Greatest, starts streaming today, a continuation of the series that debuted at the end of Summer on the platform. Once again we head back into the fray, surveying subgenres and themes that have run throughout the horror genre for decades. This season the themes are animal attacks, bad romance, hidden gems, film scores and space horror.

As before, it’s great to see our friends on the inside participate in the series. They’re there alongside other peers, a slew of academics, and our horror paragons and heroes. A noted new face among the mix this time was series composer Ceiri Torjussen, whose own list of musical accomplishments over the last twenty-four years is staggering to behold. Torjussen weighs in on the music episode, Killer Scores, on January 21st.

The series remains multi-generational in content so there is loads of nostalgia going on here. It feels moreso this time aroud. There were lots of references to movies that took this editor down memory lane. Terrible, dark, scary trips down memory lane. We have probably never felt more triggered than when we were watching the final chapter of the season, ‘Space Horror’. Yes, in space no one can hear you scream, but the memory of a Saturday night at 3am in my friend’s living room while on a sleepover when I nearly woke the whole house after Newt scrambled across that gangwalk for the first time in Aliens came flooding back to me. Do not get us started on what seeing clips from Event Horizon did. We suppose that it was inevitable that we would cross paths with that bastard of a film once again. That one left scars that we thought had healed.

Speaking of bastards… Because the series is an exploration of horror’s past and legacy we feel obligated to talk about this one issue that has come up one more time. Apologies that we have to bring this up again but since we mentioned it in our review of the first season some follow up is due. We shared our disappointment that films from three problematic filmmakers were included in the first season, where actions in their personal lives - past and present - have stained their body of work . The second time around only one such filmmaker’s work is featured in the new season. There is some irony that one of their films is featured in the episode about bad romances. Either by choice or by happenstance there is only this filmmaker mentioned along with their stained works in this second season. An improvement for those whom issues like this matter.